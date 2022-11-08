Read full article on original website
Related
pagosadailypost.com
November 18 is Paint Recycling Day in Colorado
In partnership with Colorado Recycles Week — November 14-18 — PaintCare is hosting Paint Recycling Day across the state on Friday, November 18 to encourage those with leftover paint to recycle it and to educate households and businesses about the paint stewardship program. Colorado Recycles Week is a week-long event that was started by Governor Jared Polis in 2019 to emphasize the importance of reusing, recycling, and diverting recyclable materials from the waste stream. PaintCare is the nonprofit organization created by the paint industry to operate paint stewardship programs in Colorado and other states that have passed paint stewardship laws.
pagosadailypost.com
VIDEO: Colorado Sharpshooters Sought for Elk Management Project in San Luis Valley
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is in search of qualified volunteers to assist with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuges in the San Luis Valley. CPW is working with the National Park Service (NPS) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife...
pagosadailypost.com
Centura Health Offers $30,000 Bonus for Nurses to Join Healing Ministry
Centura Health, the Colorado and western Kansas region’s health care leader, is introducing an exciting, limited-time opportunity for registered nurses (RNs) interested in serving patients on the night shift within our connected ecosystem of care sites. As of November 2, 2022, RNs with at least six months of direct...
pagosadailypost.com
Public Health Industry Warns of Increased Respiratory Illness
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) continues to monitor increases in respiratory viruses, including flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19. The CDPHE is supporting the coordination of hospitals as they plan for the possibility of more cases. Cases are also occurring earlier than usual in the...
pagosadailypost.com
Heidi Ganahl Concedes the Election, But Not the Battle
At approximately 8:30pm last night, Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Heidi Ganahl congratulated Governor Polis on his re-election, and released this statement on Tuesday’s election:. Tonight did not go the way we had hoped and prayed for, but I know this movement is real. This Mom on a Mission is proud...
Comments / 0