OPINION: Lies Failed to Win the Colorado Election
This op-ed by Quentin Young appeared on Colorado Newsline on November 10, 2022. With a couple months to go before this week’s election, Colorado Republican governor candidate Heidi Ganahl started insisting that school children were identifying as cats, and she accused school administrators of accommodating the disruptive behavior. None...
Colorado Education Association Applauds State Board of Education’s Vote
The Colorado Education Association is encouraged by this week’s Colorado State Board of Education vote on the state’s Social Studies standards. By a vote of 4-3, the board solidified Colorado’s place as one of the first states to fully incorporate marginalized groups, including LGBTQ+ individuals, in its Social Studies standards.
Heidi Ganahl Concedes the Election, But Not the Battle
At approximately 8:30pm last night, Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Heidi Ganahl congratulated Governor Polis on his re-election, and released this statement on Tuesday’s election:. Tonight did not go the way we had hoped and prayed for, but I know this movement is real. This Mom on a Mission is proud...
November 18 is Paint Recycling Day in Colorado
In partnership with Colorado Recycles Week — November 14-18 — PaintCare is hosting Paint Recycling Day across the state on Friday, November 18 to encourage those with leftover paint to recycle it and to educate households and businesses about the paint stewardship program. Colorado Recycles Week is a week-long event that was started by Governor Jared Polis in 2019 to emphasize the importance of reusing, recycling, and diverting recyclable materials from the waste stream. PaintCare is the nonprofit organization created by the paint industry to operate paint stewardship programs in Colorado and other states that have passed paint stewardship laws.
Public Health Industry Warns of Increased Respiratory Illness
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) continues to monitor increases in respiratory viruses, including flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19. The CDPHE is supporting the coordination of hospitals as they plan for the possibility of more cases. Cases are also occurring earlier than usual in the...
