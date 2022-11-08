In Colorado's 3rd Congressional District race, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert leads her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch by some 1100 votes, as the number of outstanding ballots dwindles.Boebert has been optimistic including at her election night party where she said, "I don't believe we will lose the Colorado third district I look forward to being a congresswoman once again in a second term and fighting for everything that we worked so hard."That was Nov. 8 in Grand Junction after the polls had closed and Boebert was trailing Frisch, a former Aspen City Council member. At his election night event, he promised, "If...

