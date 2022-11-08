ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion County, PA

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Earlier this month, ten students from Brookville Area High School competed in the 36th Annual Benjamin Freed Mathematics Competition at Penn West Clarion University. The team placed 5th in the AA/AAA division. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents...
Two Injured in Collision on Route 255

HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle collision on State Route 255 in Huston Township on Monday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:08 p.m. on Monday, November 7, on Bennetts Valley Highway (State Route 255), in Huston Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Dissemination of Explicit Images Between Juveniles

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois received a CY104 complaint via ChildLine from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday, November 8. Police say authorities were contacted regarding explicit images between juveniles in Washington Township, Jefferson County. The...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – A chance of rain and snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of rain showers between 2pm and 3pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Jefferson County History Center to Host Escape Room Through End of the Year

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – The Jefferson County History Center will be hosting an escape room through the end of the year. An escape room is an interactive and immersive game where two to six players work together to discover clues, open locks, solve riddles, and complete brain teasers to solve the mystery and escape within 50 minutes. Teams are often made up of friends, coworkers, or even strangers.
BROOKVILLE, PA
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Breakfast Bread Bowls

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Breakfast Bread Bowls – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. You can personalize this recipe however you like best!. 4 crusty hard rolls (4 inches wide) 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh mushrooms. 4 large eggs. 1/8 teaspoon salt. 1/8 teaspoon pepper. 1/4 cup shredded...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Veggie Cheese Squares

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Veggie Cheese Squares – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. -In a large skillet, saute broccoli and red pepper in oil. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Spoon into a greased 9-in.-square baking dish. -In another large bowl, combine eggs, milk, 3/4 cup cheese,...
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cherry Cheese Cupcakes

3 – 8 oz. packages of cream cheese, softened. -In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, 1 cup sugar, and 1 teaspoon vanilla until smooth. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. -Spoon into foil-lined muffin cups. Bake at 300° for 25-30 minutes (or until...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
STAYING GROUNDED: Brockway Turns to Jendy Cuello, Running Game to Move on to D9 Class A Championship Game with 7-3 Win Over Redbank Valley

DuBOIS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Jendy Cuello lowered his head and plowed forward. He zigged. He zagged. He showed vision. He made quick cuts. (Pictured above, Brockway running back Jendy Cuello breaks free for some of his 169 yards during the Rovers’ 7-3 win over Redbank Valley on Saturday afternoon/photo by Madison McFarland)
BROCKWAY, PA

