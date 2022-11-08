Live Updates: The Polls Open at 7 a.m. For Pa. Election Day 2022. Here’s What You Need to Know.

Read full article on original website
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
Election Officials Reported Few Issues Complying with Pa.’s New Continuous count Rule for Mail Ballots
Despite some initial concerns with a new requirement that most Pennsylvania counties tally their mail ballots nonstop, election workers plowed through the job Tuesday and Wednesday while reporting no major problems. (Photo above: Poll workers process mail ballots in Lancaster County on Nov. 8, 2022. Credit: Carter Walker / Votebeat)
explorejeffersonpa.com
Democrats Believe They Will Take Control of the Pennsylvania House for the First Time in More Than a Decade
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Democrats believe they will win enough state House seats after Tuesday’s midterm election to secure a majority when the legislature’s new session begins in January. (Photo: “We’ve had an agenda to defend democracy for a long time, and we finally will get ready...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Outdoor Recreation Added Nearly $14 Billion to Pa’s Economy in 2021, Up 22 Percent From 2020
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on Thursday announced that outdoor recreation contributed $13.64 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy. (Photo courtesy of the Clarion County Trails Association.) This contribution accounts for 152,000 jobs and 1.6 percent of the commonwealth’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to...
Comments / 0