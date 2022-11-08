Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Duval County death among 5 in Florida attributed to Nicole, state officials say
JACKSONVILLE – Days after Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Vero Beach, state officials updated the deaths attributed to the storm to include one in Duval County. Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is...
News4Jax.com
Why was Nicole so bad?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Nicole continues to fade away in the Appalachians, but it packed quite the punch across much of Florida, including our area. But why did a Category 1 hurricane cause so many issues compared to the other hurricane this year, Major Hurricane Ian?. WATCH: Assistant Chief...
News4Jax.com
Nicole sets back Davis Shores residents in Ian recovery efforts
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Residents in the Davis Shores neighborhood of St. Augustine have not even recovered from Ian damage. Now, Nicole has set them back even further in their recovery efforts. A day after Nicole tracked through Florida, Davis Shores residents used Friday to survey the damage and...
News4Jax.com
Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie set killing
LOS ANGELES – Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin on Friday sued people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a 2021 filming accident in New Mexico. Baldwin filed a cross-complaint in Superior...
News4Jax.com
Weekend cold front brings cooler temperatures
As a cold front moves over Florida Saturday into Sunday the temperatures will dip. Saturday evening ends in the mid 60s. Then as the cold front approaches early Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 50s and only reaching the mid 60s by the afternoon. There is a chance...
News4Jax.com
Florida K-9 officers compete for ‘Top Dog’ during Sunday event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Sunday, K9 teams from across the state came to Jacksonville to see who really is “Top Dog.”. K9s United hosted its inaugural Law Enforcement K-9 Competition from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bishop Kenny High School Athletic Complex. The competition will showcase the...
News4Jax.com
Clearing, cooler and breezy today
A cold front will slip through the area this morning bringing a few showers and a cool, breezy afternoon. Mostly clear tonight. Sunday: Flooding continues at times of high tide. Partly cloudy and breezy with cooler afternoon highs. Afternoon highs in the 60s. Wind NW 10-15 mph. Cooler evening and overnight temperatures under mostly clear skies.
News4Jax.com
Teams surveying damage at St. Johns County beaches, measuring coastal erosion after Nicole
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. – Teams of surveyors are working to find out how bad of a hit St. Johns County took during Nicole. Officials are also asking residents and visitors to avoid “post-storm tourism” — not to go sightseeing in the storm-damaged areas while crews work.
News4Jax.com
Beach erosion leaves at least one St. Johns County home teetering on cliff
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A day after Nicole swept across Florida with heavy rains, strong winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves, an aftermath of damaging beach erosion could be seen along the St. Johns County coastline Friday. St. Johns County officials were conducting damage and storm debris...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County officials: Stay off storm-damaged beaches
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. – As crews continue assessing damage in St. Johns County after Hurricane Nicole blew through the Sunshine State, emergency officials are asking visitors and residents to avoid the hard-hit areas of the beach. They want everyone to lie low this weekend and let engineers and surveyors...
News4Jax.com
Telling the story of Tropical Storm Nicole comes in the form of powerful videos and images
As Nicole pushed through Northeast Florida 24 hours ago, the storm left behind coastal damage, flooding and some powerful video and images. Sky 4 went up first thing Friday morning to survey the damage. From above, it captured a yellow house, sitting on the edge of the coastline in southern St. Johns County. There’s also a light blue house that we’ve been watching since Ian. That house is on stilts, and water is seen going underneath it.
News4Jax.com
‘Stand your ground’ hearing begins Monday in deadly St. Augustine shooting
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The “stand your ground” hearing in the fatal shooting of Adam Amoia, who died during an altercation last year outside now-closed Dos Gatos in St. Augustine, is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 14. The defense plans to play surveillance video in its bid...
News4Jax.com
Nicole erodes dunes, damages roads, homes in coastal St. Johns County
VILANO BEACH, Fla. – Nicole eroded dunes and damaged roads and homes in parts of coastal St. Johns County Thursday. Part of A1A was washed out on as the storm battered the state of Florida, as were dunes. Some beach walks left damaged at Vilano Beach and Crescent Beach now lead to nowhere. Nicole severely damaged dunes in South Ponte Vedra Beach and left a home teetering on the edge.
News4Jax.com
Traffic flowing again after crash on I-95 near Duval-St. Johns line
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash closed all southbound lanes of I-95 at the Duval County / St. Johns County line on Friday night. (Click below for a live look from the FDOT camera.) Additional details were not immediately provided by the Florida Highway Patrol. Multiple rescue vehicles were on...
News4Jax.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Nocatee Parkway eastbound reopens hours after crash
A crash involving life-threatening injuries shut down all eastbound lanes of Nocatee Parkway at Davis Park Road for hours Saturday. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit was at the scene just before 2 p.m. All lanes finally reopened at 5:30 p.m. There was no update on the...
