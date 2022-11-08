Read full article on original website
DIY Photography
DaVinci Resolve 18.1 finally brings vertical and square video support for TikTok, Instagram and other social platforms
Blackmagic Design has announced the new DaVinci Resolve 18.1 update which finally brings native vertical video editing features to the software. It also adds the Neural Engine-enabled AI dialogue leveller and AI voice isolation tools to the cut, edit and Fairlight pages to help make your voice stand out more easily from the background noise. Fairlight grid support has also been added to help you more easily edit to the beat.
DIY Photography
Photographer faithfully recreates his work using text-to-image generator
You may know Antti Karppinen for his amazing conceptual photos and photo manipulations. He’s been merging illusion with reality in his work for a while now, and now he’s added an interesting twist to it: artificial intelligence. Thanks to tools like DALL-E and Midjourney, you can create an...
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
DIY Photography
Canon already sorry for delays on the newly announced EOS R6 Mark II
Canon announced three brand new products last week: the EOS R6 mark II, the RF 135mm 1.8 L lens, and the EL-5 speedlight designed for the mirrorless range of camera bodies. However, an announcement on Canon’s Japanese site was posted just two days later, apologizing already for delays to these products.
DIY Photography
Canva now lets you use AI text-to-image generator directly in the editor
Text-to-image generators are becoming increasingly popular and integrated into more and more apps. And now it’s Canva’s turn. From now on, you can use the text-to-image feature straight in the editor while designing your creations. And you don’t even need a paid account for it, as it’s available to all users.
How ‘The Viewing’ Pulled Off a Face-Melting Finale
[Editor’s Note: The following interview contains spoilers for “Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” Episode 7, “The Viewing.”] If a fake exploding head is going to look believable, you need to fill it up first. Just ask Dennis Berardi, the visual effects supervisor on “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.” “We packed it with bits of lookalike meat and some fleshy bits. It was all stuff that wasn’t real organic. It needed to keep and fit the molds,” Berardi said. It wasn’t the only part of this process that needed some practical glop in order to bring something terrifying to life. All of...
Microsoft brings helicopters and gliders to Flight Simulator for the first time ever
Microsoft’s Flight Simulator is getting one of its biggest updates in years today. Since the beginning, Flight Simulator has been an incredible game that brought vivid realism to those looking to try their hand at flying an airplane, whether it be a small Cessna or a commercial jet. The only problem was that planes aren’t the only aircraft in the sky. Today, Microsoft is looking to change that.
If You Don't Know These 39 "Facts," Then I'm Really Sorry To Say, But You Were Raised Wrong
We all knew HitClips sucked, but listening to 30 seconds of music on that tiny thing felt like the future.
Blink-182 Funko Pop: Where to Pre-Order the Must-Have Collectible Before It’s Gone
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The sold-out Blink-182 Funko Pop! collector’s set is back in stock and available for pre-order. Funko’s Blink-182 vinyl figurines were initially released in August to celebrate the punk-pop band’s 30th anniversary. The Funko set, inspired by the “What’s My Age Again?” music video, features Pop! vinyls of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge rocking out in their birthday suits. Each vinyl figure stands approximately 3.75 to 4.4....
DIY Photography
Nikon goes back to the classics with an all-black Nikon Z fc and new 40mm F2 SE lens to match
Adding to the standard look and the six existing “premium” colours, Nikon has added an all-black camera to the Nikon Z fc lineup that’s giving me serious Nikkormat FT3 vibes! Specs-wise, it’s no different to the regular Nikon Z fc, which means it still doesn’t have a port for a remote trigger, but the new all-black look does look very cool and is perhaps even more accurate to the “retro” feel of old Nikons.
DIY Photography
JPEGmini 3.5 adds more video features including resolution resizing and M4V file support
JPEGmini is a fantastic application that’s become a go-to tool for many photographers who want to put their content on the web – or those that just want to save hard drive space. Even though we’re pretty much all on broadband these days, optimising the file sizes of our websites, especially when it comes to images and video, is still a priority to keep them loading quickly. And, well, that’s where JPEGmini steps in.
DIY Photography
The “Pieca” is a Raspberry Pi powered camera with a Leica M lens mount
It feels like we’re having a big rush of Raspberry Pi based cameras recently. Lately, we’ve had the Paparazzo interchangeable C/CS mount camera, the accessible-anywhere Pi Cam, the Pi HQ Camera module-based Pikon, the instant animation printing Kinecam, and even seen a 65-year-old 8mm movie camera converted to digital completely non-destructively. Well now, it’s the turn of the Pieca.
18 Spin-Off Shows People Say Are Better Than The Original TV Series (But You Might Disagree)
" Young Sheldon is 100 times better than The Big Bang Theory. It’s funnier and has more heart, and it doesn’t rely on negative or one-dimensional stereotypes."
