Little Rock, AR

After a delay, Monday night Powerball numbers are in as $1.9 billion awaits a winner

By Brandon Ringo
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the Powerball jackpot at a record $1.9 Billion for Monday night’s drawing, anticipation for the drawing of the numbers is at a fever pitch.

The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10.

The numbers came on Tuesday morning after a delay to allow several state lotteries extra time to complete security protocols.

Here’s why Powerball numbers weren’t drawn Monday night

As the jackpot number continues to surge, though nobody has claimed the jackpot, one Arkansan did win $2 million dollars in the drawing last week.

The woman purchased the winning ticket from a Wooster gas station in Faulkner County.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

