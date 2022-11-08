ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

wbut.com

Prospect Corner Store Robbed At Gunpoint

Police are asking for help after an armed robbery that happened yesterday evening at the Prospect Corner Store. According to police, an unknown person entered the store around 6:45 brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. The person was wearing black sweatpants with red writing, black tennis...
BUTLER, PA
WYTV.com

PSP: Over $1K in clothing stolen from Grove City retail store

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a clothing theft at a Polo Ralph Lauren store in Grove City. Troopers were called to the store on Leesburg Grove City Road around 4:30 p.m. on October 27. Reports said that a man stole a varsity style jacket valued...
GROVE CITY, PA
explore venango

Local Woman Accused of Credit Card Fraud Apprehended After Giving Written Statement Under False Name

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police have apprehended a local woman accused of credit card fraud and providing false information to authorities. Court documents indicate 44-year-old Sheila Lavon Staab, of Franklin, was arraigned at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, on the following charges in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland:
FRANKLIN, PA
wtae.com

Four charged in alleged catalytic converter theft ring

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Four people are facing charges in connection to multiple thefts of catalytic converters over the course of the past month. Catalytic converters have become a popular target for thieves in the past year, and state police said this group targeted multiple businesses throughout Westmoreland and Indiana counties.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police break up catalytic converter theft ring in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say they broke up a catalytic converter theft ring. Investigators say the four suspects hit various businesses in the area and allegedly stole tens of thousand of dollars worth of the valuable car exhaust parts. According to state police, Debbra McAdams, Steven Aukerman, Vince Skillings and a man investigators identify as William Glover III stole prized exhaust system parts at various places including Hilltop Motors in Hempfield Township and the Valero RV dealership on State Route 66 in Salem Township. Investigators said a man who was near the Valero RV center told...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Woman Accused of Stealing Money From Donation Jar

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police have filed charges against a local woman for reportedly stealing money out of a donation jar. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Emma Lou Pepper in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Wednesday, November 9.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Theft from Residence in Cornplanter Township

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft from a residence in Cornplanter Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 7, Franklin-based State Troopers are investigating a theft that occurred in the trailer park on Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pet python named ‘Chompers’ saves owner during armed robbery

HOUSTON — A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint, but was foiled by the woman’s pet snake. The Houston Police Department shared video of two people allegedly involved in the robbery, which allegedly happened when a woman arranged to meet up with another woman to sell her pet snake. Houston police said the two women spoke on an app and agreed to meet in an apartment complex.
HOUSTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pitcairn police looking for three people accused of crimes

Pitcairn police are looking for three people they say are wanted for committing crimes. Warrants have been issued for Gesiah Grigsby for burglary and simple assault, Jasmine Naylor for assault, and Chamor Price for assault. Police said they should be considered dangerous and not be approached. Anyone with information should...
PITCAIRN, PA

