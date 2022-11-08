Read full article on original website
Related
State police looking for person accused of armed robbery at Butler County store
PROSPECT BOROUGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a person they say robbed a Butler County store and brandished a firearm. According to police, the person went to the Prospect Corner Store at 400 Main St. in Prospect Borough on Nov. 11 at around 6:41 p.m. Police...
Witnesses: Man steals car from repossession lot in McKeesport, pulls employee from vehicle
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A scary scene at a repo lot Friday afternoon in McKeesport. Workers say a man showed up intent on getting his car back or die trying. The entire ordeal was caught on surveillance video obtained exclusively by Channel 11. Melanie Pierce has worked at the business,...
wbut.com
Prospect Corner Store Robbed At Gunpoint
Police are asking for help after an armed robbery that happened yesterday evening at the Prospect Corner Store. According to police, an unknown person entered the store around 6:45 brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. The person was wearing black sweatpants with red writing, black tennis...
WYTV.com
PSP: Over $1K in clothing stolen from Grove City retail store
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a clothing theft at a Polo Ralph Lauren store in Grove City. Troopers were called to the store on Leesburg Grove City Road around 4:30 p.m. on October 27. Reports said that a man stole a varsity style jacket valued...
wtae.com
Man arrested after taking back his car from McKeesport repossession company
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man has been arrested after trying to take back his repossessed car in McKeesport Friday afternoon. Employees at American Recovery on Lysle Boulevard say a man climbed the fence to get onto the property and take back the car. After he was on the property,...
explore venango
Local Man Wanted on Arrest Warrant Behind Bars for Allegedly Giving False Name to Police
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant is behind bars after he reportedly gave a false name to police during a trespassing incident in Irwin Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Dalton James Sutton...
explore venango
Local Woman Accused of Credit Card Fraud Apprehended After Giving Written Statement Under False Name
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police have apprehended a local woman accused of credit card fraud and providing false information to authorities. Court documents indicate 44-year-old Sheila Lavon Staab, of Franklin, was arraigned at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, on the following charges in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland:
Women arrested for allegedly stealing perfume worth over $22,900 from Pittsburgh-area mall
Two women were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing perfume worth more than $22,900 from a mall. Stephanie Hopkins, of Pittsburgh, and De Siree Riley, of McKees Rocks, were taken into custody after allegedly taking 76 bottles of perfume from Nordstrom at Ross Park Mall. Ross Township police were called around...
wtae.com
Four charged in alleged catalytic converter theft ring
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Four people are facing charges in connection to multiple thefts of catalytic converters over the course of the past month. Catalytic converters have become a popular target for thieves in the past year, and state police said this group targeted multiple businesses throughout Westmoreland and Indiana counties.
Drug sting in Apollo leads to arrest of Vandergrift, West Deer suspects accused of selling meth
Two people who were the target of a drug investigation this summer by Apollo police and the Armstrong County Drug Task Force face felony charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine. Curtis John Hepler, 63, of the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue in Vandergrift was charged with four felony counts of possession...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Area Woman Accused of Harassing Woman at Walmart Charged With Disorderly Conduct
FOREST/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Titusville Woman Cited for Disorderly Conduct/Obscene Language. Corry-based State Police investigated a report of harassment around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, at the Walmart on Hydetown Road in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. Police say...
Police break up catalytic converter theft ring in Westmoreland County
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say they broke up a catalytic converter theft ring. Investigators say the four suspects hit various businesses in the area and allegedly stole tens of thousand of dollars worth of the valuable car exhaust parts. According to state police, Debbra McAdams, Steven Aukerman, Vince Skillings and a man investigators identify as William Glover III stole prized exhaust system parts at various places including Hilltop Motors in Hempfield Township and the Valero RV dealership on State Route 66 in Salem Township. Investigators said a man who was near the Valero RV center told...
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on Glade Mill Road west of Kennedy Lane in Clinton Township on Nov. 10 at around 4:19 p.m. Police said 36-year-old Roy Herr Jr., from Wampum,...
Family of man killed in incident at Walmart in Beaver County speaks out, demands answers
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Tears stream down the faces of Ken Vinyard’s family members, just days after his death. “He loved his daughter Crimson, who was named after the (Alabama) Crimson Tide. She was the love of his life. Nobody loved a kid more than him,” said Marcy Beatty, Vinyard’s fiance.
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Stealing Money From Donation Jar
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police have filed charges against a local woman for reportedly stealing money out of a donation jar. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Emma Lou Pepper in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Wednesday, November 9.
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft from Residence in Cornplanter Township
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft from a residence in Cornplanter Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 7, Franklin-based State Troopers are investigating a theft that occurred in the trailer park on Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
Pet python named ‘Chompers’ saves owner during armed robbery
HOUSTON — A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint, but was foiled by the woman’s pet snake. The Houston Police Department shared video of two people allegedly involved in the robbery, which allegedly happened when a woman arranged to meet up with another woman to sell her pet snake. Houston police said the two women spoke on an app and agreed to meet in an apartment complex.
Murder at the Car Wash: New information on a cold case gives victim’s family hope
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — Could new information and old evidence help to solve a 32-year-old murder mystery?. In April 1990, a 25-year-old woman was found dead in her car at a local car wash. To this day, the case remains unsolved. But Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle discovered that...
Channel 11 Exclusive: 8-year-old boy testifies in court after allegedly being lured into home
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An 8-year-old boy testified in front of an entire courtroom about what happened to him and his little brother the day they ended up inside a Scott Township man’s home. Sean Conboy covered his face with court papers and left the court out a...
Pitcairn police looking for three people accused of crimes
Pitcairn police are looking for three people they say are wanted for committing crimes. Warrants have been issued for Gesiah Grigsby for burglary and simple assault, Jasmine Naylor for assault, and Chamor Price for assault. Police said they should be considered dangerous and not be approached. Anyone with information should...
