LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol participated in the annual Laredo Noon Optimist’s Youth Appreciation Day. On Nov. 10, Laredo Noon Optimist held their annual Youth Appreciation Day, where selected graduating seniors shadowed local dignitaries and city department heads, to include local, state, and federal officials. Ashley Flores was selected to shadow Patrol Agent in Charge (PAIC), Ricardo Moreno from the Laredo South Station.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO