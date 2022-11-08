Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
ECU Defeats Southeastern, Seeks a Bowl Invitation
ADA, Okla. – East Central University made easy work with a 31-10 victory over visiting Southeastern Oklahoma in a matchup with the longtime rivals. The win was ECU's third straight over the Savage Storm. ECU improved to 8-3 with the win, while Southeastern finishes the season at 6-5. The...
KTEN.com
Lone Grove falls in a heartbreaker vs Kingfisher
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KTEN) - The Longhorns season comes to an end Friday night at home in a heartbreaking 28-27 loss against Kingfisher. Lone Grove finishes 8-3 overall and hosted a playoff game for the fourth time in school history.
KTEN.com
Wynnewood rallies in the fourth 26-20 over Minco
WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KTEN) - The Wynnewood Savages come back from a 20-6 deficit in the fourth defeating Minco 26-20 in a last second touchdown to advance to the next round. Sophomore quarterback Caden Knighten had a 64-yard house call on the first snap of the game. Knighten wouldn't stop there....
KTEN.com
Frederick knocks off Davis 12-6 in the first round
DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) - Davis gets knocked off by Frederick in a low scoring 12-6 loss in the first round. The Wolves finish the season 9-2.
Oklahoma Announces Addition of Jacolb Cole
Sooners head coach Porter Moser welcomes in just one newcomer in the 2023-24 recruiting class.
KTEN.com
Fall Festival draws crowds to Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Fall Festival in Ardmore kicked off Friday for its 19th year. The festival gives shoppers the chance to get Christmas shopping started, and for vendors, an opportunity to get their name out. "I just started my business a month ago and I come here every...
KTEN.com
Bryan County food drive shares the spirit of Thanksgiving
DURANT, Okla (KTEN) — The Red River Ford team in Durant is making sure the less fortunate get a table set for Thanksgiving. This is the 15th annual Red River Ford and United Way Food Drive. Over the years, they've teamed up to collect 187 tons of food and $132,000 for Bryan County food banks.
wsop.com
THE RUTURN TO CHOCTAW HAS SEEN FIVE PLAYERS SECURE GOLD FOR THE FIRST TIME
Durant, Oklahoma (10 November 2022) - The World Series of Poker Circuit is back at Choctaw for the second time this Circuit season, with 16 gold rings awarded between November 1st - 13th. Action kicked-off just a day after all hallows eve, as ten players have already claimed gold, with...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Lottery looking for two winners of $100,000 Powerball Lottery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for not just one, but TWO Oklahoma Powerball Winners. The prize for the two ticket winners is both for $100,000. The Oklahoma Lottery says one ticket was sold at Love's in Tecumseh and the other QuikTrip in Muskogee. For more...
KOCO
Head-on collision kills 22-year-old woman in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision early Friday morning in rural Pottawatomie County. The small community of Konawa is mourning the death of Shelby Gentry, who was a recent graduate of Oklahoma State University. The driver of the other car, a 23-year-old...
KTEN.com
Marshall County convenience store closes doors
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) -- A Marshall county convenience store is closing its doors. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission (ABLE) took on the case involving citations at Willis One Stop in Kingston. KTEN reached out to ABLE's offices, and is awaiting response with...
dmagazine.com
In Oklahoma Breakdown, a DFW Filmmaker Shines a Light on an Underground Music Legend
In 2016, Christopher Fitzpatrick was finally ready to embark on a long-term documentary project, and he already knew the perfect subject. Fitzpatrick had been following musician Mike Hosty’s career since the mid-’90s, when he and his friends would attend Mike Hosty Trio concerts near the University of Oklahoma. He kept going to the shows after graduating. Fitzpatrick was there as the Trio became the Hosty Duo, and he was there when Hosty finally transformed into what Fitzpatrick viewed as a unique act in contemporary entertainment: Mike Hosty, one-man band.
DEADline: Family Fights On Nearly 19 Years After Maysville Woman's Murder
A Maysville, Okla., woman found dead inside a burned-out home nearly 19 years ago. Investigators say her death was no accident; Sheila Deviney was murdered. News 9's licensed investigator Lisa Monahan is looking into who her killer might be, and why? Sheila's case is the next investigation in our cold case series called DEADline.
One arrested after alleged ‘love triangle’ drive-by shooting
Authorities say a man accused in a drive-by shooting in Pottawatomie County has been taken into custody.
Police searching for missing Oklahoma man
Authorities in Murray County are searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen in several days.
metalconstructionnews.com
Choctaw Casino and Resort, Durant, Okla.
As part of JCJ Architecture’s design for Choctaw Casino and Resort, the firm specified aluminum, oblong-shaped column covers, rectangular column covers and elevator tower cladding. There are six oblong columns in the lobby and four rectangular columns. The elevator tower also has aluminum panels. Glenn Rieder LLC installed Moz...
KTEN.com
Lawyer reports hidden camera in Carter County Jail
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — An Ardmore lawyer is looking for action to be taken after learning about a hidden camera inside the Carter County Jail. Attorney Jason May said a jail employee found the camera inside a light fixture in the attorney-client conference room. "My hope was that a...
OHP: 22-year-old woman killed in Pottawatomie Co. crash
Authorities say a 22-year-old woman has died following an early morning crash in Pottawatomie County.
KOCO
Small animal rescue in Noble finds house with 31 puppies
NOBLE, Okla. — A small animal rescue in Noble found a house with 31 puppies inside. Safe Haven Animal Rescue said the puppies are in dire need. Three of them have already died from their hoarding conditions. "Usually what happens in these situations is that someone has good intentions,...
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Durant Parking Lot
Authorities are investigating after man’s body was found in a parked vehicle outside the Walmart in Durant. It was confirmed the man was a Choctaw Nation citizen, so Choctaw Police were also called.” The death of the 24-year-old unnamed individual remains under investigation.Police expect to receive a ruling from the medical examiner’s office soon.
