Ada, OK

KTEN.com

ECU Defeats Southeastern, Seeks a Bowl Invitation

ADA, Okla. – East Central University made easy work with a 31-10 victory over visiting Southeastern Oklahoma in a matchup with the longtime rivals. The win was ECU's third straight over the Savage Storm. ECU improved to 8-3 with the win, while Southeastern finishes the season at 6-5. The...
ADA, OK
KTEN.com

Lone Grove falls in a heartbreaker vs Kingfisher

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KTEN) - The Longhorns season comes to an end Friday night at home in a heartbreaking 28-27 loss against Kingfisher. Lone Grove finishes 8-3 overall and hosted a playoff game for the fourth time in school history.
LONE GROVE, OK
KTEN.com

Wynnewood rallies in the fourth 26-20 over Minco

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KTEN) - The Wynnewood Savages come back from a 20-6 deficit in the fourth defeating Minco 26-20 in a last second touchdown to advance to the next round. Sophomore quarterback Caden Knighten had a 64-yard house call on the first snap of the game. Knighten wouldn't stop there....
WYNNEWOOD, OK
KTEN.com

Fall Festival draws crowds to Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Fall Festival in Ardmore kicked off Friday for its 19th year. The festival gives shoppers the chance to get Christmas shopping started, and for vendors, an opportunity to get their name out. "I just started my business a month ago and I come here every...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Bryan County food drive shares the spirit of Thanksgiving

DURANT, Okla (KTEN) — The Red River Ford team in Durant is making sure the less fortunate get a table set for Thanksgiving. This is the 15th annual Red River Ford and United Way Food Drive. Over the years, they've teamed up to collect 187 tons of food and $132,000 for Bryan County food banks.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Marshall County convenience store closes doors

KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) -- A Marshall county convenience store is closing its doors. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission (ABLE) took on the case involving citations at Willis One Stop in Kingston. KTEN reached out to ABLE's offices, and is awaiting response with...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
dmagazine.com

In Oklahoma Breakdown, a DFW Filmmaker Shines a Light on an Underground Music Legend

In 2016, Christopher Fitzpatrick was finally ready to embark on a long-term documentary project, and he already knew the perfect subject. Fitzpatrick had been following musician Mike Hosty’s career since the mid-’90s, when he and his friends would attend Mike Hosty Trio concerts near the University of Oklahoma. He kept going to the shows after graduating. Fitzpatrick was there as the Trio became the Hosty Duo, and he was there when Hosty finally transformed into what Fitzpatrick viewed as a unique act in contemporary entertainment: Mike Hosty, one-man band.
OKLAHOMA STATE
metalconstructionnews.com

Choctaw Casino and Resort, Durant, Okla.

As part of JCJ Architecture’s design for Choctaw Casino and Resort, the firm specified aluminum, oblong-shaped column covers, rectangular column covers and elevator tower cladding. There are six oblong columns in the lobby and four rectangular columns. The elevator tower also has aluminum panels. Glenn Rieder LLC installed Moz...
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Lawyer reports hidden camera in Carter County Jail

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — An Ardmore lawyer is looking for action to be taken after learning about a hidden camera inside the Carter County Jail. Attorney Jason May said a jail employee found the camera inside a light fixture in the attorney-client conference room. "My hope was that a...
CARTER COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Small animal rescue in Noble finds house with 31 puppies

NOBLE, Okla. — A small animal rescue in Noble found a house with 31 puppies inside. Safe Haven Animal Rescue said the puppies are in dire need. Three of them have already died from their hoarding conditions. "Usually what happens in these situations is that someone has good intentions,...
NOBLE, OK
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Durant Parking Lot

Authorities are investigating after man’s body was found in a parked vehicle outside the Walmart in Durant. It was confirmed the man was a Choctaw Nation citizen, so Choctaw Police were also called.” The death of the 24-year-old unnamed individual remains under investigation.Police expect to receive a ruling from the medical examiner’s office soon.
DURANT, OK

