Hempstead, NY

WVNews

Troy's Martial sets FBS tackles record in win over Army

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Carlton Martial became the FBS all-time leader in tackles when the sixth-year senior notched the 546th of his career and Troy went on to beat Army 10-9 on Saturday. Martial, a linebacker, finished with 22 tackles for Troy (8-2), passing the career record of 545...
TROY, AL

