Southeast Missouri State smothers Eastern Illinois 31-7
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Geno Hess scored three touchdowns, Southeast Missouri State allowed only 100 yards, and the Redhawks defeated Eastern Illinois 31-7 on Saturday to remain undefeated in the Ohio Valley Conference. Hess had 198 yards on 30 carries with touchdown runs of 31, 10 and 1 yards....
Russell scores 23 as SE Missouri St. takes down Lyon 83-46
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Phillip Russell scored 23 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Lyon 83-46 on Saturday night. Russell also added five steals for the Redhawks (2-0). Josh Earley scored 11 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line, and added 12 rebounds. Kobe Clark finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points.
