CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Phillip Russell scored 23 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Lyon 83-46 on Saturday night. Russell also added five steals for the Redhawks (2-0). Josh Earley scored 11 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line, and added 12 rebounds. Kobe Clark finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO