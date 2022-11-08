PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jared Bynum scored 21 points as Providence beat Northeastern 89-65 on Saturday night. Bynum also added nine assists for the Friars (2-0). Clifton Moore scored 15 points while going 6 of 8 from the field and added five rebounds. Noah Locke recorded 13 points and was 5-of-11 shooting (2 for 7 from distance).

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 15 HOURS AGO