WVNews

New Orleans 119, Houston 106

HOUSTON (106) Gordon 6-11 1-1 15, Smith Jr. 4-10 1-2 9, Sengun 3-6 0-0 6, Green 11-20 6-6 33, Porter Jr. 9-16 2-4 23, Eason 1-4 2-2 5, Garuba 1-2 1-2 4, Martin Jr. 4-7 1-1 9, Marjanovic 1-1 0-0 2, Christopher 0-2 0-0 0, Nix 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-79 14-18 106.
HOUSTON, TX
WVNews

Strus scores 31, Heat roll past sliding Hornets 132-115

MIAMI (AP) — Max Strus and the Miami Heat finally enjoyed a rare easy win. Strus scored 31 points, one off his career high, and the Heat spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the Charlotte lineup by beating the Hornets 132-115 on Saturday night.
MIAMI, FL
WVNews

Casey Legg’s walk-off lifts WVU to a 23-20 win over Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s fate rested on the foot of a placekicker who never played high school football. A soccer player in his days at Cross Lanes Christian, Casey Legg walked on to the Mountaineer football team in 2018 and has steadily developed into one of the best placekickers in school history. He’s made 39 of 47 field goals (83%) in his career and is a perfect 13 of 13 so far this season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared...
NASHVILLE, TN
WVNews

Boston 117, Detroit 108

BOSTON (117) Tatum 14-28 8-10 43, Williams 7-12 2-2 19, Griffin 3-6 0-0 7, Smart 7-17 0-0 18, White 3-12 5-6 12, Hauser 2-7 0-0 5, Vonleh 0-2 2-2 2, Kornet 1-1 4-4 6, Pritchard 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 39-91 21-24 117.
BOSTON, MA
WVNews

VCU 69, Morgan St. 54

MORGAN ST. (1-2) Turner 4-10 2-2 11, Djonkam 2-5 0-0 4, Burke 4-16 1-2 12, Miller 4-15 2-2 10, McCullough 0-2 1-2 1, Lawson 3-6 1-1 8, Hobbs 1-3 0-0 2, Nnamene 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 2-3 0-0 4, Fagbenle 0-1 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 7-9 54.
WVNews

Dallas 117, Portland 112

PORTLAND (112) Grant 13-22 6-6 37, Hart 0-9 2-6 2, Eubanks 1-2 0-0 2, Lillard 6-16 15-17 29, Simons 9-20 1-2 24, Walker 1-2 3-4 5, Watford 2-3 0-0 4, Little 2-3 0-0 4, Sharpe 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 36-80 27-35 112.
WVNews

Miami 132, Charlotte 115

CHARLOTTE (115) Oubre Jr. 8-16 2-3 20, Washington 2-7 0-0 4, Plumlee 4-6 1-1 9, Ball 6-17 2-2 15, Rozier 8-17 2-3 22, Thor 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, McDaniels 3-6 2-2 9, Richards 6-7 3-3 15, Bouknight 4-6 0-0 9, Maledon 3-3 2-2 8. Totals 46-90 14-16 115.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Philadelphia 121, Atlanta 109

ATLANTA (109) Collins 2-6 2-2 6, Hunter 4-12 7-8 15, Capela 7-9 0-0 14, Murray 9-23 4-4 23, Young 8-18 9-12 27, Griffin 3-7 1-1 9, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Kaminsky 3-3 0-0 6, J.Holiday 0-2 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 40-89 23-27 109.
WVNews

Washington 121, Utah 112

UTAH (112) Markkanen 8-14 0-0 17, Olynyk 4-10 0-0 10, Vanderbilt 3-6 0-0 7, Clarkson 8-18 0-0 18, Conley 1-8 1-1 3, Fontecchio 0-0 0-0 0, Azubuike 1-1 0-0 2, Gay 3-6 0-0 8, Kessler 1-2 0-0 2, Alexander-Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Beasley 6-13 0-0 16, Horton-Tucker 3-7 5-6 12, Sexton 6-9 4-4 17. Totals 44-94 10-11 112.
UTAH STATE
WVNews

Bridgeport routs Cabell Midland to reach second round yet again

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For years, Bridgeport football has been a sure bet in the opening round of the playoffs. This year was no different. The Class AAA No. 6 seed Indians advanced to the second round for the 16th consecutive season with a 41-13 win over No. 11 Cabell Midland on Saturday night. The game was a clinic in Bridgeport’s style of football as the Indians rushed for 375 yards on just 32 plays without ever throwing the ball, fumbling or committing an offensive penalty.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
On3.com

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt After Action Review

B.L.U.F. (Bottom Line Up Front) Vanderbilt snapped a 26-game conference losing streak by whipping a lifeless Kentucky team 24-21 at Kroger Field. Saturday’s loss to Vanderbilt was inexcusable and embarrassing. Credit the Commodores for playing winning football after entering the contest as 17-point underdogs. Additionally, the flu made its way through the VU locker room the week leading up to the upset which made Saturday even more humiliating.
NASHVILLE, TN
WVNews

Broncos rule out 3 vs Titans, 3 questionable with illnesses

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos ruled out three players for their game on Sunday, including two who pulled hamstrings at practice this week. They also added two more sick players to their injury report Friday. Coach Nathaniel Hackett ruled out linebacker Baron Browning (hip) and two key...
DENVER, CO

