NCAA Football: Michigan State at Illinois

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier among Illini alumni expected to attend B1G Championship banner raising
Illinois is set to raise its B1G championship banner from last season Friday night against UMKC, with several notable alumni set to be in attendance. Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Da’Monte Williams are all expected to be at the State Farm Center in Champaign Friday night. The...
thechampaignroom.com
Brad Underwood got the job done with his 2023 class
The Illini enjoyed yet another uneventful signing day. The coaching staff had three verbal commitments coming into Signing Day 2022. All three young men signed on the dotted line. Once again, according to 247, Illinois has a top-20 national recruiting class. Ho-hum. This has become the expectation under Coach Underwood....
Daily Digest | Illini hoops 'in a fantastic place' entering Signing Day; Three Illini coaches ink extensions
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Three high school prospects are expected to sign with Illinois basketball tomorrow, the first day of the early signing period. Led by two four-star prospects and one international prospect, Illinois currently has the No. 28 recruiting class in the country.
Zacharie Perrin signs again with Illini: 'A lot of work went into Zach'
CHAMPAIGN — It took a bit longer than anticipated, but Zacharie Perrin is officially an Illini — again. After signing a Big Ten tender of financial aid in June to be a part of the Class of 2022, Perrin was unable to enroll at Illinois for the fall semester instead attended Sunrise Christain Academy. But on Wednesday — the first day of the early signing period — Perrin signed a national letter of intent with Illinois.
Illinois Basketball: Illini are about to turn a corner under Shauna Green
A new season is just hours away, as a new-look women’s Illinois basketball program is set to take the floor. I know what you are probably thinking right now. The Illini women have been pretty bad at basketball for most of the past decade. I can’t dispute that fact. Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.
i70sports.com
Illini basketball with 2 Four Star Recruits
Illini basketball getting a couple of 4-star recruits this week. Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood talks about 4 Star 6’1″ Guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn. And, Coach Underwood on 4 Star 6’8″ forward Amani Hansbury of Maryland. As for the #23 Illini, they are 1-0 and will be...
fightingillini.com
Illinois Lands Three Recruits in Class of 2023
CHAMPAIGN, Ill.– University of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood announced Wednesday the signing of four-star recruits Amani Hansberry and Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn and three-star standout Zacharie Perrin to national letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period. AMANI HANSBERRY. F, 6-8, 225. Silver Spring, Md. Mount...
dailyeasternnews.com
Charleston’s running on Dunkin’
Students and “townies” alike descended on Charleston’s new Dunkin’ location this morning, lining up outside ahead of the 8 a.m. opening. Around 30 customers arrived before the doors opened, but more were soon to follow. The restaurant saw upwards of 60 in-store customers in the first half hour, as well as a steady stream of cars in the drive thru.
Courier Cafe ownership changes over
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A popular Urbana restaurant is under new ownership. Kim and Bill Colbrook took lead at the Courier Cafe on Monday and said they’re ready to keep the cafe’s cozy atmosphere alive. The Colbrooks said they ate there often and want to keep many aspects of it the same. That includes the […]
Roadside ditch work planned in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that workers are will be performing work on a roadside ditch in Champaign on Thursday as part of a regrading effort. Work will take place on the north ditch line of Kirby Avenue between Glenshire Drive and Staley Road. Traffic will be maintained through […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Election spotlight: Champaign County Sheriff
Note: Official results for this race have not been posted yet. Stay tuned for updates. Race update Wednesday, 12:20 a.m. Incomplete results of early voting, mail-in and election day ballots at the time of update show that Democrat Dustin Heuerman is ahead with 31,334 votes. Republican John Brown has 27,077 votes.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Marron Believes He Has Won 104th District Race
GOP Incumbent Mike Marron believes he has the victory against challenger Cynthia Cunningham in the 104th Illinois House District. Returns on this one were slow due largely to the voting machine problems in Champaign County, but as of about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, Marron felt quite sure. AUDIO: We’re confident that...
Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
Police say gun violence down in C-U, amidst overnight murder
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — “It’s disheartening, it’s concerning, this is my community, I’ve grown up in this community,” Lieutenant Ben Newell with the Champaign Police Department said when discussing gun violence in the Champaign area. Champaign was one of two police departments to announce a significant reduction in gun violence over the last year, and […]
smilepolitely.com
Champaign County Sheriff: Dustin Heuerman defeats John Brown
The News-Gazette is reporting that Dustin Heuerman has been re-elected Champaign County Sheriff, defeating Republican challenger John Brown. Though there are still mail-in ballots to be counted, there are not enough to make up the approximately 3000 vote divide. Brown has conceded on his campaign Facebook page. See all of...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Update: Police finish sweep of Urbana schools after closure
URBANA – Updated Monday, Nov. 7 at 4:50 PM: Police finished their sweep of Urbana High School and Urbana Middle School after the schools received gun and bomb threats on Monday morning. According to Urbana Criminal Investigations Division Commander Mike Cervantes, police did not find anything suspicious on school premises.
Police help investigate ‘rumors of threats’ to middle school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police were present at Edison Middle School Wednesday. They helped the school’s security team investigate rumors of a social media threat, but determined them to be “unfounded.” Police say they were contacted by staff Tuesday, and their presence Wednesday was out of “an abundance of caution.” Unit 4 Chief Communications […]
Long lines, cyber-attack not stopping Champaign voters from casting ballot
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — County Clerk Arron Ammons said a cyber-attack caused a bit of a backup at some locations on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop people from showing up at the polls. Kali Griffin, a first-time voter in Champaign County, waited about 15 minutes at Parkland College to share her voice. “I think […]
WCIA
Taste of the town at Sweet Basil Cafe
Sweet Basil Cafe is a family owned and operated restaurant. Our food is prepared with only the finest and freshest ingredients. Our staff is happy to provide you with outstanding service! From daily specials, an espresso bar and a menu with tons of variety, you can enjoy meals all day with family and friends.
Urbana schools closed due to threat
Update 1:35 p.m. Urbana Police officials said they have completed a sweep of Urbana Middle and High Schools and found no active threats. Update 11:13 a.m. The Urbana Police Department released a statement at 10:30 a.m. elaborating on previously known information regarding a threat that resulted in Urbana Middle and High Schools being closed on […]
