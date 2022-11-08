Read full article on original website
Amazon is reportedly putting its Alexa personal-assistant division under review as it seeks to cut costs across unprofitable businesses
Amazon has launched a cost-cutting review of its businesses, according to the WSJ. The review will focus on scaling back the company's unprofitable business. Amazon's device unit, which includes Alexa, has had operating losses of $5 billion a year in recent years. Looks like no one is safe in this...
Meta stock climbs as the Facebook parent reportedly joins Twitter and other tech firms with massive layoff plans
Shares of Meta rose Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported mass layoffs are hitting the Facebook parent this week. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of employees and could be announced as soon as Wednesday, per the report. Meta joins Twitter, Lyft, Amazon and other tech companies...
Ars Technica
Microsoft “irreparably damaging” EU’s cloud ecosystem, industry group claims
This fall, Microsoft claimed to have addressed anticompetitive cloud infrastructure complaints from a few smaller cloud services providers in Europe. In a blog, the company announced it would be partnering with small to mid-sized cloud providers to give Microsoft customers more options for non-Microsoft cloud infrastructure. Notably, these Microsoft licensing changes excluded its biggest cloud competitors, Google and Amazon, from participating as partners. This, unsurprisingly, drew prompt criticism from a trade group with members that include both the smaller cloud providers as well as Amazon. The Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers in Europe (CISPE) group claimed that Microsoft’s response failed to “show any progress in addressing Microsoft's anti-competitive behavior.”
PC Magazine
Amazon's Latest Warehouse Robot Can Sort Millions of Items
Amazon's new warehouse robot can identify and handle millions of products. The “state-of-the-art robot” is called Sparrow and it promises to help Amazon streamline shipments at the e-commerce giant to maintain speedy deliveries. “Sparrow is the first robotic system in our warehouses that can detect, select, and handle individual products in our inventory,” the company says.
TechCrunch
Gmail will no longer allow users to revert to its old design
“The integrated view with Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the window will also become standard for users who have turned on Chat,” the company said in a blog post. “Through quick settings, you can customize this new interface to include the apps most important to you, whether it’s Gmail by itself or a combination of Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet.”
One of Twitter's top execs quit the day after tweeting that she had a 'great discussion' with Elon Musk about the company's future
"Remember that we create the organization we want to be a part of," former Twitter CCO Sarah Personette tweeted. "No one else."
Jim Cramer Tears Up, Apologizes on TV for Trusting Mark Zuckerberg as Meta Stock Plummets
Jim "Mad Money" Cramer has made a career of giving stock market advice in a signature brash style. So it caught everyone off-guard when Cramer teared up on CNBC on Thursday and apologized to viewers for promoting Meta's stock after it plummeted following yet another devastating earnings report for the company.
Elon Musk's Twitter laid off more than 90% of staff in India — now only about 12 employees remain, report says
Elon Musk's Twitter slashed 90% of employees in India over the weekend, sources told Bloomberg. Twitter had about 200 staff in the country but now only about 12 remain, per the report. About 70% of the layoffs in India were in the product and engineering team, it added. Twitter has...
msn.com
Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs
The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
Gizmodo
Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value
Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
I'm one of 11,000 people Meta just laid off. It was an incredibly emotional experience, but I felt Mark Zuckerberg handled it with humanity.
On Wednesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to lay off 13% of the company's workforce. One recruiter whose team was "decimated" said it's been difficult to walk away from their dream job. They say it sucks to be laid off, but they respect Zuckerberg's transparency and accountability. This as-told-to...
Mark Zuckerberg apologized for laying off 11,000 Meta staff, but Elon Musk didn't say sorry to Twitter workers who lost their jobs
Meta announced 11,000 job cuts, equating to 13% of its workforce, on Wednesday. The layoffs come just days after Elon Musk sent blunt emails to half of Twitter's workforce. Mark Zuckerberg has apologized for his decision to cut jobs, unlike Twitter's new owner. More than 11,000 Meta employees are losing...
A laid-off Twitter employee filed an NLRB complaint alleging he was fired for helping fellow staff 'protect themselves'
Just hours before being fired, Emmanuel Cornet had shared a browser extension with Twitter staff that made downloading work emails quicker, he said.
The Oculus founder who was later fired by Facebook created a VR headset that can kill people in real life if they die in a game
The Oculus creator built a modified VR headset that kills players in real life if they die in a virtual game. "See you in the metaverse," he wrote.
Elon Musk floats bankruptcy as a possibility, demands 'hardcore' culture in first meeting with Twitter employees
Elon Musk brought up bankruptcy as a possibility in a meeting with Twitter staff, people present said. The billionaire had just warned in an early morning email the "economic picture ahead is dire." At the meeting, Musk said Twitter staff will be expected to "perform hardcore." Elon Musk said in...
PC Magazine
Save the Tweets: How to Download Your Twitter Archive
The only thing that’s verifiable about Twitter right now is that it’s a dumpster fire. Two weeks into Elon Musk’s ownership, and policies are changing moment to moment. Even Twitter Support can’t keep them straight. The Twitter Blue experiment has been started and stopped and started...
TechCrunch
Sight Tech Global 2022 agenda announced
At this year’s event we have sessions with the creators of several new devices to assist with vision, and we’ll talk about the technology architecture decisions that went into balancing capability with cost and tapping existing platforms. We’ll also take our first look at accessibility in VR, which...
getnews.info
BOSGAME Unveils the U58 Mini Computer with Superior Computing Performance
BOSGAME is a leading computer company with the mission of “Leading Science and Technology, Creating Intelligent Life”. They recently announced the U58 model, a new mini computer with outstanding computing performance. The BOSGAME U58 mini pc features AMD® Zen3 Ryzen™ 5800U processors with 8 Cores 16 Threads, L3 Cache up to 16MB, Max Boost Clock can up to 4.4 GHz; which provides up to 3.4% better performance in multitask computing compared to previous Zen 2 processors.
PC Magazine
Spotify's Redesigned Apple Watch App Offers Easier Access to Music, Podcasts
Spotify is making it easier for Apple Watch users to access music and podcasts on the go. The audio streaming service this week introduced a "new and improved" experience that invites listeners to browse Your Library and download tunes from their wrist. Folks may notice the larger artwork, animations, and...
TechCrunch
How OVHcloud’s Octave Klaba is building a different cloud computing company
Playing catch-up How do you compete with companies like Amazon and Microsoft when you “only” have 2,800 employees and no side business to finance your cloud division?. OVHcloud’s vision could be summed up in two says: leveraging open source as the cornerstone of product innovation, and uncompromised sovereignty. The company’s project of offering data centers as a service is a good example of these two points.
