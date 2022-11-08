ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ars Technica

Microsoft “irreparably damaging” EU’s cloud ecosystem, industry group claims

This fall, Microsoft claimed to have addressed anticompetitive cloud infrastructure complaints from a few smaller cloud services providers in Europe. In a blog, the company announced it would be partnering with small to mid-sized cloud providers to give Microsoft customers more options for non-Microsoft cloud infrastructure. Notably, these Microsoft licensing changes excluded its biggest cloud competitors, Google and Amazon, from participating as partners. This, unsurprisingly, drew prompt criticism from a trade group with members that include both the smaller cloud providers as well as Amazon. The Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers in Europe (CISPE) group claimed that Microsoft’s response failed to “show any progress in addressing Microsoft's anti-competitive behavior.”
PC Magazine

Amazon's Latest Warehouse Robot Can Sort Millions of Items

Amazon's new warehouse robot can identify and handle millions of products. The “state-of-the-art robot” is called Sparrow and it promises to help Amazon streamline shipments at the e-commerce giant to maintain speedy deliveries. “Sparrow is the first robotic system in our warehouses that can detect, select, and handle individual products in our inventory,” the company says.
TechCrunch

Gmail will no longer allow users to revert to its old design

“The integrated view with Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the window will also become standard for users who have turned on Chat,” the company said in a blog post. “Through quick settings, you can customize this new interface to include the apps most important to you, whether it’s Gmail by itself or a combination of Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet.”
msn.com

Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs

The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
Gizmodo

Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value

Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
PC Magazine

Save the Tweets: How to Download Your Twitter Archive

The only thing that’s verifiable about Twitter right now is that it’s a dumpster fire. Two weeks into Elon Musk’s ownership, and policies are changing moment to moment. Even Twitter Support can’t keep them straight. The Twitter Blue experiment has been started and stopped and started...
TechCrunch

Sight Tech Global 2022 agenda announced

At this year’s event we have sessions with the creators of several new devices to assist with vision, and we’ll talk about the technology architecture decisions that went into balancing capability with cost and tapping existing platforms. We’ll also take our first look at accessibility in VR, which...
getnews.info

BOSGAME Unveils the U58 Mini Computer with Superior Computing Performance

BOSGAME is a leading computer company with the mission of “Leading Science and Technology, Creating Intelligent Life”. They recently announced the U58 model, a new mini computer with outstanding computing performance. The BOSGAME U58 mini pc features AMD® Zen3 Ryzen™ 5800U processors with 8 Cores 16 Threads, L3 Cache up to 16MB, Max Boost Clock can up to 4.4 GHz; which provides up to 3.4% better performance in multitask computing compared to previous Zen 2 processors.
PC Magazine

Spotify's Redesigned Apple Watch App Offers Easier Access to Music, Podcasts

Spotify is making it easier for Apple Watch users to access music and podcasts on the go. The audio streaming service this week introduced a "new and improved" experience that invites listeners to browse Your Library and download tunes from their wrist. Folks may notice the larger artwork, animations, and...
TechCrunch

How OVHcloud’s Octave Klaba is building a different cloud computing company

Playing catch-up How do you compete with companies like Amazon and Microsoft when you “only” have 2,800 employees and no side business to finance your cloud division?. OVHcloud’s vision could be summed up in two says: leveraging open source as the cornerstone of product innovation, and uncompromised sovereignty. The company’s project of offering data centers as a service is a good example of these two points.

