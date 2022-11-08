ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dexerto.com

Best SA-B 50 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks

Modern Warfare 2’s SA-B 50 is a powerful Marksman Rifle capable of taking over the battlefield and taking down the enemy in a few quick shots – but only with the right loadout. We’ve got the best SA-B 50 Modern Warfare 2 loadout as well as the best perks, attachments, and equipment.
dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2 players are loving the new Prestige system already

Modern Warfare 2 reintroduces a persistent Prestige system, and while not a one-for-one replica of classic CoD games, fans are excited. Activision announced a Season 1 roadmap for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on November 9. Shoot House and Shipment make a triumphant return, perfect for players grinding weapon camos, and Infinity Ward addressed community concerns.
dexerto.com

Halo Infinite’s devs address why Forge is online-only after initial backlash

Halo Infinite’s new Forge mode is already a big success however, the lack of offline gameplay has sparked criticism and forced the devs to explain the reason for this decision. The Winter Update for Halo Infinite has dropped, serving as the biggest update for the game to date. Network...
dexerto.com

Dr Disrespect highlights his biggest issues with Warzone 2 DMZ mode

Streaming star Dr Disrespect has given some initial thoughts on Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode, and he’s skeptical about a few things in particular. When Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was first announced, a number of rumors surfaced about a brand-new mode that was similar to Escape from Tarkov. We know now that it’s known as DMZ.
dexerto.com

Genshin Impact Version 3.4 details: Release date window, character banners, more

Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks have begun to appear online, giving Travelers new details about the upcoming character banners, map updates, and other new content. Here’s everything we know so far about Genshin Impact 3.4. The Genshin Impact 3.4 update may be a way off, but that hasn’t stopped leakers...
dexerto.com

K’Sante receiving buff in next League of Legends update after middling launch

K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, is continuing to struggle in League of Legends following his launch. Riot are giving him a small buff in LoL patch 12.22 to tide things over, but big things could happen as Season 13 testing begins on live servers. K’Sante has made his entrance...
dexerto.com

Strange Pokemon Go glitch shows wrong creatures hatching from eggs

A strange Pokemon Go glitch started showing Pokemon models overlapping eggs — including Pokemon that can’t currently be hatched. As many Pokemon Go trainers know, eggs are a great passive way for trainers to get rare or hard-to-find Pokemon with relatively little investment. While there are only certain...
dexerto.com

Control 2: Developers & everything we know

A sequel to Remedy’s Control is coming, this time as a joint venture between Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games. Here’s everything we know so far about Control 2. Control was a sci-fi action game from Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games in which a government agency investigated paranormal events. The game shared a lot of similarities with Remedy’s previous titles such as Alan Wake and Quantum Break but was very much its own entity.
dexerto.com

“Hidden” optic in MW2 goes viral on TikTok for most basic reason

A TikTok video about a so-called “hidden” optic in Call of Duty: MW2 has gone viral online for the most basic of reasons. As many players have realized, weapon attachments in Modern Warfare 2 occasionally boast negatives that outweigh their positives. For instance, though an attachment may boost...
dexerto.com

Dr Disrespect mocks CoD with Warzone 2 stream stats after not inviting him to event

Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect had a cheeky response to Call of Duty for not inviting him to the Warzone 2 event after revealing he had a monster broadcast on his end. Dr Disrespect remains one of the top streamers in the world even after his mysterious Twitch ban in the Summer of 2020, but he remains uninvited to numerous CoD events.
dexerto.com

Hogwarts Legacy confirms players can use 16 different combat spells at once

During the extended gameplay showcase, Avalanche Software confirmed that there are up to 20 usable combat spells in Hogwarts Legacy. WB Games and developer Avalanche Software first revealed the Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy in 2020, and fans have learned a lot about the game since. Avalanche showcased bits and...
dexerto.com

iiTzTimmy signs with 100 Thieves as Higround’s first-ever creator

Popular Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy has signed with 100 Thieves to become the first content creator to work directly alongside Higround, 100T’s gaming hardware brand. With over 2.5 million followers on his Twitch channel, iiTzTimmy has built one of the biggest channels on the platform. Notorious for his marathon live...
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 players demand answers as unbalanced ranked matchmaking issues persist

Overwatch 2’s ranked matchmaking continues to place Bronze players in higher ELO games, and Blizzard’s silence has fans wanting answers. Since Overwatch 2’s launch, there have been a number of major ranked issues with the new competitive mode causing all sorts of whacky matchmaking, resulting in uneven matches.
dexerto.com

How to play Fortnite on PC, Android, iPhone & can you play on Chromebook?

If you’re wondering how to play Fortnite on your PC, then our handy guide has everything you need to know about downloading Epic Games’ popular battle royale title on PC, Android, or iPhone & whether you can play it on Chromebook. Fortnite continues to be one of the...
dexerto.com

Nvidia GeForce 526.86 driver update: MW2 stability, DLSS Super Resolution, more

Nvidia has launched the 526.86 GeForce Game Ready Driver update, which brings DLSS Super Resolution and Reflex to Modern Warfare 2 alongside improved stability and more. Alongside every major game release is yet another major GPU driver update from both AMD and Nvidia, which provides better support among other things.
dexerto.com

How to uninstall Valorant in 2022

Knowing how to uninstall Valorant can help you free up a lot of space, so here are all the steps you need to take to remove the game from your PC — as well as reinstalling it if you change your mind. Riot Games’ highly competitive FPS game, Valorant,...
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 player gets demoted in rank after winning 21 competitive games in a row

An Overwatch 2 player was left absolutely flabbergasted after going on an amazing 21-game win streak only to be deranked. Overwatch 2’s new competitive ladder system has left a lot to be desired with players placing lower than their skill in OW1 suggests, prompting widespread criticism of the changes.

