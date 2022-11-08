Read full article on original website
JGOD reveals “zero recoil” M4 loadout pros use to dominate in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 expert JGOD has unveiled a long-range “no recoil” M4 build endorsed by Call of Duty pros. Dominating your opponents in Modern Warfare 2 requires a lot of skill, but it’s also significantly easier when you’re equipped with a top-tier loadout. Anyone can create...
Best SA-B 50 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks
Modern Warfare 2’s SA-B 50 is a powerful Marksman Rifle capable of taking over the battlefield and taking down the enemy in a few quick shots – but only with the right loadout. We’ve got the best SA-B 50 Modern Warfare 2 loadout as well as the best perks, attachments, and equipment.
Modern Warfare 2 players are loving the new Prestige system already
Modern Warfare 2 reintroduces a persistent Prestige system, and while not a one-for-one replica of classic CoD games, fans are excited. Activision announced a Season 1 roadmap for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on November 9. Shoot House and Shipment make a triumphant return, perfect for players grinding weapon camos, and Infinity Ward addressed community concerns.
Halo Infinite’s devs address why Forge is online-only after initial backlash
Halo Infinite’s new Forge mode is already a big success however, the lack of offline gameplay has sparked criticism and forced the devs to explain the reason for this decision. The Winter Update for Halo Infinite has dropped, serving as the biggest update for the game to date. Network...
Shroud “disappointed” with CoD’s new DMZ mode, claims it doesn’t “come close to Tarkov”
Resident FPS phenom and Twitch mega-star shroud wasn’t all too pleased with his first session in Call of Duty’s new DMZ game mode in Warzone 2. Not only was his experience held back by various glitches, but the overall premise left a lot to be desired from the Escape From Tarkov fanatic seeking a similar challenge.
Dr Disrespect highlights his biggest issues with Warzone 2 DMZ mode
Streaming star Dr Disrespect has given some initial thoughts on Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode, and he’s skeptical about a few things in particular. When Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was first announced, a number of rumors surfaced about a brand-new mode that was similar to Escape from Tarkov. We know now that it’s known as DMZ.
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 details: Release date window, character banners, more
Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks have begun to appear online, giving Travelers new details about the upcoming character banners, map updates, and other new content. Here’s everything we know so far about Genshin Impact 3.4. The Genshin Impact 3.4 update may be a way off, but that hasn’t stopped leakers...
K’Sante receiving buff in next League of Legends update after middling launch
K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, is continuing to struggle in League of Legends following his launch. Riot are giving him a small buff in LoL patch 12.22 to tide things over, but big things could happen as Season 13 testing begins on live servers. K’Sante has made his entrance...
Strange Pokemon Go glitch shows wrong creatures hatching from eggs
A strange Pokemon Go glitch started showing Pokemon models overlapping eggs — including Pokemon that can’t currently be hatched. As many Pokemon Go trainers know, eggs are a great passive way for trainers to get rare or hard-to-find Pokemon with relatively little investment. While there are only certain...
Control 2: Developers & everything we know
A sequel to Remedy’s Control is coming, this time as a joint venture between Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games. Here’s everything we know so far about Control 2. Control was a sci-fi action game from Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games in which a government agency investigated paranormal events. The game shared a lot of similarities with Remedy’s previous titles such as Alan Wake and Quantum Break but was very much its own entity.
“Hidden” optic in MW2 goes viral on TikTok for most basic reason
A TikTok video about a so-called “hidden” optic in Call of Duty: MW2 has gone viral online for the most basic of reasons. As many players have realized, weapon attachments in Modern Warfare 2 occasionally boast negatives that outweigh their positives. For instance, though an attachment may boost...
Dr Disrespect mocks CoD with Warzone 2 stream stats after not inviting him to event
Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect had a cheeky response to Call of Duty for not inviting him to the Warzone 2 event after revealing he had a monster broadcast on his end. Dr Disrespect remains one of the top streamers in the world even after his mysterious Twitch ban in the Summer of 2020, but he remains uninvited to numerous CoD events.
Hogwarts Legacy confirms players can use 16 different combat spells at once
During the extended gameplay showcase, Avalanche Software confirmed that there are up to 20 usable combat spells in Hogwarts Legacy. WB Games and developer Avalanche Software first revealed the Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy in 2020, and fans have learned a lot about the game since. Avalanche showcased bits and...
Among Us VR’s launch has top streamers like Disguised Toast, Ludwig returning to hit title
Among US VR has just dropped, with some of gaming’s biggest streamers like Disguised Toast and Ludwig hoping back online to play through the game together. The release of the game in virtual reality has brought it back to life on Twitch, too. Among Us broke out into the...
iiTzTimmy signs with 100 Thieves as Higround’s first-ever creator
Popular Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy has signed with 100 Thieves to become the first content creator to work directly alongside Higround, 100T’s gaming hardware brand. With over 2.5 million followers on his Twitch channel, iiTzTimmy has built one of the biggest channels on the platform. Notorious for his marathon live...
Overwatch 2 players demand answers as unbalanced ranked matchmaking issues persist
Overwatch 2’s ranked matchmaking continues to place Bronze players in higher ELO games, and Blizzard’s silence has fans wanting answers. Since Overwatch 2’s launch, there have been a number of major ranked issues with the new competitive mode causing all sorts of whacky matchmaking, resulting in uneven matches.
How to play Fortnite on PC, Android, iPhone & can you play on Chromebook?
If you’re wondering how to play Fortnite on your PC, then our handy guide has everything you need to know about downloading Epic Games’ popular battle royale title on PC, Android, or iPhone & whether you can play it on Chromebook. Fortnite continues to be one of the...
Nvidia GeForce 526.86 driver update: MW2 stability, DLSS Super Resolution, more
Nvidia has launched the 526.86 GeForce Game Ready Driver update, which brings DLSS Super Resolution and Reflex to Modern Warfare 2 alongside improved stability and more. Alongside every major game release is yet another major GPU driver update from both AMD and Nvidia, which provides better support among other things.
How to uninstall Valorant in 2022
Knowing how to uninstall Valorant can help you free up a lot of space, so here are all the steps you need to take to remove the game from your PC — as well as reinstalling it if you change your mind. Riot Games’ highly competitive FPS game, Valorant,...
Overwatch 2 player gets demoted in rank after winning 21 competitive games in a row
An Overwatch 2 player was left absolutely flabbergasted after going on an amazing 21-game win streak only to be deranked. Overwatch 2’s new competitive ladder system has left a lot to be desired with players placing lower than their skill in OW1 suggests, prompting widespread criticism of the changes.
