cryptopotato.com
Canada’s Teacher’s Pension Fund Faces Investment Issue in FTX’s Liquidity Crunch
The pension fund invested an undisclosed amount in FTX during a $420 million funding round last October. Canada’s Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP) is in jeopardy due to its large investment in the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which is currently facing a significant liquidity crunch. A recent report from The...
cryptopotato.com
Almost $1B Worth of Solana Tokens to Be Unlocked by Thursday
This could be yet another event that leads to massive volatility for Solana and the entire market. Solana’s Epoch 370 is set to end in a little under 24 hours, and with it will come the unlocking of over 47 million SOL tokens by validators. This massive token unlock...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Reveals How Much BTC, ETH it Stores Following FTX Collapse
Binance has shared a partial list of the cryptocurrency it stores and will release a full proof-of-reserve in the coming weeks. Changpeng Zhao tweeted earlier this week that every exchange should do proof-of-reserves and stressed on the importance of transparency. Binance has now shared a list of the major cryptocurrencies...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Will Not Acquire FTX, Exchange Confirms
Binance said FTX’s financial situation is beyond the larger exchange’s ability to help. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, has backed out of its agreement to purchase FTX just one day after signing an agreement to rescue the company on Tuesday. Binance said its decision was made...
cryptopotato.com
Stablecoin Giants Tether, Circle Disclose Financial Relationship With FTX, Alameda
Tether and Circle confirmed no exposure to FTX or its sister trading firm Alameda as the liquidity crisis grips the crypto market. Amid the chaotic meltdown, asset movement from Circle to FTX surfaced. It was also reported that Alameda could be the second-largest issuer of Tether. CEO of USDC issuer,...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Markets Bleed $130 Billion in 12 Hours as Contagion Continues
Crypto markets are hemorrhaging at the moment in one of the largest daily slumps this year. The move has been ignited by this week’s FTX and Binance battle. In one of the largest and fastest market crashes of the year, $132 billion has been wiped out of crypto assets. What is more remarkable is that this has happened over the past 12 hours.
cryptopotato.com
SBF’s Past Comments on Crypto Projects Failing Comes to Haunt Back
In the battle of the billionaires, Sam Bankman-Fried had to bend the knee. A few months earlier, FTX CEO SBF said several “third-tier” crypto exchanges were insolvent but yet to be exposed. This was when several crypto lending platforms suffered massive financial contagion following Three Arrows Capital’s (3AC) fallout as a result of Terra’s spectacular collapse.
cryptopotato.com
Tether Reportedly Freezes 46M USDT on Tron Owned by FTX
The largest stablecoin issuer said it had to comply with law enforcement. Tether has become the latest industry company to get involved with the ongoing saga revolving around FTX by freezing over 46 million USDT. The company said it had to comply with law enforcement agencies. All eyes in the...
cryptopotato.com
US Regulators Probe FTX for Mismanagement of Client Assets: Report
The SEC and CFTC are stepping in to examine FTX’s management of client funds, and its relationship with its sibling firms. United States financial regulators have reportedly launched a probe into FTX – one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges that is now unable to process customer withdrawals.
cryptopotato.com
Kraken’s Jesse Powell Blasts FTX CEO, Lists All Red Flags About SBF
Powell criticized SBF heavily, noting that the FTX CEO acted like he knows everything despite being eight years late to the crypto scene. The past few days were unnerving as the crypto industry watched the fall of FTX, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges. With FTX now insolvent,...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Tops up Its Insurance Fund to $1 Billion Following FTX Crash
BUSD and BNB addresses comprise 70% of the emergency fund, while BTC addresses account for the remaining 30%. Binance’s CEO said the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange increased its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) to $1 billion again. This comes as a result of the recent market plunge,...
cryptopotato.com
FTX’s Legal and Compliance Team Reportedly Resigned
The legal team reportedly quit shortly after Binance announced pulling out of the acquisition deal. Troubles for the beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange FTX continue to deepen, following reports that a majority of the firm’s legal and compliance staff have exited the exchange. FTX, which is on the brink of collapse,...
cryptopotato.com
Chainlink Touts Proof-of-Reserve as Solution to Crypto Contagion
Chainlink is pushing a new system called proof-of-reserve to provide the transparency desperately needed in the crypto industry right now. The crypto contagion has continued this year, with FTX compounding matters this week. This has put the spotlight on transparency, especially for centralized crypto exchanges. Data oracle provider Chainlink has...
cryptopotato.com
Arthur Hayes Says FTX is Now Beyond Saving
The co-founder of BitMEX thinks an FTX bankruptcy is virtually guaranteed, and that markets are yet to reach max pain. Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes believes FTX is ultimately headed for bankruptcy now that Binance has refused to rescue the company. The exchange co-founder offered his analysis of what the...
cryptopotato.com
Galaxy Digital Held $77 Million in FTX Exposure, Earnings Show
Mike Novogratz’s crypto firm still has over $47 million of FTX exposure stuck in the withdrawal process. In its recently released third-quarter earnings report, crypto financial services firm Galaxy Digital revealed that it holds over $76 million worth of exposure to FTX, the mainstream crypto exchange that is now experiencing a liquidity crisis.
cryptopotato.com
CoinShares Reports Over $30 Million Worth of Crypto Stuck on FTX
Around 11% of CoinShares’ total net asset value is held in the distressed crypto platform FTX. Europe’s largest digital asset investment and trading group – CoinShares – revealed that approximately 11% of its total net asset value is situated on the crypto exchange FTX. Another firm...
cryptopotato.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Tells Investors FTX Needs $8 Billion Bailout
The embattled former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has told investors that FTX needs $8 billion to cover withdrawal requests. The announcement came in a call to investors on Nov. 9, just after Binance pulled out of the deal to acquire FTX. SBF said he hoped the beleaguered exchange could raise...
cryptopotato.com
Binance-FTX Botched Acquisition: A Timeline of High-Profile Bailout That Never Happened
In his latest post, CZ clarified that he did not “master plan” this and urged the community to not view the entire event as a “win” for them. Binance initially nurtured FTX. Today, it is being speculated as a reason for FTX’s imminent vanquish. This makes a great tale. But its CEO assured the community that he had no idea of the internal happenings of FTX.
cryptopotato.com
Sequoia Says Investment in FTX Does Not Negatively Impact its Fund
The company said its total exposure to FTX was a small portion of its entire portfolio. Major venture capital firm Sequoia Capital has written down the value of its investment in the beleaguered crypto exchange FTX, to zero. Notably, the company was part of the investors who participated in FTX’s...
