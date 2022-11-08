Read full article on original website
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBEL
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This Holiday
Cumming celebrates those who served during annual Veterans Day event
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LA
OPINION: Color Georgia crimson. Or at least ‘tickle me pink’
My AJC colleague, Greg Bluestein, is routinely ahead of the game when it comes to breaking political stories....
Tropical Storm Nicole and major events downtown will impact traffic today
Two major events downtown and a tropical storm will add to the usual Friday commute today....
scoopotp.com
Whataburger Kennesaw to Open Soon
Say what? Finally, a date has been announced according to Tomorrow’s News Today for the first Georgia Whataburger to open in Kennesaw on 11/28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in a former Charlie’s Restaurant. BUT, Whataburger wrote to Scoop saying they don’t have plans to announce at this time and to just keep checking their social media pages for any updates.
wuga.org
The Georgia Health Report: Hospitals’ Plan to Retain Staff: Childcare Facilities
Robin Whetstone is a local writer and storyteller who loves Athens, cats, and podcasts. She came to WUGA in 2018 to serve as our Operations Assistant, checking programs for broadcast and assisting the Operations Director with day-to-day scheduling and technical processes. She is now Senior Content Producer, and she reports for Athens News Matters, is the local host for All Things Considered and the Georgia Health Report.
Monroe Local News
Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race
Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
Georgia's Lois Curtis, whose Supreme Court case secured disability rights, dies at 55
CLARKSTON, Ga. — The woman known as the "godmother of the disability rights movement in Georgia" and one of the plaintiffs in a landmark civil rights Supreme Court case has died. Georgia Council of Developmental Disabilities announced Thursday that artist Lois Curtis, of Clarkston, passed away last week. Curtis...
Georgians describe their experiences with homelessness to state Senate committee
ATLANTA — A Georgia Senate committee focused on addressing homelessness heard Wednesday from a variety of Georgians who have directly experienced living on the streets. Those who testified came from diverse backgrounds but shared the common experience of homelessness. They described in frank terms the challenges they faced in trying to bounce back.
Study shows some Georgians looking to move away to other states: Here’s where
A new study shows that some Georgia residents are looking outside of the Peach State for places to live, with three states being the most considered for relocating.
gwinnettforum.com
James Hardy (Jim) Nelems
At the age of 81, James Hardy (Jim) Nelems, founder of the Atlanta-based Marketing Workshop, died on November 3, 2022, after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Jim Nelems was born and raised in Hueytown, Ala., and raised in Birmingham. Even as a child, Jim had a penchant for numbers which segued into a successful marketing research career, one of the foremost marketing research business owners. He was a resident of the Peachtree Corners from 1972 until 2015.
LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Georgia as last votes come in overnight
ATLANTA — After more than 2.5 million Georgians turned out to vote early in the 2022 midterm election, polling locations across the state saw a steady stream of in-person voters on Election Day. We’ll have all the latest vote tallies as the come in, for LIVE Team 2 coverage...
Georgia Midterm Election Day 2022 | Live updates
ATLANTA — Georgia voters are off to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm election. On the ballot are such positions as state governor and a U.S. Senate seat. 11Alive is where Atlanta speaks and we want to hear from you. Have you encountered...
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Georgia
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County: from reports issued Wednesday November 9, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
WEATHER UPDATE: Tropical Storm Nicole’s outer rain bands reach metro Atlanta
The leading rain bands from Tropical Storm Nicole are moving into metro Atlanta at midday Thursday as the storm churns o...
gwinnettforum.com
FOCUS: Cofer helped organized two veterans’ groups
SNELLVILLE, Ga. | As we observe Veterans’ Day today, my thoughts harken back to my own soldier father, the Rev. Wendell Cofer of Snellville, and all of the ceremonies that he organized to honor veterans. During the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s, I filmed a number of these events. One of his earliest programs honored a half dozen or so World War I vets still living in Gwinnett at the time.
Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet
Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
wtoc.com
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
Athens hospital completes assessment review
Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center says it has finished work on its Community Health Needs Assessments. The hospital on Prince Avenue says it will begin next week the work of implementing changes that are called for in the assessments process. From Sarah Teach, PARMC…. Piedmont hospitals have completed their respective...
Republicans keep control of Georgia House and Senate
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans retained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature and were seeking to maintain their lock on statewide offices as votes continued being counted Wednesday. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 96 seats and were leading in five other races The Associated...
accesswdun.com
Clark wins Georgia State House District 100 seat
Republican incumbent David Clark was victorious in his bid for reelection as the District 100 Georgia State House Representative in the 2022 midterm election. District 100 covers the area in northwest Gwinnett County and a small portion of eastern Forsyth County. Coverage stretches from Suwanee up to the Woodbridge area of Flowery Branch. Prior to 2020 redistricting, the 100th district house seat was designated as the area west of Lawrenceville. Under the redrawn district lines, the zone has expanded and shifted north. Dewey McClain was the previous District 100 representative and renewed his bid in the midterm, running for the District 109 seat.
