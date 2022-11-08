Read full article on original website
Alpharetta rejects $550M redevelopment plan for North Point Mall
A $550 million redevelopment plan for North Point Mall was rejected by Alpharetta City Council on Monday....
$500 million plan to revamp one of metro Atlanta’s biggest malls rejected
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council rejected a $500 million plan to redevelop the aging North Point Mall, voting 7-0 Monday to deny rezoning the 100-acre property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which opened in 1993, has struggled...
Acworth, home builder face lawsuit alleging corruption in zoning dispute
The city of Acworth and renowned home builder John Wieland are facing an ongoing lawsuit alleging city officials and dev...
Fulton and 15 cities reach agreement over millions in sales tax revenue
Fulton County and the mayors of 15 cities have reached an agreement on the distribution of Local Option Sales Tax revenu...
Alpharetta to decide fate of North Point Mall Monday
Alpharetta will decide on the proposed redevelopment of North Point Mall during a Monday meeting....
DeKalb sets deadline for new applications to rental assistance program
DeKalb County still has millions available in rental relief funds — but the window for receiving them is closing fast. ...
Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers
Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari has introduced legislation that would require local landlords that receive city subsidies to accept federal housing vouchers to pay the rents for very low-income families, the elderly, and disabled. The legislation, introduced at the council’s Nov. 7 meeting, is part of the city’s attempt to create more affordable housing as […] The post Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
‘It will be a big city’: Cobb County voters approve cityhood for Mableton
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County is on the path to having a new city. Voters approved cityhood for Mableton on Tuesday, with 53% saying yes. It’s the only cityhood measure approved in Cobb County this year. The results from Tuesday night are unofficial until they are certified next week, but the group behind the Cityhood for Mableton movement is excited and looking forward to what lies ahead.
Crews work to put out large fire from homeless encampment behind Buckhead apartments
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire crews are working to put out a large brush fire at a homeless encampment near Lenox Road on Wednesday. It happened around 1 p.m. off Buford Highway between Lenox Road and Sidney Marcus Boulevard. 11Alive SkyTracker and social media posts show firefighters putting out the...
Man killed at SE Atlanta apartment complex
A man was killed Thursday evening at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, police said.
Atlanta home sales and prices down as mortgage rates bite
The metro Atlanta housing market has continued to slow, as higher mortgage rates depress prices and sales.
Covington voters approve homestead exemption
COVINGTON — Voters in the city of Covington approved a homestead exemption referendum by a wide margin during balloting Tuesday. Covington homeowners will now receive a $10,000 exemption on the assessed value of their homes for the purpose of city property taxes. The exemption will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The measure passed by 84.57% of the vote.
Atlanta voters approve extending Sunday alcohol sales hours
ATLANTA - Residents of the city of Atlanta will be able to start Sunday brunch earlier after passing a new referendum on Election Day. More than 150,000 Atlanta voters - or over 82.2% of the vote - decided to extend the hours that package stores, grocery stores, and other retail spaces can sell alcoholic beverages.
Resurgens Orthopaedics adds 2 physicians, opens new location
Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics hired two physicians and opened a new location in College Park, Ga., the practice said Nov. 10. Orthopedic surgeon Nimit Lad, MD, and physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist Michael Schaufele, MD, are new to the practice, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Dr. Lad specializes in sports medicine, and Dr. Schaufele specializes in spine rehabilitation and nonsurgical care.
GDOT traffic sign hacked by contractor, signals out support for Kemp, Walker
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A Georgia Department of Transportation sign was seen flashing out to drivers on a road in Flowery Branch on Election Day, but the message wasn't traffic related. The controversial sign read in big orange letters: "Workers for Kemp and Walker," along Sprouts Spring Road in...
2 shot outside DeKalb County shopping center
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crime scene tape surrounded a busy DeKalb County shopping center Wednesday evening after a double shooting. Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. to the shopping center located in the 3200 block of Tucker Norcross Road. DeKalb County police say officers found a man and woman,...
‘We’re hoping she’s still alive:’ Search underway for beloved metro Atlanta grandmother
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search continues for a missing Metro Atlanta grandmother. For the second day in a row, police searched areas around Covington for 64-year-old Debra Ashby. “We’re hoping she’s still alive. But unfortunately, as the days go by, it doesn’t look too good,” said Heather Collette,...
‘It’s a public dump’: South Fulton residents frustrated after subdivision becomes dumping site
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — In Fulton County, South Fulton residents say trash piling up in front of their subdivision is a growing nuisance. “It’s a public dump,” said resident Nefertiti. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Residents say for at least six months,...
Gwinnett County to close out successful rental assistance program
The portal for Gwinnett County’s successful emergency rental assistance program, Project RESET 2.0, is closing aa the County reaches its full commitment. The applicant portal will close on Tuesday, November 8 for new applications and Tuesday, November 15 for recertifications. Gwinnett residents in need of assistance after the applicant...
2 people shot at same Midtown gas station within about 24 hours
Another person was injured in a shooting at a Midtown Atlanta gas station in just over 24 hours, according to police.
