Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers

Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari has introduced legislation that would require local landlords that receive city subsidies to accept federal housing vouchers to pay the rents for very low-income families, the elderly, and disabled. The legislation, introduced at the council’s Nov. 7 meeting, is part of the city’s attempt to create more affordable housing as […] The post Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It will be a big city’: Cobb County voters approve cityhood for Mableton

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County is on the path to having a new city. Voters approved cityhood for Mableton on Tuesday, with 53% saying yes. It’s the only cityhood measure approved in Cobb County this year. The results from Tuesday night are unofficial until they are certified next week, but the group behind the Cityhood for Mableton movement is excited and looking forward to what lies ahead.
COBB COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington voters approve homestead exemption

COVINGTON — Voters in the city of Covington approved a homestead exemption referendum by a wide margin during balloting Tuesday. Covington homeowners will now receive a $10,000 exemption on the assessed value of their homes for the purpose of city property taxes. The exemption will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The measure passed by 84.57% of the vote.
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta voters approve extending Sunday alcohol sales hours

ATLANTA - Residents of the city of Atlanta will be able to start Sunday brunch earlier after passing a new referendum on Election Day. More than 150,000 Atlanta voters - or over 82.2% of the vote - decided to extend the hours that package stores, grocery stores, and other retail spaces can sell alcoholic beverages.
ATLANTA, GA
beckersspine.com

Resurgens Orthopaedics adds 2 physicians, opens new location

Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics hired two physicians and opened a new location in College Park, Ga., the practice said Nov. 10. Orthopedic surgeon Nimit Lad, MD, and physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist Michael Schaufele, MD, are new to the practice, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Dr. Lad specializes in sports medicine, and Dr. Schaufele specializes in spine rehabilitation and nonsurgical care.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 shot outside DeKalb County shopping center

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crime scene tape surrounded a busy DeKalb County shopping center Wednesday evening after a double shooting. Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. to the shopping center located in the 3200 block of Tucker Norcross Road. DeKalb County police say officers found a man and woman,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett County to close out successful rental assistance program

The portal for Gwinnett County’s successful emergency rental assistance program, Project RESET 2.0, is closing aa the County reaches its full commitment. The applicant portal will close on Tuesday, November 8 for new applications and Tuesday, November 15 for recertifications. Gwinnett residents in need of assistance after the applicant...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

