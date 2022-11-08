Read full article on original website
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: This mystery may be difficult to locate
Today’s Mystery Photo may prove difficult to locate, since there are few clues. Tell us where this piece is located and some of its background. Send your ideas to Elliott@brack.net and tell us where you live. Lawrenceville recognized the recent Mystery Photo: “It’s the Ellis Island registration hall. Three...
Nicole’s remnants soak Athens, northeast Georgia
The stretch of Creek Hollow Run between New High Shoals Road to Echo Trail in Oconee County was closed through the late night and into the overnight hours after gusty winds knocked a tree onto a power line, causing some power outages in parts of Oconee County. The winds are from the weather system that is bringing rain and high winds to northeast Georgia this morning, the remnants of what was Hurricane Nicole, the Category One storm that made a landfall on the east coast of Florida two days ago.
Area briefs include a Bulldog Saturday in Starkville, plans for distribution center in Lavonia
The Georgia Bulldogs have a weekend road game: the top-ranked Dogs take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday in Starkville Mississippi. There is a 7 o’clock kickoff for the game that will be televised on ESPN. There is no word yet on how many jobs it might create, but...
gwinnettforum.com
James Hardy (Jim) Nelems
At the age of 81, James Hardy (Jim) Nelems, founder of the Atlanta-based Marketing Workshop, died on November 3, 2022, after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Jim Nelems was born and raised in Hueytown, Ala., and raised in Birmingham. Even as a child, Jim had a penchant for numbers which segued into a successful marketing research career, one of the foremost marketing research business owners. He was a resident of the Peachtree Corners from 1972 until 2015.
gwinnettforum.com
FOCUS: Cofer helped organized two veterans’ groups
SNELLVILLE, Ga. | As we observe Veterans’ Day today, my thoughts harken back to my own soldier father, the Rev. Wendell Cofer of Snellville, and all of the ceremonies that he organized to honor veterans. During the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s, I filmed a number of these events. One of his earliest programs honored a half dozen or so World War I vets still living in Gwinnett at the time.
Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list
Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
flagpole.com
The B-52s Atlanta and Athens Shows are Postponed
Due to illness, The B-52s are postponing the remaining dates for the Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth. This weekend’s shows in Atlanta have been rescheduled for Jan. 6–8, and Tuesday’s show in Athens has been rescheduled for Jan. 10. Like what you just read? Support Flagpole...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier case: Daughter goes on the record during live podcast
ATHENS, Ga. - The daughter of Athens woman Debbie Collier, whose disturbing death in Habersham County has caused much speculation, shared her story Wednesday evening during a live podcast. Amanda Bearden appeared on the "Crime on the Record Podcast" during a special live-stream. Bearden revealed for the first time that...
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
‘We’re hoping she’s still alive:’ Search underway for beloved metro Atlanta grandmother
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search continues for a missing Metro Atlanta grandmother. For the second day in a row, police searched areas around Covington for 64-year-old Debra Ashby. “We’re hoping she’s still alive. But unfortunately, as the days go by, it doesn’t look too good,” said Heather Collette,...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Old Cherry Road
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We found out that The City of Clemson, Clemson University, and The South Carolina Department of Transportation are collaborating to make improvements to Old Cherry Road. This road is between West Cherry Road—a “Getting Answers” road we’ve covered before—and Cherry Road/Old Stone Church Road, in...
just-food.com
King’s Hawaiian to invest US$85m in new baking plant
The 150,000 sq ft facility, set to open next autumn, will create more than 160 jobs. US bakery firm King’s Hawaiian has revealed plans to expand production capacity with an US$85m baking plant in Georgia. The 150,000 sq ft facility will be in addition to its current site in...
Red and Black
Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
Monroe Local News
Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race
Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
secretatlanta.co
Perry Street Steakhouse Will Make Its Debut In Downtown Lawrenceville
Atlanta prepare to add a new steakhouse to your list of must visit restaurants. This city has an amazing list of steakhouses to choose from and it continues to add more options every year. With Nobu now headlining the Atlanta restaurant scene Atlantans should gear up for even more top notch spots to sprout up over the next few years.
Athens hospital completes assessment review
Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center says it has finished work on its Community Health Needs Assessments. The hospital on Prince Avenue says it will begin next week the work of implementing changes that are called for in the assessments process. From Sarah Teach, PARMC…. Piedmont hospitals have completed their respective...
FOX Carolina
Toccoa community remembers deadly dam break
TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Forty-five years ago, disaster struck a small college campus in Northeast Georgia. Dozens of lives were lost. The small community has not forgotten, but the stories of the catastrophic event aren’t widely known. “It had rained almost all day,” Sam Thompson said, “I jokingly...
wrwh.com
Nicole To Impact North Georgia
(Cleveland)- White County 9-1-1 On Call could be placed on heightened standby for Thursday Night and Friday as officials watch the developments of Tropical Strom Nicole. The latest information has the track of the storm nudging south and westward so North and Central Georgia are at risk for heavy rain, and strong winds Thursday into Friday morning.
Human remains found on the side of the road in northeast Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human skeletal remains found near Cleveland. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities say the skeletal remains were found on the side of the road by a property owner in the 6000 block...
wgac.com
What Georgia Town Made The List Of Most Festive For Christmas In America?
I came home to my wife watching a Christmas Movie earlier this week. It was one of the Lifetime Channel holiday movies, A Taste of Christmas. The towns are always fully decorated, it almost always snows, and someone is usually going to fall in love. After realizing that I wasn’t...
