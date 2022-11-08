The stretch of Creek Hollow Run between New High Shoals Road to Echo Trail in Oconee County was closed through the late night and into the overnight hours after gusty winds knocked a tree onto a power line, causing some power outages in parts of Oconee County. The winds are from the weather system that is bringing rain and high winds to northeast Georgia this morning, the remnants of what was Hurricane Nicole, the Category One storm that made a landfall on the east coast of Florida two days ago.

OCONEE COUNTY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO