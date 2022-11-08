ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: This mystery may be difficult to locate

Today’s Mystery Photo may prove difficult to locate, since there are few clues. Tell us where this piece is located and some of its background. Send your ideas to Elliott@brack.net and tell us where you live. Lawrenceville recognized the recent Mystery Photo: “It’s the Ellis Island registration hall. Three...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WGAU

Nicole’s remnants soak Athens, northeast Georgia

The stretch of Creek Hollow Run between New High Shoals Road to Echo Trail in Oconee County was closed through the late night and into the overnight hours after gusty winds knocked a tree onto a power line, causing some power outages in parts of Oconee County. The winds are from the weather system that is bringing rain and high winds to northeast Georgia this morning, the remnants of what was Hurricane Nicole, the Category One storm that made a landfall on the east coast of Florida two days ago.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
gwinnettforum.com

James Hardy (Jim) Nelems

At the age of 81, James Hardy (Jim) Nelems, founder of the Atlanta-based Marketing Workshop, died on November 3, 2022, after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Jim Nelems was born and raised in Hueytown, Ala., and raised in Birmingham. Even as a child, Jim had a penchant for numbers which segued into a successful marketing research career, one of the foremost marketing research business owners. He was a resident of the Peachtree Corners from 1972 until 2015.
PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA
gwinnettforum.com

FOCUS: Cofer helped organized two veterans’ groups

SNELLVILLE, Ga. | As we observe Veterans’ Day today, my thoughts harken back to my own soldier father, the Rev. Wendell Cofer of Snellville, and all of the ceremonies that he organized to honor veterans. During the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s, I filmed a number of these events. One of his earliest programs honored a half dozen or so World War I vets still living in Gwinnett at the time.
SNELLVILLE, GA
WGAU

Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list

Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
flagpole.com

The B-52s Atlanta and Athens Shows are Postponed

Due to illness, The B-52s are postponing the remaining dates for the Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth. This weekend’s shows in Atlanta have been rescheduled for Jan. 6–8, and Tuesday’s show in Athens has been rescheduled for Jan. 10. Like what you just read? Support Flagpole...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier case: Daughter goes on the record during live podcast

ATHENS, Ga. - The daughter of Athens woman Debbie Collier, whose disturbing death in Habersham County has caused much speculation, shared her story Wednesday evening during a live podcast. Amanda Bearden appeared on the "Crime on the Record Podcast" during a special live-stream. Bearden revealed for the first time that...
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Old Cherry Road

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We found out that The City of Clemson, Clemson University, and The South Carolina Department of Transportation are collaborating to make improvements to Old Cherry Road. This road is between West Cherry Road—a “Getting Answers” road we’ve covered before—and Cherry Road/Old Stone Church Road, in...
CLEMSON, SC
just-food.com

King’s Hawaiian to invest US$85m in new baking plant

The 150,000 sq ft facility, set to open next autumn, will create more than 160 jobs. US bakery firm King’s Hawaiian has revealed plans to expand production capacity with an US$85m baking plant in Georgia. The 150,000 sq ft facility will be in addition to its current site in...
OAKWOOD, GA
Red and Black

Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
secretatlanta.co

Perry Street Steakhouse Will Make Its Debut In Downtown Lawrenceville

Atlanta prepare to add a new steakhouse to your list of must visit restaurants. This city has an amazing list of steakhouses to choose from and it continues to add more options every year. With Nobu now headlining the Atlanta restaurant scene Atlantans should gear up for even more top notch spots to sprout up over the next few years.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WGAU

Athens hospital completes assessment review

Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center says it has finished work on its Community Health Needs Assessments. The hospital on Prince Avenue says it will begin next week the work of implementing changes that are called for in the assessments process. From Sarah Teach, PARMC…. Piedmont hospitals have completed their respective...
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Toccoa community remembers deadly dam break

TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Forty-five years ago, disaster struck a small college campus in Northeast Georgia. Dozens of lives were lost. The small community has not forgotten, but the stories of the catastrophic event aren’t widely known. “It had rained almost all day,” Sam Thompson said, “I jokingly...
TOCCOA, GA
wrwh.com

Nicole To Impact North Georgia

(Cleveland)- White County 9-1-1 On Call could be placed on heightened standby for Thursday Night and Friday as officials watch the developments of Tropical Strom Nicole. The latest information has the track of the storm nudging south and westward so North and Central Georgia are at risk for heavy rain, and strong winds Thursday into Friday morning.
WHITE COUNTY, GA

