Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
businessobserverfl.com
Leadership change announced at Sarasota charitable foundation
After accomplishing what she set out to do at Sarasota-based Tidewell Foundation, President Debbie Mason is stepping down. The nonprofit provides philanthropic support to Tidewell Hospice, an Empath Health member organization, as well as other Empath Health companies. Delesa Hinkle Morris, a more than 15-year professional in the health care...
Longboat Observer
Lakeshore condominium project in Lakewood Ranch targets 2023 groundbreaking
After a number of delays and three different owners, the condominium project along Lake Uihlein in Main Street at Lakewood Ranch has targeted 2023 for groundbreaking. Developer Frank Dagostino, whose recent projects have been in Clearwater and St. Petersburg, said he hoped to clear permitting stages with Manatee County in the next few weeks so the beginning stages of construction can begin. Adam Myara, a Realtor marketing the property, said reservations for condominiums already are being taken and the first units could be under construction in January and available as early as June of 2024.
Longboat Observer
Tessera condo tops sales at $3.4 million
A condominium in Tessera tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Ilene Fox, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 52 condominium at 500 S. Palm Ave. to Jay and Iris Leonard, of Sarasota, for $3,425,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,315 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.75 million in 2020.
Longboat Observer
Town appoints board members, alternate special magistrate
The town made appointments to fill seats on the Planning and Zoning Board and Zoning Board of Adjustment at Monday's Town Commission meeting. Additional special magistrates have also been added to the town's payroll in hopes of keeping a consistent meeting schedule when the previously single magistrate is unable to oversee hearings.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch artist hopes to draw crowds to Fall Show and Sale
Remember the old "Draw Me" TV Guide advertisements where an art institute would challenge you to draw a turtle, or a pirate, or a girl, or a horse?. You could send your work to an address that would enter you in a contest. As a kid I thought if I...
Longboat Observer
Bay Park Conservancy names new CFO
As the Bay Park Conservancy prepares to embark on the second phase of its redevelopment of The Bay into a signature city park, the organization has added a veteran executive to its leadership team, naming Tony Gamelin as chief financial officer. Gamelin, who has 25 years of CFO-level experience with...
Longboat Observer
Myakka City Elementary leader named Manatee Principal of the Year
The School District of Manatee County has named Carol Ricks of Myakka City Elementary School as its Principal of the Year. Ricks has been the principal of Myakka City Elementary since 2019. She previously served as an assistant principal of Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School and a student support specialist...
Longboat Observer
Tropical Storm Nicole updates in Sarasota and Manatee counties: Schools closed Thursday
Because of predicted wind gusts from Tropical Storm Nicole exceeding speeds for safe operations, Hurricane Ian debris operations in the unincorporated area of Sarasota County have been suspended effective immediately. Likewise, the city of Sarasota also announced that debris collection within its borders would be suspended. The county added:. Public...
Longboat Observer
Tropical Storm Nicole updates in Sarasota and Manatee counties: SRQ wind gusts to 46 mph
The National Weather Service discontinued the region's tropical storm watch from the middle of Longboat Key south, though the coastline of Manatee County north to a point near Point St. Joe. 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Florida Power and Light reports more than 5,000 customers in Sarasota County are without...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota adopts new city seal
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota officially adopted a new city seal Monday, marking the end of a process that solicited nearly 200 entries. The City Commission approved the final version of the seal Monday. The new seal replaces the original which dates back to the city’s incorporation...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota's youth poet laureate named
The Sarasota Youth Poet Laureate Awards Ceremony invited lovers of poetry to the Historic Asolo Theater at The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art on Monday night to find out which of the six students would be the Sarasota Youth Poet Laureate. Hayley Peace, an 11th grader at Pine...
Longboat Observer
Country Club East home tops sales at $2.22 million
A home in Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Jill Shelby, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 16112 Kendleshire Terrace to Richard and Jenessa Dieterle, of Bradenton, for $2,215,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $620,000 in 2002.
Longboat Observer
St. Armands annual Holiday Night of Lights event canceled
Update: To ensure the annual tradition continues, the City of Sarasota will hold a brief ceremonial tree lighting at St. Armands Circle on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Citing “restrictions” caused by the new Winter Spectacular event at St. Armands, Rachel Burns, the executive director of the St. Armands Circle Association, has announced that the annual Holiday Night of Lights, which was scheduled for Dec. 2, has been canceled.
Longboat Observer
Republicans come together on Manatee County board
Not everyone agrees a lack of bickering would be a good thing for the Manatee County Commission. Lakewood Ranch’s Laura Whinfield said the constant conflict that has prevailed during commission meetings the past two years was a sign that different voices were being heard, while a unified board would pose a problem for the decision-making process.
Longboat Observer
Estuary Program takes on comprehensive review of Sarasota Bay health
The numbers speak for themselves when it comes to the value of Sarasota Bay to the region and the value of keeping it clean and healthy. There are nearly 8,000 registered boats in Manatee and Sarasota counties;. More than 20,000 jobs are directly connected to bay-related activities;. Property value uplift...
floridapolitics.com
Sarasota County voters renew penny sales tax by highest margin in state
The tax will stay in place until 2039 at least. A sales tax won renewal in Sarasota County with a massive level of support. Ultimately, almost 78% of voters supported renewing a penny sales tax in the county for an additional 15 years. The vote renews the tax until 2039. Had the vote failed, the tax would have expired in 2024.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota's Veterans Day parade planned for Friday
One way or the other, Sarasota’s beloved Veterans Day Parade will march down Main Street on Friday. Depending on weather, though, the 10 a.m. event that normally proceeds from Osprey Avenue to Gulfstream Avenue might be smaller than usual. A decision on Friday's event is likely Thursday morning. “We...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: November 10
Diane Suner captured this photo of a lightning whelk shell along Lido Beach. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and...
fox13news.com
Manatee County restaurant to stay open for the community when Nicole moves through
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. - People in Manatee County said they're nervous of what wind and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole could do to their properties that are already damaged from Hurricane Ian. One Myakka City restaurant is promising to provide the community with a safe place to go, and a...
Longboat Observer
City gives final approval to Aventon Sarasota in the face of legal opposition
Sue us now or sue use later. Or hopefully neither. That was the warning Sarasota City Attorney Robert Fournier voiced to city commissioners Monday before they gave second-reading approval of the rezoning and site plan of Aventon Companies’ proposed 372-unit apartment complex at the former Sarasota Kennel Club. On...
