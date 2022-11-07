Read full article on original website
Chocolate chip cannoli dip, popular anytime especially during the holidays
The holidays are just around the corner which means it is almost time to break out the special recipe books and start thinking about all the delicious desserts that you can make. Being Italian, I had the wonderful opportunity of getting to try so many different types of recipes from family and friends. One of my personal favorites, is a chocolate chip cannoli dip. It is a sweet treat that is just perfect for the holidays, or any get together.
I Made An Old-Fashioned Oatmeal Pie and It Was Sublime
I came across a vintage oatmeal pie recipe and my curiosity was piqued. Can a pie filling made of sugar, oats and not much else really be that good? Oh my goodness, is it ever! And because it’s so easy to prepare, this pie will definitely be making an appearance for the holidays, Pi Day—any day we’re craving an indulgent dessert.
How to Make Fried Apple Pies
What could be better than a slice of sweet apple pie? A hand-held fried apple pie you can take anywhere! This recipe for half-moon pastries is based on Amish fry pies, delectable little hand pies found in bakeries and roadside stands all around the rolling hills of Amish country. Filled...
Food: Joe’s Incredible Bacon Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin pie is a fall favorite, but it’s also a perfect pie to serve throughout the holiday season. There are many different pumpkin pie recipes, even though it’s difficult to […]
Real Simple
Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin spice fans, rejoice! Grab that shaker of pumpkin spice from the cupboard and make this easy pumpkin bread. Calling for just 10 ingredients, this tender loaf is versatile and not overly sweet. It makes a perfect autumnal gift or a simple breakfast or snack with a cup of tea. Better yet, make this pumpkin bread to use in this (Pumpkin Bread Trifle with Pepita Streusel) for a stunning and satisfying dessert. If you’ve run out of pumpkin pie spice, make your own by mixing a few tablespoons of ground cinnamon with a couple teaspoons each of ground ginger and nutmeg, and about a teaspoon each ground cloves and allspice.
Holiday chocolate graham crackers
Holiday chocolate graham crackers/ Holiday shaped/Gin Lee. Today, I am creating my chocolate graham crackers ahead of the winter holiday season. After they've baked and cooled, I will place them in Ziploc bags and freeze them. This will keep the graham crackers fresh and save time later on. (Once I begin my other holiday baking.) I use graham crackers in various dessert recipes, especially for creating homemade graham cracker pie crusts. Chocolate graham crackers can also be used to make homemade s'mores by the fireplace and used to create homemade ice cream sandwiches. They're delicious and can be made sugar-free, or with sugar. The choice is yours. After my crackers cool, I dust them with sugar-free powdered sugar to add a touch of added sweetness.
12tomatoes.com
Amish Peanut Butter Pie
Incredibly creamy and packed with flavor. Growing up in an area where there are Amish communities means growing up with a lot of yummy food! Amish communities are largely closed to outsiders, but their roadside produce stalls and baked goods businesses are well known to anyone within a certain radius.
No Bake Desserts: Cookie Dough Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache
No Bake Cookie Dough CheesecakeOlivesnthyme / Instagram. Here's a chocolate lovers dream. A rich, delicious dessert idea that doesn't involve an oven, No-Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache.
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
A delicious new babka is coming to popular Breads Bakery this month
Everything at Breads Bakery is exquisite, which is why we get oh-so-excited when the sweets shop introduces a brand new item every so often. Beginning December 1, patrons will get to order a new bialy babka, which the bakery is releasing in collaboration with Deb Perelman of Smitten Kitchen fame as a way to celebrate the release of her new cookbook, Smitten Kitchen Keepers.
Food & Wine
Gluten-Free Sugar Cookies
The cinnamon, nutmeg and almond extract in this recipe gives the cookie dough a nice hint of spice. But letting the dough rest overnight to better hydrate the flour is the secret to the tender texture of these sugar cookies. When you roll out the dough, place it between two pieces of parchment so it doesn't stick to the counter, and be sure to flour your cookie cutters. We suggest topping the cookies with a classic vanilla-scented icing and sparkling sugar to make them fit any occasion that calls for cookies.
foodsafetynews.com
Nestlé edible cookie dough recalled after consumers find plastic film in product
Nestlé USA is recalling certain Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs from NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® because of the potential presence of soft plastic film. According to the announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration, the company took this action after consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue.
Food & Wine
Granola and Marshmallow Piecrust
This gluten-free, hassle-free pie crust combines maple granola, butter, and melted marshmallows to make a Rice Krispies Treat-inspired crust. Using gluten-free granola instead of a puffed rice cereal yields a crunchier crust — the granola doesn't get soggy once coated in gooey melted marshmallow. The crust recipe also includes a small amount of white miso paste, which keeps the crust from being too sweet and adds a savory complexity. Use a lightly greased measuring cup to press the sticky mixture into the pie plate.
BHG
French Yogurt Cake with Apricot-Cherry Compote
The French formula for farm-style cooking combines wholesome, seasonal ingredients with simple, classic cooking methods. This fruit-topped yogurt cake involves French-style yogurt (such as Oui), which is made by pouring milk and yogurt cultures into small glass jars and letting the mixture ferment and set. (Tip: Save the cute glass pots to use as drinking cups!) In contrast, Greek yogurt is fermented in large vats before it is strained and poured into individual containers.
S'mores tart recipe from Claire Saffitz's new baking book
Check out this s'mores tart recipe from "What's for Dessert: Simple Recipes for Dessert People: A Baking Book," by Claire Saffitz.
mvmagazine.com
Baking Together #29: Pumpkin Spice Cake, Just in Time
The easy, moist and delicious holiday repertoire cake you've been looking for has arrived. Introducing Pumpkin Spice Cake with Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting – this warm, richly spiced, single layer cake highlights the best flavors of fall – cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and pumpkin. The batter is a cinch to mix together – a hand mixer and rubber spatula does the job – and it bakes into an impressive and crowd-friendly dessert that’s just right for every holiday gathering. The cake is wonderful served unadorned or with a dusting of confectioners’ sugar. Simple yet lovely and elegant. That said, I’m especially fond of topping it with a brown sugar cream cheese frosting. The dark brown sugar lends a maple flavor to the frosting which marries well with the flavors of pumpkin and spice in the cake. While you could easily serve this as a Thanksgiving dessert, it’s equally good for breakfast, an afternoon snack or dessert anytime. This is one recipe you will turn to again and again.
WMBF
Krispy Kreme launches Thanksgiving pie-inspired doughnuts
(NBC) - Pie lovers rejoice! Krispy Kreme released its collection of Thanksgiving-inspired doughnuts this week — and it might make you rethink the deserts at your holiday dinner table this year. For a limited time, the company will offer Thanksgiving pie-inspired treats, including a pecan pie doughnut, cranberry orange...
gordonramsayclub.com
Carrot Cake (Basic Recipe)
This carrot cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! It is a basic, classic recipe for preparing the famous carrot cake that you will love it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil. ¾ cup (175 ml) packed...
Easy Strawberry Pretzel Salad Recipe
When most people think of a salad, they picture fresh greens paired with some sort of dressing. However, salads are not one-size-fits-all and come in different forms. This strawberry pretzel salad is more like a dessert, with layers of cream cheese and strawberry on a pretzel crust. You could definitely serve it as a dessert, but it's also an excellent option to sneak in as a "side," so you can have dessert with your meal.
