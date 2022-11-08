Read full article on original website
Program provides military uniforms for unaccompanied veteran funerals
Goodwill's Uniforms for the Final Salute ensures unaccompanied veterans are dressed properly for burial
WECT
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There was an informational meeting Saturday at the Wilmington American Legion that invited veterans to learn about a new law that may change their lives. In August, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan PACT Act, marking the most significant expansion of Veterans Affairs health care in...
Yakima Herald Republic
196 Military Discounts for Active Duty, Retirees and More
There is no concrete way for American civilians to offer proper thanks to the servicemen and servicewomen who put their lives on the line to protect the interests of the country they serve. But many stores and consumer brands try their best to show gratitude, by offering discounts to service...
macaronikid.com
5 Ways Families Can Thank Veterans Nov. 11
Looking for ways to have your family celebrate Veterans Day Nov. 11?. Veterans Day is a federal holiday meant to honor America's military veterans. The date is significant because the Armistice with Germany went into effect in 1918 on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11 month, for all practical purposes putting an end to World War I. The day was known as Armistice Day until 1954 when U.S. veteran organizations successfully lobbied to have it changed to Veterans Day.
The Kroger Family of Companies to Host Veteran Career Expo Event on November 10
“Kroger is immensely grateful for our nation’s veterans, service members and military families, and we continue to honor our heroes by offering a meaningful career for those who have served, including military families and beyond,” said Tim Massa, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at Kroger. “We recognize the unique skills and experience our brave servicemen and women have to offer through their military experience, and we look forward to hiring our heroes and feeding their future.”
Kearney Hub
Many veterans landing jobs, but transition can be tough
NORFOLK, Va. — Phillip Slaughter left the Army after 18 years and found a job similar to one he had in uniform: behind the wheel of a truck. Instead of towing food and bullets through war zones, he hauled packages for FedEx. It wasn't what he wanted to do....
Circle K Fuels Military Service Members with Free Coffee on Veterans Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is proud to offer all Veterans and active service members a free medium coffee this Veterans Day. All day Nov. 11, 2022, at every location that serves coffee throughout the U.S., Circle K will be honoring all military members and thanking them for their service with this free offer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005955/en/ Circle K Fuels Military Service Members with Free Coffee on Veterans Day (Graphic: Business Wire)
WTVR-TV
Effort underway to keep military spouses employed throughout moves
Hundreds of thousands of American military families move each year. It's part of the job. For some military family members, however, it means giving up their jobs and starting over. New efforts are underway to make it easier for military spouses who cross state lines to stay employed. "We know...
Extreme Team: Revealing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Mark Peterson and the Extreme Team have been hard at work at the Spokane Vet Center in Spokane Valley. The team has been building the Vietnam Veterans Interactive Memorial to give Vietnam vets a homecoming they didn’t receive when they came home from the war. The memorial includes a place where veterans, family or friends can...
Virginia Navy veteran says all veterans deserve thanks, not just those who saw battle
Ahead of Veterans Day, Quawnishia Morgan spoke to Fox News Digital about her time in the Navy, her transition to civilian life and her ideas for better supporting all veterans of the U.S. military.
More military families sue over fuel-contaminated drinking water: 'We're just collateral damage'
Navy officials insisted the water on Oahu was safe to drink after two fuel leaks. Now more than 100 people are suing, claiming they have long-lasting illnesses.
hbsdealer.com
US LBM Foundation supports wounded veteran
U.S. Army Captain Jason Church had both his legs severed when an IED detonated while on patrol in Afghanistan. The US LBM Foundation recently donated $300,000 to the Gary Sinise Foundation to support the construction of a mortgage-free, specially adapted smart home for retired U.S. Army Captain Jason Church. The...
hbsdealer.com
hbsdealer.com
