Tennessee State

WECT

American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There was an informational meeting Saturday at the Wilmington American Legion that invited veterans to learn about a new law that may change their lives. In August, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan PACT Act, marking the most significant expansion of Veterans Affairs health care in...
WILMINGTON, NC
Yakima Herald Republic

196 Military Discounts for Active Duty, Retirees and More

There is no concrete way for American civilians to offer proper thanks to the servicemen and servicewomen who put their lives on the line to protect the interests of the country they serve. But many stores and consumer brands try their best to show gratitude, by offering discounts to service...
macaronikid.com

5 Ways Families Can Thank Veterans Nov. 11

Looking for ways to have your family celebrate Veterans Day Nov. 11?. Veterans Day is a federal holiday meant to honor America's military veterans. The date is significant because the Armistice with Germany went into effect in 1918 on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11 month, for all practical purposes putting an end to World War I. The day was known as Armistice Day until 1954 when U.S. veteran organizations successfully lobbied to have it changed to Veterans Day.
Lootpress

The Kroger Family of Companies to Host Veteran Career Expo Event on November 10

“Kroger is immensely grateful for our nation’s veterans, service members and military families, and we continue to honor our heroes by offering a meaningful career for those who have served, including military families and beyond,” said Tim Massa, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at Kroger. “We recognize the unique skills and experience our brave servicemen and women have to offer through their military experience, and we look forward to hiring our heroes and feeding their future.”
Kearney Hub

Many veterans landing jobs, but transition can be tough

NORFOLK, Va. — Phillip Slaughter left the Army after 18 years and found a job similar to one he had in uniform: behind the wheel of a truck. Instead of towing food and bullets through war zones, he hauled packages for FedEx. It wasn't what he wanted to do....
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Circle K Fuels Military Service Members with Free Coffee on Veterans Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is proud to offer all Veterans and active service members a free medium coffee this Veterans Day. All day Nov. 11, 2022, at every location that serves coffee throughout the U.S., Circle K will be honoring all military members and thanking them for their service with this free offer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005955/en/ Circle K Fuels Military Service Members with Free Coffee on Veterans Day (Graphic: Business Wire)
WTVR-TV

Effort underway to keep military spouses employed throughout moves

Hundreds of thousands of American military families move each year. It's part of the job. For some military family members, however, it means giving up their jobs and starting over. New efforts are underway to make it easier for military spouses who cross state lines to stay employed. "We know...
TENNESSEE STATE
hbsdealer.com

US LBM Foundation supports wounded veteran

U.S. Army Captain Jason Church had both his legs severed when an IED detonated while on patrol in Afghanistan. The US LBM Foundation recently donated $300,000 to the Gary Sinise Foundation to support the construction of a mortgage-free, specially adapted smart home for retired U.S. Army Captain Jason Church. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hbsdealer.com

Masonite opens new S.C. facility

Masonite has opened its latest door manufacturing facility in Fort Mill, S.C. The new facility produces doors for the North American residential housing market and services some of the company’s key markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the country. Additionally, the facility features advanced automation and leverages...
FORT MILL, SC
hbsdealer.com

Toro supports employees and their families

Toro has two annual scholarship programs available to employees and their dependents through both The Toro Company scholarship program and the Mike and Tami Hoffman scholarship program. “The benefits of education are countless for our employees, their families, our communities and our world. We are honored and proud to recognize...
BLOOMINGTON, MN

