Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
David Cone addresses Yankees ‘complete flip’ from George Steinbrenner roster-building model
David Cone understands why a lot of Yankees fans are fed up. The retired pitching great turned YES Network/ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcaster realizes the Yankees’ World Series drought might not be 13 seasons (and counting?) if George Steinbrenner was still around. Cone had the TV on while Bryce...
Mets may have limit for re-signing Jacob deGrom, MLB insider says
The New York Mets and Jacob deGrom have begun to talk. The ace opted out of his contract on Monday and will be free to negotiate with other teams starting Thursday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This is the time for the Mets to get out ahead...
Astros’ Will Smith, Trey Mancini become free agents
Left-hander Will Smith and first baseman Trey Mancini were both included on the MLBPA’s latest update of players reaching free agency, indicating that the options on their contracts with the Astros weren’t picked up. In Smith’s case, that means the team declined a $13M club option in favor of a $1M buyout. Mancini, meanwhile, had a $10M mutual option with a $250K buyout. It’s not clear yet whether Mancini or the team declined their end of that arrangement, but the result is the same: Mancini will become a free agent for the first time in his career.
Red Sox re-sign ex-Yankees prospect
The Boston Red Sox are re-signing Rob Refsnyder. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Chad Jennings reported Wednesday:. The Red Sox are bringing back Rob Refsnyder. According to multiple sources, they’re in agreement on a one-year deal to avoid arbitration. Refsnyder signed a minor league deal last winter, but had an .881 OPS after a mid-season call-up.
Astros World Series Champion Manager Dusty Baker Returns
Baker helped lead the Astros to a historic 2022 season which was culminated by capturing the second World Series championship in franchise history.
RUMOR: Rangers fans will love latest Jacob deGrom update
The hot stove for MLB free agency is just beginning to heat up. With the Houston Astros officially being crowned as the World Series champions for the 2022 season, teams around the league are beginning to put together their plans for free agency and the offseason as a whole in their quest to win it all next season. If you are the Texas Rangers or a fan of the team, you have to love the latest update on star pitcher Jacob deGrom’s free agency.
Red Sox Clear Roster Spot With Minor Trade At MLB GM Meetings
The Boston Red Sox did a little work in the margins Wednesday at the Major League Baseball general managers meetings, trading right-handed pitcher Easton McGee to the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. The trade, while certainly a minor move amid the hustle and bustle of the MLB GM meetings in...
Yardbarker
New York Mets Hire new Director of Pitching Development
LAS VEGAS - The Mets have hired Eric Jagers as their new director of pitching development. Jagers will oversee all minor league pitchers and work with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. Jagers, 27, spent the last two seasons as the Cincinnati Reds' assistant pitching coach. He joined the Reds in 2020...
MLB insider: Here are Yankees’ 3 top priorities not named Aaron Judge
Let the wheeling and dealing begin. Brian Cashman is in Las Vegas, Nev. this week for the GM meetings, and as you would expect, everyone is waiting to see what kind of offer the New York Yankees extend to free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge. The 30-year-old is the leading contender for...
MLB
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MLB
1 year later, these stars get another chance at free agency
While players like Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Jacob deGrom are getting their first taste of free agency this offseason, there is another group of players who should be plenty familiar with the process. That includes a number of stars who did this just last year and are back at...
MLB
The Twins need a starting shortstop. Where will they find one?
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Carlos Correa is no longer a Minnesota Twin. Now what?. Correa opting out of the final two years of his three-year, $105.3 million contract...
MLB
Mets to have company in talks with deGrom, Nimmo
NEW YORK -- Unlike closer Edwin Díaz, who accepted a multi-year offer from the Mets before having an opportunity to talk to other teams, Jacob deGrom and Brandon Nimmo plan to speak with front offices around baseball when MLB’s free agency period officially begins on Thursday. That does...
MLB
Here's where Rangers stand on free agent Pérez
ARLINGTON -- When the Rangers didn’t deal staff ace Martín Pérez at the 2022 Trade Deadline, general manager Chris Young said there was no doubt the club would welcome the lefty back for another season (or a few) in Texas. The Rangers have had exclusive negotiating rights...
MLB
A Rockies prospect with 'intriguing power potential'
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rockies No. 13 prospect Grant Lavigne looks the part, at 6-foot-4 and his current muscled-up weight of 245 pounds. Lavigne, a 23-year-old first...
MLB
Rox push for pitching, pitching and more pitching
Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt has focused on improving his team’s pitching during the General Managers Meetings this week in Las Vegas. Discussions are preliminary, with teams assessing potential trade matches and free agents eligible to sign only with their current teams until Thursday at 3 p.m. MT. But Schmidt is clear about the Rockies’ key need.
MLB
O's announce 2023 Major League coaching staff
The Orioles on Tuesday announced their 2023 Major League Coaching Staff. The club has named Cody Asche Offensive Strategy Coach. All other coaches remain in their same positions: Matt Borgschulte and Ryan Fuller as Co-Hitting Coaches, Tim Cossins as Major League Field Coordinator/Catching Instructor, Fredi Gonzalez as Bench Coach, José Hernandez as Major League Coach, Darren Holmes as Assistant Pitching Coach, Chris Holt as Pitching Coach/Director of Pitching, Tony Mansolino as Third Base Coach and Anthony Sanders as First Base Coach.
MLB
Dustin Kelly named Cubs' hitting coach
LAS VEGAS -- One of the Cubs' goals is to have the hitting side of their operations make the same developmental strides displayed in recent years by the pitching infrastructure. That has led to another change at the top of the hitting group's leadership. On Tuesday at the GM Meetings...
MLB
LA extends qualifying offers to Trea, Anderson
LAS VEGAS -- Before Thursday’s 2 p.m. PT deadline, the Dodgers extended a qualifying offer to shortstop Trea Turner and left-hander Tyler Anderson. Both players have until 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday to either accept or decline the one-year, $19.65 million deal. Turner is widely expected to reject the...
Comments / 0