Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Idaho Family Celebrates Blowing Frosty To Kingdom Come
Gunplay and the holidays just go hand in hand in Idaho. One of our longtime traditions in Twin Falls has been to bring our guns out to the South Hills while Christmas tree hunting and do some target practice and feast on fried chicken from Albertsons. Idaho has been getting...
Perrine Bridge Will Get New Lights, Expect Lane Closures
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Perrine Bridge will get new upgraded lighting next week that will force the closure of some lanes while crews work. The Idaho Transportation Department announced crews will install the new lighting November 17, Thursday, after 9 p.m and close one lane of traffic on the side they are working on at the given time. Work should only take one night according to ITD officials. “These new luminaires have an improved design that will extend their life expectancy,” ITD Project Manager John Keifer stated. “We are upgrading multiple lights this year and will continue to address other areas in South-central Idaho with future projects.” ITD said the project is among a number of other projects addressing structures and parts of the area highway system.
Forest Roads in South Hills Could Close Sooner Due to Weather
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-U.S. Forest Service officials say they are looking at possibly closing some Forest Roads earlier in the South Hills because of recent snowfall. The Minidoka Ranger District recreation manager said this week that some areas have already gotten more than a foot of snow or more. “Snowmobile travel is already occurring in some areas, and wheeled-vehicle use in the higher elevations is becoming more dangerous,” said Minidoka Recreation Program Manager Daniel Fischer in a prepared statement. “We are even evaluating whether or not a seasonal closure may be necessary to prevent further safety issues and road damage.” Forest officials said several vehicles have already slid off and gotten stuck this past week as snow came down across the district resulting in search and rescue calls; some had to stay overnight in their vehicles. The Forest Service has advised people not to travel on Dry Creek Road (NFS 527) or the Oakley/Bostetter Road (NFS 500) because they are wet and muddy. The Howell Canyon Road (NFS 549) has been closed off to motorized wheeled traffic, only foot traffic and over snow vehicles are allowed into the camping and summer home area. Rock Creek campgrounds will remain open as long as the snow levels allow; water is shut off and restrooms will not be maintained. The Minidoka Ranger District can be reached at 208-678-0430.
The Idaho Town Going the Way of the Dinosaurs
Bliss is a regular stop when I’m traveling the Interstate. I like to stop and eat at the Oxbow Cafe. Great food and great people. The new travel center is also a neat addition to the community. A friend told me her dad sculpted the dinosaur outside the café, basing it on a toy her brother had when he was a little boy.
What Would You Do? Moose Says ‘Good Morning’ Outside Your Door in Idaho
What would you do? What would you do if you woke up in the morning, got ready for work, went to head to your car, and found a moose standing in your driveway or on your front porch? What if you have an important flight to catch? Have to take your kids to school? What if you have an important meeting you can not miss at work? Moose are not known to be kind animals and would unlikely move by you saying please let me by. How do you handle the situation and how do you ultimately get out of your home safely and promptly, or do you? What would you do?
How Not to Apply for a Job in Twin Falls
Over the last few weeks, I have seen a few people posting on local chats and rants and raves pages looking for jobs, and their approach is one you want to avoid. Putting an ad on a local Facebook page isn't a terrible idea, but the odds of finding a job are low this way. While it doesn't hurt to try this route, make sure to be smart in what you post. When putting in the desired salary, you are limiting yourself from the get-go. Putting limited scheduling, while it is nice to be honest, makes you lower on the candidate list, when others may have a more open schedule. Most importantly, do no admit you will fail a drug test, as not many places will hire you, knowing you are breaking the law and unable to pass a mandatory drug test if their company requires it.
Delivery Driver Reports Unfamiliar, Massive South Idaho Bird
Idaho has a large number of immense, elusive birds that take flight throughout the state every day, and although condors aren't native to the Gem State, a delivery driver who was headed northeast of Twin Falls compared a bird he recently saw while on the clock to the massive breed of vulture more commonly found in California and Nevada.
Twin Falls Woman Struck By Truck on Interstate 84
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 28-year-old woman from Twin Falls was struck and killed Sunday afternoon by a semi-truck while walking along the interstate in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police, the woman had parked her Subaru Crosstrek near milepost 171, west of the U.S. 93 and I84 interchange, in the westbound lane and began walking when a semi-truck hit her at around 2:55 p.m. The crash blocked traffic for a little more than an hour. The incident remains under investigation.
Idaho Food Bank Awards Five Southern Idaho Groups with Grants
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five organizations in Southern Idaho have been given grants to help with food insecurity by the Idaho Food Bank and partners. Helping Hearts and Hands, Camas County Senior Citizens Association, Martha & Marys's Food Pantry, Mustard Seed Ministries, and Voices Against Violence were recently awarded a combined $20,750 in grants from the Idaho Food Bank Fund to help promote healthy eating and ease hunger in the state. The Idaho Food Bank works with Catholic Charities and the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho to distribute awards every year. “Thank goodness for the Idaho Food Bank Fund and the generous support of Idaho taxpayers! These grants to local organizations make a significant impact on the work to address food insecurity,” said Doug Alles, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Idaho in a prepared statement. “We know that food insecurity impacts every community, and it is an honor to steward the work of The Idaho Food Bank Fund to improve the lives of our neighbors.” A total of 47 groups in Idaho were awarded grants out of the $233,900 set aside for assistance. The funds come from Idaho taxpayers who donated on their income tax returns to the Idaho Food Bank. Money from the grants can also be sued to buy food storage and transportation in addition to providing education on healthy eating. See how much each each location was given below:
90-year-old Idaho Woman Celebrates Successful Hunt Near Malta
MALTA, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho woman recently celebrated another successful hunt near Malta since she started hunting 81 years ago. The 90-year-old Mildred Bryant of New Plymouth scored a mule deer buck on a recent hunting trip in the Magic Valley, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Bryant was featured by Idaho Fish and Game after she made her recent hunting trip to a friends ranch in Cassia County and shot a 3.4 buck at 224 yards. Her daughter and grandson helped her prepare for the hunt, “It was quite exciting,” she said. “We loaded up the buck and hauled it back to the shop to hang. Then gutted it out. We had some that night," she told Idaho Fish and Game. She had hoped to do the hunt sooner in 2021 for her 80th anniversary, but due to unforeseen circumstances it was pushed back. Bryant shot her first deer when she was 9-years-old growing up in Oregon. Bryan recounts her father wasn't very happy with her when she took his rifle without permission in defiance while he went into town without her, “My dad was so mad at me. He could’ve blistered my butt, but he didn’t. I remember I was starting to bawl, because I thought he wasn’t going to listen to me. But I needed to get the deer home.” Bryant said her latest buck's head will go right next to the 4x4 buck she shot 50 years ago. Read more about Bryant's story with Idaho Fish and Game HERE.
Yellowstone Season 5 Wait For Twin Falls Fans Ends Sunday
For Yellowstone fans, the much-anticipated wait for the fifth season's premiere ends in just a few days. Rip, John, Beth, Kayce, and the rest of the Dutton clan have some payback coming for wrongs done to them in the previous season. Whether you watch the insanely popular drama series Yellowstone...
Watch: Native Says Blame Greed For Self-Inflicted Idaho Crowding
As someone who has both purchased and sold a home in Idaho, I might be part of the state's housing boom and mass exodus from the west in some people's opinion. I'll admit, I benefited greatly by selling my Twin Falls home after owning it for just two years, but I also have never blamed out-of-staters for the current overcrowding plight.
Elections Bring Out The Worst In Some Twin Falls Neighbors
As Twin Falls County Midterm Elections get closer, more and more politically-charged signs are popping up throughout southern Idaho. I have a Twin Falls neighbor who rarely talks to anyone, but his front yard speaks volumes. It really doesn't matter to me who a person supports when it comes to...
Twin Falls Sees Increase in Vandalism During 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls has seen a noticeable increase of vandalism to both public and private property in just the last year. City Spokesman Josh Palmer said the problem seems to have increased exponentially in the last five years but, just this last year city maintenance crews have seen a considerable uptick in damage to public and some private spaces, "We don't know exactly why. There's certain asumptions, population growth being one of them. We have significantly larger number of visitors who are coming to Twin Falls too, we know that. Also brings more people to the area that may cause vandalism." Palmer said graffiti is the most visible of the damage and credits Twin Falls County Work crews with responding quickly to remove it. More substantial and costly damage has been done to park facilities like public restrooms.
The Tiny Village Located Within an Idaho Diner
You ever visit a place for several years and then one day ask yourself where that came from? I had one of those experiences while eating lunch at a favorite café in Twin Falls. Usually, I’m focused on the conversation and the menu. The social aspect of dining out apparently blots out some of my senses.
Rupert Will Once Again Transform Into One Of A Kind Christmas City USA
Rupert, Idaho becomes one of the most festive places in the world starting November 25th. Rupert turns into "Christmas City, USA" and it is full of a ton of fun events and family activities. Christmas City, USA Is Rupert. Starting on November 25th, you can start ice skating on the...
Six Story Building to Open in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The newest and one of the tallest buildings in downtown Twin Falls is set to open up in less than a week after two years of construction. Galena Opportunities Inc. announced Friday the Main Avenue Lofts will be opened and dedicated November 10, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The groundbreaking for the mixed-use building happened in 2020 at the site of the previous Idaho Youth Ranch building across from Twin Falls City Hall. The building features a mix of retail, office, restaurant, and apartments under one roof. Tenants are already set to move in with KickBack Points LLC. taking up a large portion of the office space while the Idaho Women's Business Center will work with entrepreneurs to take up some of the retail spaces. Main Avenue Lofts will have 44 apartments available from studio to multi-bedroom set ups.
Famous Author Has Decided To Work With Twin Falls Publisher
A new bookstore recently opened in Downtown Twin Falls called DAP. It is from Di Angelo Publishing, a local publishing company that has been around for 14 years. Now, the owner of DAP has announced a major project with famous author R. L. Stine. Sequoia Schmidt, the owner, and creator...
Get Unique Christmas Gift Ideas At The CSI Harvest Time Fun Festival
Each year at the College of Southern Idaho they host a Harvest Time Fun Festival that will give you unique gift ideas and out of the house. The event is coming up and it is always a great experience. College of Southern Idaho Harvest Time Fun Festival. This event brings...
Idaho Wedding Scene Experience
It is one giant place you can get everything you need to know, and more that you probably didn't, for your special day. The wedding experience gathers a ton of wedding vendors into one place so you can find every vendor that best suits your needs on your wedding day. There will be photographers, bakers, DJs, and more. It gets bigger every year.
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0