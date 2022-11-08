ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

sgvcitywatch.com

BREAKING NEWS: All 210 Westbound Lanes Closed After Crash in San Dimas

SAN DIMAS - All westbound lanes of the 210 freeway east of San Dimas Avenue are closed for an unknown duration after a reported collision involving law enforcement. Information is lacking at the time this post was launched, but there was an initial report that a police motorcycle officer was involved in the collision, according to Peter Nicholson of the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management Center.
SAN DIMAS, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Department of Transportation Receives $187,000 Bicyclist Safety Grant from State

The City of Pasadena Department of Transportation’s efforts to enhance safety for bicyclists citywide has received a financial boost thanks to a $187,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) for its Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Program. The grant funds will be used for a pedestrian and bicyclist safety outreach program to help raise awareness of the dangers and consequences of vehicular speeding.
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

High-Speed Chase Ends in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Long Beach Area

A high-speed chase in southern Los Angeles County ended in a horrific crash at an intersection in the Long Beach area. The driver was swerving in and out of freeway lanes before exiting onto streets. The driver ran several red lights in the Long Beach and Lakewood areas before slamming into the passenger side of another car entering the intersection at Del Amo and Norwalk boulevards.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Police chase ends in horrific crash in Cerritos

LOS ANGELES - A high-speed police chase came to an abrupt end after the suspect plowed into a Cerritos intersection Wednesday morning, hitting several vehicles. The pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle started in the Lakewood area as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

1 person dead, 4 missing after fast-moving water sweeps through California homeless encampment

One person is dead and four are missing after fast-moving waters from heavy rain hit a homeless encampment in Southern California on Tuesday, officials said. Officials rescued another four people who had been swept away in Ontario and another person managed to pull themselves out of the water, Dan Bell, director of communications for the city, said. All of those people have been medically cleared, Bell added.
ONTARIO, CA
foxla.com

Driver speaks out after pursuit suspect crashes into his car

CERRITOS, Calif. - Multiple people were injured Wednesday after the driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle led police on a chase through Los Angeles County. The driver crashed into multiple vehicles Wednesday morning. First in Paramount, the driver hits cars on the 91 Freeway, injuring one woman in another vehicle. According to Stu Mundel in SkyFOX, the suspected driver was reckless, switching lanes, then transitioning from the 105 to the southbound 605 Freeway, before getting onto surface streets in the Long Beach area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Stolen truck pursuit out of Lakewood ends in Norwalk crash

Deputies were in pursuit of the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle in Lakewood Wednesday morning.The driver, who authorities said was the sole occupant of the vehicle, got out of the 2022 gold GMC sierra pickup truck multiple times during the pursuit.  The pursuit started around 9:30 a.m. in the Lakewood area. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department monitored the driver from a helicopter as the truck went onto the freeway, appearing to drive recklessly and at high rates of speed. Deputies then asked the California Highway Patrol to take over the pursuit. The truck was weaving through traffic on the southbound 605 Freeway in the Downey area. Around 10:06 a.m. the suspect crashed into another oncoming car and got out of the vehicle in the Norwalk area. He appeared to be injured, as he limped at the intersection of Del Amo Blvd. and Norwalk Blvd. in Norwalk before being taken into custody. 
LAKEWOOD, CA
KTLA

2 vehicles swept away in rain-swollen Los Angeles River

Rescue teams searched for any possible victims after two vehicles were carried away by the rushing waters of the rain-swollen Los Angeles River in Cypress Park Tuesday morning. Officials received a call around 7:45 a.m. reporting that the vehicles had been seen in the water passing the Washington Street Bridge, the Los Angeles Fire Department […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Cell phone video captures fight breaking out on LA Metro's Blue Line

LOS ANGELES - The fight videotaped on the Metro’s Blue Line is violent. What started it? The man who recorded the incident on his cell phone, Edgar Nuñez, doesn’t know. Nuñez uses the train and buses regularly and extensively from east of the 405 Freeway to Beverly Hills where he works in one of the hotel kitchens.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Search for Property Owner Willing to Host Tiny Village Project in Pasadena Turns Up Empty

No owner of property in Pasadena expressed interest in the use of their land or buildings as a site for a tiny village in Pasadena – a project that could help address the ongoing need for emergency shelter resources among people experiencing homelessness, Housing Director William Huang said in his report published in the Office of the City Manager’s weekly newsletter.
PASADENA, CA

