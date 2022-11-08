ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cranberryeagle.com

Paramount Senior Living closing

Paramount Senior Living at Cranberry, a Paramount Health Resources Inc. facility for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, plans to close at the end of 2022 due to staffing shortages, according to a letter sent to residents. More than 40 residents will be required to move within the next 30...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Superintendent Outlines Actions To Curb Behavioral Issues At Senior High

After bringing attention to growing concerns about behavioral issues at the Butler Senior High School, the district superintendent is laying out plans to address the problem. In an email to parents, Dr. Brian White says that the school will continue to notify police of criminal behavior and punish students with suspension. The email comes after numerous fights have broken out at the Senior High School this year, which added 9th graders to the building.
erienewsnow.com

EmergyCare to Acquire Life Force of Western Pennsylvania

EmergyCare, one of Pennsylvania's largest nonprofit EMS providers, plans to acquire Life Force of Western Pennsylvania. Life Force has been locally owned and operated in Greenville since it was founded in 1998. However, after founding and operating Life Force for the past 24 years, President/Owner David K. Shilling is ready...
GREENVILLE, PA
explore venango

Three Unopposed Incumbents Win New State House Terms in Local Region

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Three incumbents from the Pennsylvania House won re-election for additional two-year terms on Tuesday. Republican R. Lee James won his re-election campaign to serve what will be his sixth term in District 64, which includes Venango County and the northernmost part of Butler County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Piatt Companies reportedly awarded millions for Esplanade project on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major project expected to bring new life to the North Shore has recently received a huge investment from the state. According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Piatt Company was awarded another $10 million state grant. The money will be used for the Esplanade project, an entertainment destination along the North Side that includes a Ferris wheel, apartments, restaurants, and more. So far they've reportedly received $20 million in grants in 2022. The entire project is estimated to cost $600 million.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
mahoningmatters.com

ELECTION 2022 | Here are results from around the Mahoning Valley

In one of the most contentious races on ballots in the Mahoning Valley, Republican state Sen. Michael Rulli of Salem, R-33rd, was elected to a second four-year term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Bob Hagan of Youngstown. In state House races:. Rep. Al Cutrona of Canfield, R-59th, defeated Canfield City Councilman Bruce...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cranberryeagle.com

Voters express worry about country’s direction

It was sunny Tuesday for Election Day, but voters at two Butler County poll locations say dark clouds are gathering for the nation. “The reason is our country,” said Carol Collins of Concord Township when asked why she was voting. Her polling place is at Concord Presbyterian Church. “Everything...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Decision 2022: Voters approve Hermitage, Wheatland merger

Voters have overwhelmingly approved a merger between the City of Hermitage and the Borough of Wheatland in Mercer County. The merger issue passed by a tally of 5,479 to 2,217. Wheatland conducted a study that concluded that the merger would be beneficial for both Wheatland and Hermitage. Hermitage currently provides...
HERMITAGE, PA
WYTV.com

Merger of local communities decided in vote

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Bringing Hermitage and Wheatland together is a plan that’s been a long time in the making and now the voters gave it the green light. Voters approved the issue Tuesday to merge the two municipalities, according to unofficial election returns. Hermitage already provides street...
HERMITAGE, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Luxury Downtown Condo

This exclusive property embodies masterful design and superb architectural purpose. Diligently designed with attention to detail maximizing the use of natural elements and lighting to bring the outdoors into its urban space. All components have been upgraded with smart home enhancements to afford the conveyance of a turnkey property. The original construction of two units combined offers total floor plan versatility. This corner unit ascending six stories into the Pittsburgh skyline is a triumph in residence and a portrait of extraordinary vision. Offering over 3,000 square feet, it is the ultimate achievement in city living.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

German Christmas market decking Harmony’s historic halls over weekend

HARMONY — The borough is again stamping its unique brand of culture and historic pride on the holidays this year. Harmony’s WeihnachtsMarkt, or Christmas Market, will flood the streets with German food, drink and music; crafts; horse-drawn wagon rides; and other yuletide treats. The festival will last from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
HARMONY, PA
butlerradio.com

New Miss Butler County Named

There’s a new Miss Butler County after the annual competition was held over the weekend. Maria Cade took home the title of Miss Butler County in the event that was held Sunday at the Butler Vagabonds Center. Stella Scialabba meanwhile was named as the Miss Butler County Outstanding Teen.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers

Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

