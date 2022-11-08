Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cranberryeagle.com
Paramount Senior Living closing
Paramount Senior Living at Cranberry, a Paramount Health Resources Inc. facility for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, plans to close at the end of 2022 due to staffing shortages, according to a letter sent to residents. More than 40 residents will be required to move within the next 30...
butlerradio.com
Butler Superintendent Outlines Actions To Curb Behavioral Issues At Senior High
After bringing attention to growing concerns about behavioral issues at the Butler Senior High School, the district superintendent is laying out plans to address the problem. In an email to parents, Dr. Brian White says that the school will continue to notify police of criminal behavior and punish students with suspension. The email comes after numerous fights have broken out at the Senior High School this year, which added 9th graders to the building.
erienewsnow.com
EmergyCare to Acquire Life Force of Western Pennsylvania
EmergyCare, one of Pennsylvania's largest nonprofit EMS providers, plans to acquire Life Force of Western Pennsylvania. Life Force has been locally owned and operated in Greenville since it was founded in 1998. However, after founding and operating Life Force for the past 24 years, President/Owner David K. Shilling is ready...
explore venango
Three Unopposed Incumbents Win New State House Terms in Local Region
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Three incumbents from the Pennsylvania House won re-election for additional two-year terms on Tuesday. Republican R. Lee James won his re-election campaign to serve what will be his sixth term in District 64, which includes Venango County and the northernmost part of Butler County.
Piatt Companies reportedly awarded millions for Esplanade project on North Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major project expected to bring new life to the North Shore has recently received a huge investment from the state. According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Piatt Company was awarded another $10 million state grant. The money will be used for the Esplanade project, an entertainment destination along the North Side that includes a Ferris wheel, apartments, restaurants, and more. So far they've reportedly received $20 million in grants in 2022. The entire project is estimated to cost $600 million.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
mahoningmatters.com
ELECTION 2022 | Here are results from around the Mahoning Valley
In one of the most contentious races on ballots in the Mahoning Valley, Republican state Sen. Michael Rulli of Salem, R-33rd, was elected to a second four-year term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Bob Hagan of Youngstown. In state House races:. Rep. Al Cutrona of Canfield, R-59th, defeated Canfield City Councilman Bruce...
Butler woman fined, ordered to repay $45K in stolen Social Security benefits
A Butler woman has been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and complete 150 hours of community service for stealing Social Security benefits. Amy Lynn Snow, 54, was ordered to repay more than $45,400 that she stole by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak in federal court in Pittsburgh.
cranberryeagle.com
Voters express worry about country’s direction
It was sunny Tuesday for Election Day, but voters at two Butler County poll locations say dark clouds are gathering for the nation. “The reason is our country,” said Carol Collins of Concord Township when asked why she was voting. Her polling place is at Concord Presbyterian Church. “Everything...
New Castle High School boys’ basketball preview
New Castle finished runner-up in last year's Class 5A state tournament.
pghcitypaper.com
LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results
Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
WFMJ.com
Decision 2022: Voters approve Hermitage, Wheatland merger
Voters have overwhelmingly approved a merger between the City of Hermitage and the Borough of Wheatland in Mercer County. The merger issue passed by a tally of 5,479 to 2,217. Wheatland conducted a study that concluded that the merger would be beneficial for both Wheatland and Hermitage. Hermitage currently provides...
Valley Democratic candidates reflect on election results
The consensus on Wednesday was that Tuesday's election was rough for Ohio Democrats.
Business owner faces decline in customers due to sewer project
A major sewer project along Western Reserve Road began last week, and already, one local business owner says they're seeing a negative impact on their traffic.
WYTV.com
Merger of local communities decided in vote
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Bringing Hermitage and Wheatland together is a plan that’s been a long time in the making and now the voters gave it the green light. Voters approved the issue Tuesday to merge the two municipalities, according to unofficial election returns. Hermitage already provides street...
pittsburghmagazine.com
House of the Week: Luxury Downtown Condo
This exclusive property embodies masterful design and superb architectural purpose. Diligently designed with attention to detail maximizing the use of natural elements and lighting to bring the outdoors into its urban space. All components have been upgraded with smart home enhancements to afford the conveyance of a turnkey property. The original construction of two units combined offers total floor plan versatility. This corner unit ascending six stories into the Pittsburgh skyline is a triumph in residence and a portrait of extraordinary vision. Offering over 3,000 square feet, it is the ultimate achievement in city living.
cranberryeagle.com
German Christmas market decking Harmony’s historic halls over weekend
HARMONY — The borough is again stamping its unique brand of culture and historic pride on the holidays this year. Harmony’s WeihnachtsMarkt, or Christmas Market, will flood the streets with German food, drink and music; crafts; horse-drawn wagon rides; and other yuletide treats. The festival will last from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
butlerradio.com
New Miss Butler County Named
There’s a new Miss Butler County after the annual competition was held over the weekend. Maria Cade took home the title of Miss Butler County in the event that was held Sunday at the Butler Vagabonds Center. Stella Scialabba meanwhile was named as the Miss Butler County Outstanding Teen.
WFMJ.com
Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers
Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
Power outage cut service to thousands in Trumbull County
It only lasted a little while, but a large power outage Thursday afternoon cut services to thousands of customers in Trumbull County, including businesses and schools.
Comments / 0