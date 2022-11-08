This exclusive property embodies masterful design and superb architectural purpose. Diligently designed with attention to detail maximizing the use of natural elements and lighting to bring the outdoors into its urban space. All components have been upgraded with smart home enhancements to afford the conveyance of a turnkey property. The original construction of two units combined offers total floor plan versatility. This corner unit ascending six stories into the Pittsburgh skyline is a triumph in residence and a portrait of extraordinary vision. Offering over 3,000 square feet, it is the ultimate achievement in city living.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO