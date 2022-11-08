Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
ESPN
Hoops hotbed Camden is ready for No. 1 prospect D.J. Wagner to make history
CAMDEN, N.J. -- On a sunny Saturday just before the start of the school year, hundreds of people flock to Wiggins Waterfront Park for a block party. They turn out to pick up backpacks and school supplies given away by Nike and Subaru, to shoot hoops and eat free food, but mostly they come to celebrate a young man.
Parkland football ends Northampton’s unbeaten run, advances to D-11 final
Tim Moncman didn’t like the look of his team at halftime of Parkland High School’s District 11 Class 6A semifinal game at Northampton on Thursday night. The sixth-seeded Trojans pretty much had their way with the second-seeded Konkrete Kids through the first two quarters. But a Parkland turnover inside its 10-yard line led to Northampton cutting the Trojans’ lead to 10-7.
Phillipsburg, North Hunterdon football teams move sectional finals
The Phillipsburg and North Hunterdon football programs have joined the growing list of schedule changes due to Friday’s expected inclement weather. The Stateliners (10-0) will now host West Orange (7-3) in the NJSIAA North 2 Group 5 final 7 p.m. Thursday at Maloney Stadium. North Hunterdon (10-1) will host...
Dean Browning concedes to Nick Miller in Pa. Senate race in Lehigh Valley
Republican Dean Browning confirmed he has conceded the state Senate race in the 14th District to Nick Miller. Browning said he spoke to Miller around 11 a.m. Wednesday. “I called Nick to congratulate him on his win,” Browning said Wednesday. Miller had 45,944 votes compared to 40,202 votes for...
WINNER! A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold In Mercer County, NJ
A lottery ticket which was sold at the 7-11 on Dutch Neck Road in Hightstown just a won $1 million jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. Well, I guess technically Tuesday morning’s drawing. The numbers for the $2 billion jackpot were supposed to be drawn on Monday night, but there were a few delays that took place which stopped the process of the numbers being picked.
Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley
Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.6M sold in Pennsylvania
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at […]
Gun trafficking organization in Bucks, Montgomery counties dismantled
Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy announced the dismantling of a gun trafficking organization that purchased 34 firearms in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region. Five men, including the 20-year-old...
Hugh Moore Park facility that’s critical to shad program damaged by storm. Funding sought.
For decades, the Delaware River Shad Fishermen’s Association (DRSFA) has been a friend of area anglers and conservationists, with the volunteer-run organization working hard to support American shad conservation and restoration efforts on the Delaware River, as well as promote shad fishing and its recreational and economic-related benefits to the region.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Driver Fleeing From Trenton Police Crashes into D&R Canal
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle from North Hermitage Ave Tuesday night just before 11:00 Pm when the car entered the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail the pursuit was terminated but the car lost control and crashed into the canal. Trenton Firefighters from the Marine unit searched the car and did not locate anyone inside the vehicle. Police officers also did not locate anyone in the area.
Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing
The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
New Jersey Globe
Gusciora leads big in Trenton; many council seats up in the air
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora has a huge lead in his bid for a second term, putting him in a dominant position against two of his longtime foes, Council President Kathy McBride and Councilwoman Robin Vaughn, in the city’s nonpartisan election. According to numbers from the Mercer County Clerk’s office,...
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
Pennsylvania man says he ate a rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days; Hundreds watch the achievement
A man in Pennsylvania went viral after he said he consequently ate a whole rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days. Alexander Tominsky, 31 has been documenting his rotisserie chicken adventure on his Twitter account and decided for his 40th day he was going to invite the city of Philadelphia. Tominsky posted flyers around the city […]
Police respond to barricade situation in Camden, New Jersey
Police said the situation began at about 3 p.m. in the area of North 26th and High streets.
New state representative elected for the 189th District in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Democrat Tarah Probst has long been known as the mayor of Stroudsburg, but after Tuesday night's election, she'll now be known for her new role as the state representative for the 189th District. Probst is taking over the seat held by Republican Rosemary Brown. Brown retired...
Trenton Man Charged With First-Degree Murder
November 10, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Trenton man recently arrested for purposefully disturbing, moving and/or concealing human remains was charged…
Dieruff High School dismisses early after tips warn of potential violence, cops say
Allentown’s Dieruff High School was placed on lockdown followed by an early dismissal Thursday after tips came in warning of potential violence there, according to a news release from city police. Allentown police and the Allentown School District received an anonymous tip through Pennsylvania’s Safe2Say Something program, indicating a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lights, camera, action! Film begins shooting in Reading
READING, Pa. — It was a chilly fall morning in Reading on Wednesday, but a new film production was heating up at a playground on the city's south side. A boom mic, monitors and more tangible tip-offs of film production could be seen scattered about under a pavilion at the 10th & South Playground, as the drama "Nico" began its journey from the page to the screen.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Planning Commission OKs new apartment, townhome developments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Planning Commission reviewed two land developments in Thursday’s planning meeting. Both development’s plans were approved to move forward. The first of the two presented developments is a three-story, 36-unit apartment building to be erected at 2854 Linden Street. The second proposed development, with no current address, consists of a four-unit, two bed, two bath townhome rental project on the corner of Frankfurt and Pulaski Streets.
