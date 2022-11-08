ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

ESPN

Hoops hotbed Camden is ready for No. 1 prospect D.J. Wagner to make history

CAMDEN, N.J. -- On a sunny Saturday just before the start of the school year, hundreds of people flock to Wiggins Waterfront Park for a block party. They turn out to pick up backpacks and school supplies given away by Nike and Subaru, to shoot hoops and eat free food, but mostly they come to celebrate a young man.
CAMDEN, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Parkland football ends Northampton’s unbeaten run, advances to D-11 final

Tim Moncman didn’t like the look of his team at halftime of Parkland High School’s District 11 Class 6A semifinal game at Northampton on Thursday night. The sixth-seeded Trojans pretty much had their way with the second-seeded Konkrete Kids through the first two quarters. But a Parkland turnover inside its 10-yard line led to Northampton cutting the Trojans’ lead to 10-7.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
94.5 PST

WINNER! A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold In Mercer County, NJ

A lottery ticket which was sold at the 7-11 on Dutch Neck Road in Hightstown just a won $1 million jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. Well, I guess technically Tuesday morning’s drawing. The numbers for the $2 billion jackpot were supposed to be drawn on Monday night, but there were a few delays that took place which stopped the process of the numbers being picked.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley

Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.6M sold in Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Hugh Moore Park facility that’s critical to shad program damaged by storm. Funding sought.

For decades, the Delaware River Shad Fishermen’s Association (DRSFA) has been a friend of area anglers and conservationists, with the volunteer-run organization working hard to support American shad conservation and restoration efforts on the Delaware River, as well as promote shad fishing and its recreational and economic-related benefits to the region.
EASTON, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Driver Fleeing From Trenton Police Crashes into D&R Canal

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle from North Hermitage Ave Tuesday night just before 11:00 Pm when the car entered the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail the pursuit was terminated but the car lost control and crashed into the canal. Trenton Firefighters from the Marine unit searched the car and did not locate anyone inside the vehicle. Police officers also did not locate anyone in the area.
TRENTON, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing

The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
BETHLEHEM, PA
New Jersey Globe

Gusciora leads big in Trenton; many council seats up in the air

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora has a huge lead in his bid for a second term, putting him in a dominant position against two of his longtime foes, Council President Kathy McBride and Councilwoman Robin Vaughn, in the city’s nonpartisan election. According to numbers from the Mercer County Clerk’s office,...
TRENTON, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Lights, camera, action! Film begins shooting in Reading

READING, Pa. — It was a chilly fall morning in Reading on Wednesday, but a new film production was heating up at a playground on the city's south side. A boom mic, monitors and more tangible tip-offs of film production could be seen scattered about under a pavilion at the 10th & South Playground, as the drama "Nico" began its journey from the page to the screen.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Planning Commission OKs new apartment, townhome developments

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Planning Commission reviewed two land developments in Thursday’s planning meeting. Both development’s plans were approved to move forward. The first of the two presented developments is a three-story, 36-unit apartment building to be erected at 2854 Linden Street. The second proposed development, with no current address, consists of a four-unit, two bed, two bath townhome rental project on the corner of Frankfurt and Pulaski Streets.
BETHLEHEM, PA

