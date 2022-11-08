NFL: Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

Related
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (15) with the ball as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Rashad Fenton (21) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions
Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A general view of Ford Field before then game between the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) runs off the field at half-time against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (56) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets defensive end Vinny Curry (99) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions
Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jason Verrett (2) walks off the field with an injury during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars
Nov 6, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Steelers' T.J. Watt to play Sunday against Saints
Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt said he will play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing seven games with a torn pectoral muscle. The team opened the 21-day practice window on Watt on Oct. 26, designating him for return from injured reserve. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Watt told reporters he didn't expect to be on a snap count for the Steelers (2-6). Watt, 28,...
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans
Nov 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Fresh off bye, Steelers look to snap skid vs. Saints
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a bye week. The New Orleans Saints are coming off a short week. Both struggling teams desperately need a win when they meet on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Steelers (2-6) lost their last two games before the bye, falling to the Eagles 35-13 a week after falling to the Dolphins 16-10. But the last time they played at home they won, defeating Tampa Bay 20-18 on Oct. 16. ...
WATCH: Kadarius Toney hops into end zone for first touchdown with Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney scored his first career touchdown in the Week 10 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. After marching down the field in just four plays, the Chiefs busted out some trickery in the red zone on their fifth play. They sent Kadarius Toney in motion across the formation to the short side of the field. Isiah Pacheco goes the opposite direction with Patrick Mahomes looking left. No Jaguars defender goes with Toney, who Mahomes quickly comes back to.
Roger Goodell: 'At least' 3 more games coming to Germany
Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed Saturday that more NFL games are coming to Germany. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks will play the league's first regular-season contest in the country on Sunday at Allianz Arena in Munich. The NFL has committed to playing one more game in Germany in each of the next three seasons through 2025. ...
NFLPA president calls for ban on turf at six stadiums
If the NFL wants to assure safer playing conditions, it needs to require immediate changes to the turf at some stadiums and make other modifications, players association president JC Tretter said. Tretter, in a post on the NFLPA's website on Saturday, called on the league to ban the slit film playing surface, saying it has led to "statistically higher in-game injury rates" compared to all other surfaces for non-contact injuries and injuries to the lower extremities, such as ankles and feet. ...
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette scores against the Seattle Seahawks.
Leonard Fournette strides into the end zone for a touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany.
Reports: Raiders put Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow on IR
The Las Vegas Raiders placed tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve Thursday, according to reports, adding four more games to the three he's already missed while trying to recover from a hamstring injury. Additionally, the team also placed wideout Hunter Renfrow on IR with an oblique injury, multiple outlets reported. He, too, will have to miss at least four games. Waller has not played since Week 5, when he...
Bucs defense stifles Seahawks in NFL's Germany debut
Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off a late rally to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 Sunday in Munich, the NFL's first game played in Germany. The NFC South-leading Bucs, who entered last in the league with 61 yards rushing per game, exceeded that by 100. Rachaad White rushed for a career-high 105 yards on 22 carries and Leonard Fournette added 57 yards and a TD on 14 attempts. ...
Bills QB Josh Allen (elbow) misses practice again
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not participate in practice for the second straight day on Thursday as he deals with an injury to his right elbow. Although idle, Allen was in attendance and walked out with a sleeve on his right arm at the team's practice session in Orchard Park, N.Y. Allen's status remains uncertain for Sunday's home game versus the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). Former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum...
Titans rule out DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle) against Broncos
Tennessee Titans standout defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons will miss Sunday's game against the visiting Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury. Simmons, 25, missed practice all week. Simmons has 5.5 sacks in eight games this season and 19 in 49 career contests over four seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection last season when he had a career-high 8.5 sacks. The Titans also ruled out linebackers Bud Dupree (hip) and...
Tom Brady Extols Game Atmosphere in Germany After Bucs’ Win
The quarterback said Sunday’s game in Munich was “one of the great football experiences I’ve ever had.”
Unbeaten Eagles eye long-term goals, seek sweep of Commanders
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' franchise-record streak of 11 straight regular-season wins includes three games against Washington. Hurts will look to build on those numbers when the Eagles (8-0) host the Commanders (4-5) on Monday night. During last season's successful playoff push, Hurts and Philadelphia defeated Washington in Weeks 15 and 17. The Eagles beat the Commanders 24-8 on the road in Week 3 this season, with Hurts passing for 340 yards and three touchdowns and the defense sacking Carson Wentz nine times. ...
The Connection
Tellico Village, TN
338
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
Comments / 0