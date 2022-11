NCAA Football: Michigan State at Illinois

In an ever-shifting college basketball landscape, sustained success is the holy grail for teams across the country. Two programs that exemplify that success will meet head-to-head as the Gonzaga University men's basketball team takes on the Michigan State Spartans in San Diego on Friday. Both programs boast impressive streaks of consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, with GU sitting at 23 and Michigan State at 24. These streaks are the third and second longest in the nation, respectively. ...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO