SAN FRANCISCO -- The dramatic collapse of cryptocurrency market and in particular a company tied to a major crypto exchange is having a widespread impact on investors.FTX is one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the country. Recently valued at $32 billion, it is now filing for bankruptcy. Its customers currently cannot withdraw any of their money out of the platform.The collapse of FTX is hurting big and small investors."If I had an extra $40,000, that would make finding an apartment in San Francisco a lot easier right now," said crypto investor Kimberly, who declined to provide her last name.Kimberly...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO