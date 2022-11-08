Read full article on original website
Federal Assistance for Ag Borrowers and U.S. Pumpkin Production
**Federal officials have created a program to provide $3.1 billion in assistance for about 36,000 distressed agricultural borrowers. The effort, announced last week by Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack, is intended to assist farmers and livestock producers behind on loan payments or in financial jeopardy. That includes many impacted by drought,...
Florida Hurricane Ian Figures and California Farm Bureau Farm Bill Input
**Florida's Department of Ag issued preliminary figures from Hurricane Ian and the losses to Florida ag and infrastructure total between $1.18 billion and $1.89 billion. www.agrimarketing.com reports, the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Ag Services says the preliminary losses were around $1.56 billion. The government update issued last...
Wheat Prices Plunge and U.S. Agribusiness Trade Mission to Kenya
**Wheat prices plunged after Russia agreed to resume the deal allowing safe passage of Ukrainian crop exports, reversing a weekend announcement that caused chaos through agricultural markets and sent prices soaring. According to www.agweb.com, Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed Moscow is resuming its participation in the Black Sea grain-export deal, after...
California Plants More Cotton and Climate-Smart Commodities Info
**Despite water shortages, California farmers planted 17% more acres of cotton this year. Out of 131,801 acres planted, 86% were for pima cotton. Pima plantings increased 20%, while upland cotton climbed by 11%. Farmers planting new acreage remain optimistic about the market outlook, even as global prices have softened since...
Western US deals with reliability issue possibilities with renewables
Energy experts say the growing use of renewables will require more planning for the coming years to help maintain certainty of function.
California’s 16% GHG Emissions and Mexico’s Ban on GMO Corn
**California released its Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report for 2020 which showed a 16% decrease in transportation carbon emissions. Clean Fuels Alliance America says the analysis shows the percentage of biodiesel and renewable diesel in California’s fuel supply grew from 0.4% in 2011 to almost 21% in 2020 through the Low Carbon Fuel Standard.
Latest cryptocurrency collapse hitting investors big and small
SAN FRANCISCO -- The dramatic collapse of cryptocurrency market and in particular a company tied to a major crypto exchange is having a widespread impact on investors.FTX is one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the country. Recently valued at $32 billion, it is now filing for bankruptcy. Its customers currently cannot withdraw any of their money out of the platform.The collapse of FTX is hurting big and small investors."If I had an extra $40,000, that would make finding an apartment in San Francisco a lot easier right now," said crypto investor Kimberly, who declined to provide her last name.Kimberly...
