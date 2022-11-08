ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Assistance for Ag Borrowers and U.S. Pumpkin Production

**Federal officials have created a program to provide $3.1 billion in assistance for about 36,000 distressed agricultural borrowers. The effort, announced last week by Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack, is intended to assist farmers and livestock producers behind on loan payments or in financial jeopardy. That includes many impacted by drought,...
INDIANA STATE
Wheat Prices Plunge and U.S. Agribusiness Trade Mission to Kenya

**Wheat prices plunged after Russia agreed to resume the deal allowing safe passage of Ukrainian crop exports, reversing a weekend announcement that caused chaos through agricultural markets and sent prices soaring. According to www.agweb.com, Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed Moscow is resuming its participation in the Black Sea grain-export deal, after...
California’s 16% GHG Emissions and Mexico’s Ban on GMO Corn

**California released its Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report for 2020 which showed a 16% decrease in transportation carbon emissions. Clean Fuels Alliance America says the analysis shows the percentage of biodiesel and renewable diesel in California’s fuel supply grew from 0.4% in 2011 to almost 21% in 2020 through the Low Carbon Fuel Standard.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Latest cryptocurrency collapse hitting investors big and small

SAN FRANCISCO -- The dramatic collapse of cryptocurrency market and in particular a company tied to a major crypto exchange is having a widespread impact on investors.FTX is one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the country. Recently valued at $32 billion, it is now filing for bankruptcy. Its customers currently cannot withdraw any of their money out of the platform.The collapse of FTX is hurting big and small investors."If I had an extra $40,000, that would make finding an apartment in San Francisco a lot easier right now," said crypto investor Kimberly, who declined to provide her last name.Kimberly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yakima, WA
