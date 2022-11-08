The search for a murder suspect considered "armed and dangerous" continues even after Aurora police continue to arrest suspects connected to the case. Detectives say Joseph Castorena, 21, shot and killed four people over Halloween weekend. Police arrested Carlos Casillas-Flores, 22, in connection with Castorena's ability to elude capture. Casillas-Flores is Castorena's cousin and he is facing one charge of accessory to murder after the fact. Castorena's brother, Juan Angel Castorena, 18, was arrested near West Belleview Avenue and South Federal Boulevard in Denver last week on the same charge- accessory to first-degree murder after the fact. Police don't believe he...

AURORA, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO