Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver may spend $4.26 million to house 56 homeless youthDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may chip in $4.4 million for Montview Manor senior housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Mystery Surrounds Strange Disappearance Of US Army VeteranThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDenver, CO
Undocumented immigrants and homeless Americans: Who gets more assistance in Denver?David HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo Health Department reluctant to share data showing rise in RSV rateHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Related
Cousin of suspect in quadruple murder in Aurora arrested
The search for a murder suspect considered "armed and dangerous" continues even after Aurora police continue to arrest suspects connected to the case. Detectives say Joseph Castorena, 21, shot and killed four people over Halloween weekend. Police arrested Carlos Casillas-Flores, 22, in connection with Castorena's ability to elude capture. Casillas-Flores is Castorena's cousin and he is facing one charge of accessory to murder after the fact. Castorena's brother, Juan Angel Castorena, 18, was arrested near West Belleview Avenue and South Federal Boulevard in Denver last week on the same charge- accessory to first-degree murder after the fact. Police don't believe he...
Racketeering crime ring convicted and sentenced
Four people have been convicted and sentenced for crimes related to racketeering and organized crime, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.
Could be months before anyone charged in gruesome Westminster hit-and-run
Marcus Joe Tapia, 29, was hit and killed by a driver around midnight Oct. 21 near West 74th Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Westminster. The driver is accused of dragging his body before taking off.
An officer involved crash leads to drug bust
A woman was arrested for crashing into a Longmont Police officer. It was later discovered that she was in possession of fentynal and narcotics. On Wednesday, Longmont Police Officer Sheena Wilson pulled up behind a silver Toyota Tacoma stopped at a red light at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Main Street.
2 boys facing 100 counts in deadly Lakewood fire
Two boys are facing 100 counts each from a fire that killed a mother and daughter on Halloween.
Greeley officer shoots, kills armed suspect
Police shot and killed an armed suspect during a barricade situation at a mobile home park Tuesday morning, the Greeley Police Department said.
1310kfka.com
Suspected gang member from Greeley due in court on drug charge
A Greeley man is arrested after police said he sold large amounts of cocaine to an undercover police officer. Ramiro Carrillo met the undercover officer in a gas station parking lot in LaSalle in August and sold him a half-ounce of cocaine for $600, according to the Greeley Tribune. He’s due in court next week to face a charge of unlawful drug distribution near a school. Police said Carrillo is a member of the southside gang “Big Happy.” Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
2 people shot with Orbeez gun on Main Street
Two people, a man and a woman, were walking down Main Street in the 1100 block when they were shot with what was later determined to be an Orbeez gun. According to the Longmont Police Department, an Orbeez gun is like a BB gun but shoots small gel balls instead of BBs.
Colorado officers charged after train crashed into police cruiser with suspect inside
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County District Attorney’s Office on Monday filed charges against two Colorado officers who responded to a suspected road rage incident in September but ended the night with a train striking a police cruiser with their suspect inside. According to KUSA, Officer Pablo...
2 Denver officers dragged by stolen vehicle suspects
Police said two officers were injured when they stopped auto theft suspects Wednesday morning.
Deceased identified in officer involved shooting
Early Tuesday morning, an officer from the Lafayette Police Department fired their weapon after being fired upon. The incident resulted in the death of one suspect who was identified by the Boulder County Coroner today. Ethan Huiras, a 20-year-old man, was part of two people who stole a vehicle in...
Greeley police: Officers shoot, kill armed man during standoff
An armed 33-year-old man was shot and killed by Greeley police officers during a standoff Tuesday morning, the department announced in a news release. No officers were injured.
KKTV
Officer shot, suspect dead after stolen vehicle investigation in Colorado
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting ended with one officer in the hospital and one suspect dead early Tuesday morning in Colorado. Lafayette police said they responded to an alert of a stolen vehicle at about 1:20 a.m. at a gas station on South Boulder Road. As officers arrived, they said the suspects exited the store to return to the car but fled on foot.
2 armed men wanted for robberies in multiple cities
A gun-wielding duo is wanted in both Denver and Wheat Ridge after robbing two separate stores.
CBS News
Man, woman sentenced for robbing shoe stores, shooting at police during pursuit
A federal judge last week sentenced a 30-year-old Colorado man for holding up two metro Denver shoes stores with a revolver two years ago. Already imprisoned is the man's female accomplice who fired the gun at pursuing deputies that day. The pair robbed a Foot Locker in Lakewood and a...
Lafayette officer injured, suspect killed in police shooting
While investigating a report of a stolen vehicle in Lafayette, police were involved in a shooting with a suspect, in which the suspect was killed and an officer was struck in the leg.
SUSPICIOUS DEATH: Public asked for help after body found in creek near Vail
The Vail Police Department is asking for help from the public in a case that involves a 40-year-old woman being found dead in Gore Creek last July. The body of Kendra Hull, 40 and of Commerce City, was found on the morning of July 9 in Gore Creek in the area of Bighorn Road and the I-70 interchange along East Vail bike path.
Murder suspects in apartment arson just 12 and 14 years old
Two boys not old enough to get a driver's permit now face two charges of first-degree murder and arson in a fire that killed a mother and her young daughter on Oct. 31.
Mother and baby escaped Lakewood apartment fire from 2nd floor window
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Ayoncee Hicks woke up Halloween morning to a bright, orange flicker coming from the room where her 19-month-old son was sleeping. She went to the bedroom and saw fire. “I started screaming and panicking," Hicks said. It was 4:00 a.m. and flames were spreading into the...
I-25 reopens in Larimer County after rollover crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 25 has reopened north of Wellington following a crash on Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0