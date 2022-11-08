ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lupton, CO

CBS Denver

Cousin of suspect in quadruple murder in Aurora arrested

The search for a murder suspect considered "armed and dangerous" continues even after Aurora police continue to arrest suspects connected to the case. Detectives say Joseph Castorena, 21, shot and killed four people over Halloween weekend. Police arrested Carlos Casillas-Flores, 22, in connection with Castorena's ability to elude capture. Casillas-Flores is Castorena's cousin and he is facing one charge of accessory to murder after the fact. Castorena's brother, Juan Angel Castorena, 18, was arrested near West Belleview Avenue and South Federal Boulevard in Denver last week on the same charge- accessory to first-degree murder after the fact. Police don't believe he...
AURORA, CO
The Longmont Leader

An officer involved crash leads to drug bust

A woman was arrested for crashing into a Longmont Police officer. It was later discovered that she was in possession of fentynal and narcotics. On Wednesday, Longmont Police Officer Sheena Wilson pulled up behind a silver Toyota Tacoma stopped at a red light at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Main Street.
LONGMONT, CO
1310kfka.com

Suspected gang member from Greeley due in court on drug charge

A Greeley man is arrested after police said he sold large amounts of cocaine to an undercover police officer. Ramiro Carrillo met the undercover officer in a gas station parking lot in LaSalle in August and sold him a half-ounce of cocaine for $600, according to the Greeley Tribune. He’s due in court next week to face a charge of unlawful drug distribution near a school. Police said Carrillo is a member of the southside gang “Big Happy.” Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Deceased identified in officer involved shooting

Early Tuesday morning, an officer from the Lafayette Police Department fired their weapon after being fired upon. The incident resulted in the death of one suspect who was identified by the Boulder County Coroner today. Ethan Huiras, a 20-year-old man, was part of two people who stole a vehicle in...
LAFAYETTE, CO
KKTV

Officer shot, suspect dead after stolen vehicle investigation in Colorado

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting ended with one officer in the hospital and one suspect dead early Tuesday morning in Colorado. Lafayette police said they responded to an alert of a stolen vehicle at about 1:20 a.m. at a gas station on South Boulder Road. As officers arrived, they said the suspects exited the store to return to the car but fled on foot.
LAFAYETTE, CO

