ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevillagesun.com

Police divers recover man’s body on Greenwich Village waterfront

BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Police scuba divers pulled the body of a 30-year-old man out of the Hudson River off of Greenwich Village on Tuesday morning. According to a police spokeswoman, a 911 call was received at 10:24 a.m. reporting that a body was in the river off of Bank Street. New York Police Department Air Sea Rescue responded and divers went into the Hudson and reached the victim. A drone was also used during the recovery operation, with a unit of officers, including a pilot and a couple of others, operating it from Hudson River Park.
GREENWICH, NY
PIX11

Man kidnapped children from NY home after meeting victim online: police

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly kidnapped two children from a home in New York for the purpose of sexual exploitation after meeting one of the victims online, according to police. The 19-year-old suspect is from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, according to New York State Police. He’s been arrested and charged with two counts […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Code enforcement and other crews are on the scene after the façade has collapsed from the front of an Albany building. The collapse happened early Wednesday afternoon at 30 Central Avenue, where most of the front brickwork came crashing to the sidewalk below. The...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Road closures in Warren County

NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) advises drivers that the exit 20 ramp from the southbound Adirondack Northway (I87) to State Route 149 in Queensbury will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday, November 9. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
RUTLAND, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Historic bridge in Poultney successfully removed

POULTNEY, Vt. (NEWS10) — The historic truss bridge over the Poultney River located at the intersection of Thrall Road and River Street has been successfully removed. The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced that cranes lifted the bridge and placed it on the north side of the river, where it was disassembled, to repurpose it for use on one of the State rail trails.
POULTNEY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy