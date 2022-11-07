Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thevillagesun.com
Police divers recover man’s body on Greenwich Village waterfront
BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Police scuba divers pulled the body of a 30-year-old man out of the Hudson River off of Greenwich Village on Tuesday morning. According to a police spokeswoman, a 911 call was received at 10:24 a.m. reporting that a body was in the river off of Bank Street. New York Police Department Air Sea Rescue responded and divers went into the Hudson and reached the victim. A drone was also used during the recovery operation, with a unit of officers, including a pilot and a couple of others, operating it from Hudson River Park.
Man kidnapped children from NY home after meeting victim online: police
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly kidnapped two children from a home in New York for the purpose of sexual exploitation after meeting one of the victims online, according to police. The 19-year-old suspect is from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, according to New York State Police. He’s been arrested and charged with two counts […]
State police identify man killed in targeted shooting that preceded car crash in Rutland
A 26-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York, was killed after he was shot and then crashed his vehicle, according to a press release from state police Tuesday evening. Read the story on VTDigger here: State police identify man killed in targeted shooting that preceded car crash in Rutland.
WRGB
Crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Code enforcement and other crews are on the scene after the façade has collapsed from the front of an Albany building. The collapse happened early Wednesday afternoon at 30 Central Avenue, where most of the front brickwork came crashing to the sidewalk below. The...
Despondent Hunter Goes Missing! Found and Rescued from NY Fire!
Halloween is a night for fright and fantasy but this Halloween things turned genuinely scary for more than one New York family. What started out as a hunting trip ended up as a search and rescue mission but not before a house burned to the ground. Before we get into...
Saratoga Springs PD looking for woman missing since August
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is searching for a woman reported missing.
Road closures in Warren County
NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) advises drivers that the exit 20 ramp from the southbound Adirondack Northway (I87) to State Route 149 in Queensbury will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday, November 9. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
New York Teacher Confesses To ‘Egregious Betrayal Of Trust’
A New York State teacher confessed to installing a camera in a school bathroom. Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced that 58-year-old Patrick Morgan of Colonie pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree. Capital Region, New York Teacher Pleads Guilty. Morgan's guilty plea...
National Grid to begin gas service work in Glens Falls
National Grid will begin gas service work within the City of Glens Falls, starting on Tuesday.
North Adams pizza restaurant closed due to flooding
Ramuntos Brick Oven Pizza in North Adams has been closed as of November 5 due to flooding within the restaurant. Ramuntos posted on its Facebook stating they have no idea what caused extensive damage to the restaurant or when they will be reopneing.
North Adams Woman Pleads Innocent To Murdering Grandmother On Halloween
A 26-year-old woman from Western Massachusetts is being held without bail after pleading innocent to murdering her grandmother on Halloween, authorities said. Kelsie Cote, of North Adams, was arrested for the murder of 74-year-old Doris Cote on Friday, Nov. 4, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office reports. Police responded to a...
NEWS10 ABC
Historic bridge in Poultney successfully removed
POULTNEY, Vt. (NEWS10) — The historic truss bridge over the Poultney River located at the intersection of Thrall Road and River Street has been successfully removed. The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced that cranes lifted the bridge and placed it on the north side of the river, where it was disassembled, to repurpose it for use on one of the State rail trails.
Traffic Alert! Clifton Park Construction All Week in Already Congested Area!
There has been a lot of construction in the area of Exit 9 in Clifton Park for quite some time. The major rebuilding of the Sitterly Road overpass was the main reason. The construction of Sitterly Road was completed early but there is still more to be done. This week, construction continues.
Hudson Falls police arrest man for alleged thefts
Hudson Falls police arrested Jonathan A. Edwards, 25 on November 4. Edwards was allegedly involved in multiple thefts.
Lake George mountain road closing for the season
Every year, Lake George's Prospect Mountain opens up to drivers, with Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway creating a path to cruise up and get a look at the lake and the Adirondacks. As the seasons change, that road is getting ready to close.
Troy man convicted after Montgomery County police pursuit
A Troy man has been convicted on seven counts in connection to a police pursuit in Montgomery County.
VSP: Man dies in Rutland after car crash, shooting
Police are investigating a man's death in Rutland Monday following a reported shooting and car crash.
After Assaulting GF, Albany Man Tried To Distract Cops With Bogus Shooting Call, Police Say
A 30-year-old man from the region is facing charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and then trying to throw police off his trail by calling 911 to report a phony shooting, authorities said. Albany Police were called at around 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, with reports of a domestic altercation...
Comments / 0