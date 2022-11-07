BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Police scuba divers pulled the body of a 30-year-old man out of the Hudson River off of Greenwich Village on Tuesday morning. According to a police spokeswoman, a 911 call was received at 10:24 a.m. reporting that a body was in the river off of Bank Street. New York Police Department Air Sea Rescue responded and divers went into the Hudson and reached the victim. A drone was also used during the recovery operation, with a unit of officers, including a pilot and a couple of others, operating it from Hudson River Park.

GREENWICH, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO