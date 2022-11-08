Read full article on original website
piratemedia1.com
College of Nursing ranked No. 4 nursing program in NC
The East Carolina University College of Nursing has been ranked as the No. 4 nursing school in North Carolina for 2023 by registerednursing.org. Out of the 82 nursing programs offered in the state, ECU’s College of Nursing, according to the website, ranked near the top in average scores on the National Council Licensure Examination, the exam all nurses in the country must pass to begin their work.
WITN
ENC holds events in honor of Veterans Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Communities throughout Eastern Carolina are honoring those who served today. Here is a list of Veterans Day celebrations happening throughout the east. The Disabled American Veterans Onslow County Chapter 16 is hosting a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Jacksonville’s meeting hall. The Craven County Veterans...
Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 8, 9 & 10
Robert Ferguson,81, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Melinda McCann, Hubert. Melinda Jean...
neusenews.com
Interim Chief Goyette: Our strength is our people
The City of Kinston is looking for its third police chief since 2020, and they may not have to look far. In October, former Kinston Police Chief Jenee Spencer retired and left a vacancy. Major Keith Goyette was asked to step into the role as interim chief until the position could be filled. City manager Rhonda Barwick has started a nationwide search for Kinston’s next police chief.
WITN
ECU Health one of many hospitals seeing uptick in patients with RSV
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Respiratory viruses like RSV and the flu are still on the rise here in Eastern Carolina and across the country. As the holiday season is approaching, it’s important to ensure a safe and fun time with family by protecting yourself and the ones you love.
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Nov. 10 – 13, 2022
In celebration of Veterans Day, there are numerous events happening in the Greater New Bern area. Click here for a summary of events. Here’s a list of discounts, free meals and offers. The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to arrive in New Bern en route to Washington, D.C. on Nov....
publicradioeast.org
Two ENC counties will have new law enforcement leadership
In eastern North Carolina sheriff’s races, Paula Dance will remain Pitt County Sheriff, but two other counties will have new law enforcement leaders. In Lenoir County, Jackie Rogers beat incumbent Ronnie Ingram. Scott Hammonds beat Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office race. Current Sheriff Ernie Coleman was defeated...
jocoreport.com
Lifelong Johnston Co. Resident Named New NCDOT Highway Division 4 Engineer
RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s highway division responsible for Edgecombe, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Wayne and Wilson counties has a new leader. Keith Eason was introduced Thursday, Nov. 4 as the new Division 4 engineer during a meeting of the N.C. Board of Transportation. He will oversee about 400 NCDOT employees in a division that maintains more than 13,000 miles of roadway across the six-county region east of Raleigh.
newbernnow.com
Craven County Buildings Illuminated in Support of Veterans During Operation Green Light
Craven County announced the Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County, the Craven County Administration Building, the Craven County Courthouse and Craven County Veterans Services was illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light, a new initiative between Craven County, the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, the National Association of Counties, and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers.
New Bern, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in New Bern. The Hoggard High School football team will have a game with New Bern High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. The Hoggard High School football team will have a game with New Bern High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
WITN
Jones County Heritage Festival comes to Trenton
TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Jones County Heritage Festival will kick off Friday. The celebration goes from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Jones County Fair Grounds at 236 S King St., Trenton. The festival will then re-open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be amusement...
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance wins reelection
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has won another bid to lead the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dance, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by a vote count of 29,900 to 24,072. In 2018, Dance made history as the first African American female sheriff...
neusenews.com
A Conversation with... Pink Hill Mayor Yvonne Deatherage
Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
This North Carolina city was named the best place to live for veterans. Here’s why
The city has long been recognized among the nation’s top cities for veterans.
heidibillottofood.com
The Jacksonville NC International Food Trail
Back in June of 2022, I “did a thing.” If you follow me on social media or the pages of this blog, then you know I talk and write a lot about my food-centric travel. Well, this project was all that and more. I searched out, ate at and wrote about a number of restaurants, each one featuring a different authentic international cuisine in Jacksonville, NC. My appetite to taste it all was driven by the mission to create a dining guide now known as the Jacksonville NC International Food Trail.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Wayne County, NC
Wayne County in North Carolina is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. The county is home to various businesses, including some of the best restaurants in the state. Residents also enjoy recreational activities, including hiking, biking, and fishing. Besides being a great place to live, many...
Full election results in North Carolina: It was a grand old party for sure
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The election totals won’t be final for a couple of weeks. Late-arriving mail ballots can be counted until 5 p.m. Monday, and then local county and state election boards must certify all the results. But you don’t need a computer or calculator to realize that this was a huge election to […]
Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
WITN
Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County will soon have a new sheriff. Two-term Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a Democrat, has lost to Republican Jackie Rogers. Rogers won by a vote count of 10,189 to 8,370. Ingram was a retired Kinston police officer when he was elected sheriff. Rogers is a...
