ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
piratemedia1.com

College of Nursing ranked No. 4 nursing program in NC

The East Carolina University College of Nursing has been ranked as the No. 4 nursing school in North Carolina for 2023 by registerednursing.org. Out of the 82 nursing programs offered in the state, ECU’s College of Nursing, according to the website, ranked near the top in average scores on the National Council Licensure Examination, the exam all nurses in the country must pass to begin their work.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ENC holds events in honor of Veterans Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Communities throughout Eastern Carolina are honoring those who served today. Here is a list of Veterans Day celebrations happening throughout the east. The Disabled American Veterans Onslow County Chapter 16 is hosting a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Jacksonville’s meeting hall. The Craven County Veterans...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 8, 9 & 10

Robert Ferguson,81, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Melinda McCann, Hubert. Melinda Jean...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
neusenews.com

Interim Chief Goyette: Our strength is our people

The City of Kinston is looking for its third police chief since 2020, and they may not have to look far. In October, former Kinston Police Chief Jenee Spencer retired and left a vacancy. Major Keith Goyette was asked to step into the role as interim chief until the position could be filled. City manager Rhonda Barwick has started a nationwide search for Kinston’s next police chief.
KINSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Nov. 10 – 13, 2022

In celebration of Veterans Day, there are numerous events happening in the Greater New Bern area. Click here for a summary of events. Here’s a list of discounts, free meals and offers. The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to arrive in New Bern en route to Washington, D.C. on Nov....
NEW BERN, NC
publicradioeast.org

Two ENC counties will have new law enforcement leadership

In eastern North Carolina sheriff’s races, Paula Dance will remain Pitt County Sheriff, but two other counties will have new law enforcement leaders. In Lenoir County, Jackie Rogers beat incumbent Ronnie Ingram. Scott Hammonds beat Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office race. Current Sheriff Ernie Coleman was defeated...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Lifelong Johnston Co. Resident Named New NCDOT Highway Division 4 Engineer

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s highway division responsible for Edgecombe, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Wayne and Wilson counties has a new leader. Keith Eason was introduced Thursday, Nov. 4 as the new Division 4 engineer during a meeting of the N.C. Board of Transportation. He will oversee about 400 NCDOT employees in a division that maintains more than 13,000 miles of roadway across the six-county region east of Raleigh.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Craven County Buildings Illuminated in Support of Veterans During Operation Green Light

Craven County announced the Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County, the Craven County Administration Building, the Craven County Courthouse and Craven County Veterans Services was illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light, a new initiative between Craven County, the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, the National Association of Counties, and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Jones County Heritage Festival comes to Trenton

TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Jones County Heritage Festival will kick off Friday. The celebration goes from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Jones County Fair Grounds at 236 S King St., Trenton. The festival will then re-open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be amusement...
TRENTON, NC
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance wins reelection

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has won another bid to lead the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dance, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by a vote count of 29,900 to 24,072. In 2018, Dance made history as the first African American female sheriff...
PITT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

A Conversation with... Pink Hill Mayor Yvonne Deatherage

Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
KINSTON, NC
heidibillottofood.com

The Jacksonville NC International Food Trail

Back in June of 2022, I “did a thing.” If you follow me on social media or the pages of this blog, then you know I talk and write a lot about my food-centric travel. Well, this project was all that and more. I searched out, ate at and wrote about a number of restaurants, each one featuring a different authentic international cuisine in Jacksonville, NC. My appetite to taste it all was driven by the mission to create a dining guide now known as the Jacksonville NC International Food Trail.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Wayne County, NC

Wayne County in North Carolina is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. The county is home to various businesses, including some of the best restaurants in the state. Residents also enjoy recreational activities, including hiking, biking, and fishing. Besides being a great place to live, many...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County will soon have a new sheriff. Two-term Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a Democrat, has lost to Republican Jackie Rogers. Rogers won by a vote count of 10,189 to 8,370. Ingram was a retired Kinston police officer when he was elected sheriff. Rogers is a...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy