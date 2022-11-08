ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix New Times

Best of Phoenix: Best Breakfast, Brunch, And Coffee To Start Your Day

If you're a morning person, great. For the rest of us, a tall cup of coffee and a hearty plate of pancakes can really help get the morning moving. Across metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have a wide selection of wonderful ways to fill the early hours with food and drinks. Make a quick stop at a local favorite coffee drive-thru or enjoy a leisurely brunch at a number of excellent restaurants. We've got doughnuts, old-school diners, coffeehouses, and cafes galore. Here are the best places in metro Pheonix to start your day.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend

Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley

Scammers hack your email and pretend to be your title company to hijack your money. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

10 Events Happening for Veterans Day Around Metro Phoenix

Short history lesson: November 11 became a legal holiday in 1938. Back then, it was called Armistice Day in honor of the end of World War I. In 1954, the day became a holiday to honor veterans of all wars. Around metro Phoenix, there are plenty of events happening on...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

2022 Veterans Day deals around the Valley

PHOENIX — Veterans Day is this Friday! To celebrate U.S. Military veterans and thank them for their service, restaurants and retailers are offering free meals and discount deals. To make the most of the discounts and sales, remember to bring a valid military ID!. Denny’s. DEAL: Free Grand...
PHOENIX, AZ
seniorresource.com

Retirement Communities Near Phoenix: Top Ten!

Thinking about retirement communities? Undoubtedly, you’ve already consulted Google for answers, but maybe you didn’t have any luck with your search. Good news! Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest. From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Relax and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Arizona on Nov 11

Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Mint Cannabis will celebrate the official opening of its fourth Arizona dispensary, located near the I-17...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Mack Innovation Park Deer Valley brings 1.3M SF to North Valley

In the Deer Valley area of North Phoenix, Mack Real Estate Group (MREG) is building a new industrial park approximately 10 minutes away from what will be Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) manufacturing facility. The Mack Innovation Park Deer Valley has broken ground on approximately 1.3 million square feet of speculative warehouse space, with the capacity to build in excess of 3 million square feet across three noncontiguous sites.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

At His New Uptown Bakery, This Phoenix Chef Continues His Family Legacy

When customers enter The Velvet Buttercream Bakery, a new storefront on Camelback Road and Seventh Avenue, they are welcomed with the warm aroma of sweet confections including cookies, cakes, and pies. While his brick-and-mortar location is new, owner Aaron Curiel is a third-generation baker and has been providing top-notch cookies,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Elton John, Lila Downs, beabadoobee

Your last chances to see Elton John perform in the Valley are happening this weekend when the Rocketman brings his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Chase Field for a two-night stint. Tickets to either show are pricey, but his legendary status might help justify the expense. Other notable gigs...
PHOENIX, AZ
seniorresource.com

Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Phoenix: Top 10!

Fun fact: One-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over. A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Dozens of homeowners say Mesa pool company took large sums of money and abandoned their projects

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - His name is Jack Vinson Smith III, and as you can see, he’s not very popular with some folks. “You stiffed people,” one On Your Side viewer can be heard yelling at Jack Smith outside his home. So why are consumers tracking down Jack Smith to his Mesa home and trying to confront him? Well, here’s the answer. Phoenix Shirk is a homeowner who hired Jack Smith in April to build a swimming pool. Smith owns a company called Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, which also goes by OLLI. “They seemed competent. We liked what they gave us,” Shirk said.
MESA, AZ

