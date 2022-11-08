Read full article on original website
Phoenix New Times
Breakdancers Eye the Olympics at This Weekend's Furious Styles Crew Hip-Hop Jam
In case you hadn't heard, breakdancing is heading to the Olympics for the first time at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. You've got less than two years to familiarize yourself with the sport, but checking out the Furious 29 hip-hop jam happening this weekend is a good start. At...
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: Best Breakfast, Brunch, And Coffee To Start Your Day
If you're a morning person, great. For the rest of us, a tall cup of coffee and a hearty plate of pancakes can really help get the morning moving. Across metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have a wide selection of wonderful ways to fill the early hours with food and drinks. Make a quick stop at a local favorite coffee drive-thru or enjoy a leisurely brunch at a number of excellent restaurants. We've got doughnuts, old-school diners, coffeehouses, and cafes galore. Here are the best places in metro Pheonix to start your day.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix
The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
Phoenix New Times
‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend
Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
Phoenix New Times
Tucson Rocker Turned Author Dan Stuart Is Bringing His Latest Crime Novel to Tempe
Revenge and temptation usually go hand in hand. The fleeting pleasure they offer often gives way to regret, yet we can’t resist them. Get tangled up in this terrible twosome, and you’re probably fucked. After reading Dan Stuart’s latest book, Marlowe’s Revenge, it's apparent the former Green on...
AZFamily
Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley
Scammers hack your email and pretend to be your title company to hijack your money. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences.
Phoenix New Times
10 Events Happening for Veterans Day Around Metro Phoenix
Short history lesson: November 11 became a legal holiday in 1938. Back then, it was called Armistice Day in honor of the end of World War I. In 1954, the day became a holiday to honor veterans of all wars. Around metro Phoenix, there are plenty of events happening on...
AZFamily
Arizona law enforcement preparing for worst case scenarios ahead of Big Game
Arizona teacher finds out she won grant from Fiesta Bowl Charities. Hundreds of Arizona teachers are getting some extra cash for their classrooms from Fiesta Bowl Charities and one of them found out she won live on-air. City of Glendale has big changes planned for Super Bowl 2023. Updated: Nov....
ABC 15 News
2022 Veterans Day deals around the Valley
PHOENIX — Veterans Day is this Friday! To celebrate U.S. Military veterans and thank them for their service, restaurants and retailers are offering free meals and discount deals. To make the most of the discounts and sales, remember to bring a valid military ID!. Denny’s. DEAL: Free Grand...
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near Phoenix: Top Ten!
Thinking about retirement communities? Undoubtedly, you’ve already consulted Google for answers, but maybe you didn’t have any luck with your search. Good news! Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest. From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Relax and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Phoenix.
azmarijuana.com
New Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Arizona on Nov 11
Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Mint Cannabis will celebrate the official opening of its fourth Arizona dispensary, located near the I-17...
azbigmedia.com
Mack Innovation Park Deer Valley brings 1.3M SF to North Valley
In the Deer Valley area of North Phoenix, Mack Real Estate Group (MREG) is building a new industrial park approximately 10 minutes away from what will be Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) manufacturing facility. The Mack Innovation Park Deer Valley has broken ground on approximately 1.3 million square feet of speculative warehouse space, with the capacity to build in excess of 3 million square feet across three noncontiguous sites.
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
Phoenix New Times
At His New Uptown Bakery, This Phoenix Chef Continues His Family Legacy
When customers enter The Velvet Buttercream Bakery, a new storefront on Camelback Road and Seventh Avenue, they are welcomed with the warm aroma of sweet confections including cookies, cakes, and pies. While his brick-and-mortar location is new, owner Aaron Curiel is a third-generation baker and has been providing top-notch cookies,...
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Phoenix New Times
Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Elton John, Lila Downs, beabadoobee
Your last chances to see Elton John perform in the Valley are happening this weekend when the Rocketman brings his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Chase Field for a two-night stint. Tickets to either show are pricey, but his legendary status might help justify the expense. Other notable gigs...
These poodles just survived a house fire in Phoenix. Now they are looking for a new home
PHOENIX — If you're looking to add a new furry member to your family, the Arizona Humane Society has some new friends for you to meet. The organization announced Wednesday that three poodles rescued from a recent Phoenix house fire are now available for adoption. On Oct. 22, Arizona...
seniorresource.com
Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Phoenix: Top 10!
Fun fact: One-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over. A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Phoenix.
AZFamily
Dozens of homeowners say Mesa pool company took large sums of money and abandoned their projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - His name is Jack Vinson Smith III, and as you can see, he’s not very popular with some folks. “You stiffed people,” one On Your Side viewer can be heard yelling at Jack Smith outside his home. So why are consumers tracking down Jack Smith to his Mesa home and trying to confront him? Well, here’s the answer. Phoenix Shirk is a homeowner who hired Jack Smith in April to build a swimming pool. Smith owns a company called Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, which also goes by OLLI. “They seemed competent. We liked what they gave us,” Shirk said.
Four $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Valley for Saturday's drawing
Although nobody took home the record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, four $50,000 winning tickets were sold in the Valley for the drawing!
