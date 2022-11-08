Read full article on original website
High school boys basketball: Three head coaches to make debuts as season set to begin
Three head coaches will be making their debuts when the 2022-23 season for LHSAA schools opens next week. They are Bossier’s Justin Collins, Parkway’s Brian Rayner and Haughton’s Robert Price. At Bossier, the goal is always the same — making a run at a state championship.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Four Ruston High athletes to sign in ceremony Friday
Ruston High will hold a signing ceremony for four athletes as they prepare to compete collegiately on Friday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. in the auditorium at the school. The signees include Lily Garrett and Andrew McKaskle for cross country and track, while two baseball players, Cade Patterson and J.R. Tollett will sign Friday, as well.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lincoln Prep determined despite odds
It boils down to a simple defensive game plan for Lincoln Preparatory head coach Glen Hall. And if the Panthers can do that, Hall feels good heading into tonight’s Division IV Select School game at Ascension Catholic (8-2). The key will be slowing quarterback Bryce Leonard, who completed 12-of-16...
KTBS
Services set for Jerry Pierce who found a home for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Jerry Pierce — who found a home for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches and served his alma mater, Northwestern State, there for almost 60 years — died Tuesday in a Natchitoches hospital after a brief illness. He was 83. Pierce served as...
KTBS
Bienville sheriff: Ark. college student dead, others injured in unsanctioned Grambling alumni party
ARCADIA, La. – One Arkansas college student is dead and at least three other people were wounded early Sunday morning during a shooting at an unsanctioned Grambling alumni gathering that drew thousands of people near Arcadia, Sheriff John Ballance said. The victim, Terrance Lewis Jr., 20, of New Orleans,...
Natchitoches Times
HELEN JORDAN HOLDEN
Helen Jordan Holden has earned her heavenly wings and has gone home to be with our Lord. The family would like to express our sincere thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Natchitoches Community Care Center, Natchitoches Regional Hospital and Natchitoches Hospice Care for the care and comfort they have given to our Mother.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Jr. High JAG students learn about banking
Natchitoches Junior High JAG would like to extend its appreciation to Josh Pierson of City Bank and Trust for educating our JAG members on all things banking. Pictured: Iyonna Joseph, Anthony Evans, Jaquez Patterson, JaCarrean Miliage, Aaron Hayes, Josh Pierson, Kylin Perrow, Keithen Newton, Jessie Batiste, Honesty Newton and Chelsey Pier-Carter.
Lake Charles American Press
Retired local fire chief performs at Jerry Lee Lewis funeral
Retired Fort Polk Fire Chief Michael Kuk has spent most of his life admiring and honoring the work of rock’ n ’roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis — and on Saturday Kuk paid the ultimate tribute to the music legend by performing at Lewis’ funeral services. As...
cenlanow.com
Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
KSLA
18-wheeler catches fire at Pilot Travel Center in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Haughton Fire Department combats flames of a trailer of an 18-wheeler that was parked at a truck stop. On Nov. 9, at 2:05 p.m., the Haughton Fire Department (HFD) was sent to a reported fire at the Pilot truck stop on 490 N Elm St, Haughton. When HFD arrived they discovered the box trailer fully involved.
kalb.com
Man shot and killed by RPSO identified as Derrick Kittling
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The man shot and killed by an RPSO deputy Sunday afternoon has been identified as Derrick Kittling. KALB was able to confirm Kittling’s identity through national civil rights activist Norris Guillot Jr., who is working with Kittling’s family after his death. Louisiana State Police have not yet shared his identity.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrests at GSU gun related
Grambling State University police arrested three men Tuesday in connection to a disturbance on campus involving a firearm. Officers learned Daylon Anthony had been involved in a physical altercation with another student at the basketball courts at the GSU intramural center. Video surveillance showed Anthony and several individuals were later seen standing outside a Pinchback Hall room, apparently waiting for the victim in the incident. The video showed Anthony retrieving a handgun from his pocket or waistband and handing it to Jacobi Sowell. Sowell took the firearm and gave it to another identified man. The victim was able to identify Anthony from the video.
KTBS
Pedestrian killed in south Bossier Parish accident
ELM GROVE, La. - A 30-year-old Elm Grove man died Wednesday night when he was hit by a pickup on Parish Camp Road in south Bossier Parish. State police say Dallas Broussard was walking in the roadway. Broussard was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead. Troopers...
KSLA
30-year-old pedestrian walking in road killed when hit by pickup truck
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 30-year-old pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Bossier Parish. Louisiana State Police says it happened Wednesday, Nov. 9 just after 9:30 p.m. on Parish Camp Road just east of Fairview Point Road. The wreck claimed the life of Dallas Broussard III, 30, of Elm Grove.
kalb.com
RPSO investigating Kellyland area shooting
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night (Nov. 10) around 7:18 p.m. in the Ulster Street and Hwy 1 North area. RPSO said shots were fired at a vehicle. No injuries were reported and the suspect(s) had left...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man booked in car break-ins
A Ruston man was arrested Tuesday after he was connected to numerous vehicle break-ins near the Ruston High and Louisiana Tech campuses. Tuesday morning Ruston police received reports of several vehicle burglaries near the Ruston High football field. One victim told officers one item taken from his vehicle was trackable by GPS. The victim said he followed the signal to a Calcote Avenue residence where he discovered a Louisiana Tech football backpack in a trashcan outside. One of the other victims had reported a Tech football bag stolen in his vehicle burglary.
kalb.com
APD asking for help finding shoplifting suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with numerous recent shoplifting incidents in both Alexandria and Pineville. Micah Collins, 30, of Alexandria, is currently wanted on charges of theft between $1,000 and $5,000, as well as theft under...
kalb.com
Trial continued for man accused of killing baby, resolution may be reached
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The State and the defense have agreed to reschedule a trial date that was set for next week for a Pineville man charged with the murder of an infant, as they inch closer to possibly reaching a plea agreement. Charles Sneed, 21, is charged with...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspicious vehicle leads to drug arrests
Two men were arrested Sunday afternoon after a Ruston police officer investigated a suspicious vehicle. Officer D. Smith spotted a vehicle parked at a location known for drug transactions. The occupants acted suspiciously when the officer questioned them. A record check of Jerry Wayne Melton, 28, of Ruston indicated he...
