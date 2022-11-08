Read full article on original website
Here's Where the Race for Control of the House Stands
The current tally has Republicans leading with 211 seats. Democrats are lagging behind at 204 of the 218 needed to gain control of the House
What would it take for Democrats to keep the House?
Nearly a week after Election Day, control of the House remains uncertain. Republicans are favored to win the lower chamber with 20 seats still in play, but Democrats still have a fighting chance in the race to win the necessary 218 seats. As of Sunday afternoon, The Associated Press has...
Live Results: Democrats hold US Senate with win in Nevada
The race between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto was called Saturday evening, deciding the fate of Senate control for the next two years.
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges […]
Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island
ST. CLEMENT'S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don't look like much.But her team's discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement's Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes' historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.Fast,...
