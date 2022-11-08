Read full article on original website
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Russian Tank Column Obliterated in 'Suicidal Attack,' Video Shows
In October it was reported that Russia was losing an estimated 10 tanks a day in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'
Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
Hacker releases Australian health insurer’s customer data
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Client data from Medibank, Australia’s largest health insurer, has been released by an extortionist, including details of HIV diagnoses and drug abuse treatments, after the company refused to pay a ransom for the personal records of almost 10 million current and former customers. The company says the material appears to be a sample of data that was stolen last month. Medibank expects the thief will continue releasing more data. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is a Medibank customer and has had personal data stolen. He welcomed the company’s refusal to pay the hacker to have the records returned.
Energy & Environment — Biden touts tighter methane regulation at COP27
President Biden addresses the international COP27 summit. Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency unveils its tighter methane rule, and Egypt’s government could risk the U.S.’ moral authority on climate. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For...
Covid restrictions cloud airshow debut of China’s Comac C919 jet
China staged a low-key but historic debut of its C919 civil jet at its biggest airshow on Tuesday, with some delegates unable to attend the scaled-down event because of Beijing’s zero-Covid policy as cases reached the highest level in six months. In a reminder of the continuing health crisis...
Swedish reactor unexpectedly shuts down after turbine fault
STOCKHOLM (AP) — A reactor at a nuclear plant in southern Sweden has unexpectedly shut down after suffering a fault in its turbine. A plant spokesperson told Swedish broadcaster SVT on Wednesday that the reactor at the Oskarshamn plant was disconnected from the power grid and troubleshooting is in progress. No radiation leaks or other potential hazards were reported. The outage comes at a critical time, however, as soaring energy prices and supply problems have European countries scrambling to ensure they have enough power for the coming winter. European power exchange Nord Pool says it’s unclear how long the Swedish reactor will be offline.
China eases some quarantine for travelers even as cases rise
BEIJING (AP) — Travelers arriving in China will spend less time in quarantine under changes to sweeping anti-virus controls announced Friday to reduce disruptions to the economy and society. The announcement came as a surge in COVID-19 cases prompted Beijing to close parks and impose other restrictions. The country reported more than 10,000 new cases, and more than 5 million people were confined to their homes in the southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou and the western megacity of Chongqing. Most of Beijing’s 21 million people are undergoing near-daily testing.
The skincare brand betting on CBD beauty in the Middle East
When mother-son entrepreneurs Yann Moujawaz and Juana Martini launch their skincare brand in the United Arab Emirates this winter, they will be the first to market CBD-based products to a region well-known for its zero-tolerance approach to drugs. Though a few nuances exist — cosmetics made with hemp seed oil...
