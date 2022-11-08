Read full article on original website
statereviewer.com
What Hurt Electra Battery (ELBM) Stock Down -21% In Pre-Hour Trades?
In pre-market activity on Wednesday, Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) was down -21.04% at $2.44. The decline occurred immediately after a facility expansion stock offering announcement and one day before the release of its quarterly results. The equity offering ELBM announced is which one?. Electra Battery (ELBM) intends to...
Disney planning hiring freeze, possible layoffs
Cost-cutting measures, including a hiring freeze, limited travel and possible layoffs, are coming to Disney, according to a memo sent Friday by the company’s CEO. Days after Disney posted lower-than-expected profit and revenue for its fourth quarter, CEO Bob Chapek sent a memo to executives detailing cost-cutting initiatives at the company.
