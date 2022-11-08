ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptoglobe.com

BitMEX Co-Founder on Future of Crypto Market in the Wake of Collapse of FTX Empire

On Wednesday (9 November 2022), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, shared his thoughts on troubled crypto exchange FTX and how its potential bankruptcy could affect the crypto market. This Twitter thread by Jonathan Wu, who works at Aztec Network, nicely summarizes how FTX and sister company Alameda...
thenewscrypto.com

Bybit Puts Crypto Transparency in the Spotlight

VICTORIA, Seychelles, 10th November, 2022, Chainwire. Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has said that recent market volatility is a wake up call for the industry and that customer confidence and market stability should be top priority for every exchange. Bybit also highlighted that the recent uncertainty had shone the spotlight on fund safety, custodianship, and transparency, and the industry would have to tackle this head on.
crowdfundinsider.com

Society Pass Adds Crypto Payments by Partnering with Canada’s CoinSmart Financial

Society Pass Incorporated (SoPa) (Nasdaq: SOPA), Southeast Asia’s data-driven fintech and e-commerce ecosystem, announced the establishment of a strategic cryptocurrency payment partnership with Canada-based CoinSmart Financial Inc, a Toronto-headquartered crypto asset trading platform. Under this paradigm-shifting collaboration, SmartPay by CoinSmart “provides transaction settlement services in cryptocurrency for consumers and...
PYMNTS

Crypto-Linked Equities Lose $10B in Value as Market Plummets

In the wake of recent news around cryptocurrency exchange FTX, not only has the crypto industry’s image taken a hit, but crypto-linked equities have reportedly lost $10 billion in value. Many crypto-linked stocks tumbled this week as investors were rattled by the news of FTX’s troubles and then by...
u.today

Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
cryptoglobe.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years

On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
CoinDesk

A Failed FTX-Binance Deal Is ‘Catastrophic’ for Crypto Sector

Betting on Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the once-beloved posterboy and “white knight” of crypto was supposed to be safe. But recent events have shown that’s far from the truth. Following on the heels of the Terra ecosystem collapse, the Celsius insolvency and the Three Arrows Capital blow up,...
Raleigh News & Observer

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock Amid Volatility

Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood has said throughout this year that the decline of her favored young, technology stocks has created buying opportunities. And the chief executive of Ark Investment Management took advantage of what she saw as one Nov. 8. But she also continued selling another young technology stock.
tokenist.com

Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
coinjournal.net

Coinbase, Tether, and Circle deny exposure to Alameda and FTX

Several crypto firms have come out to distance themselves with exposure to FTX crypto exchange and its sister firm Alameda amid the financial crisis facing the two firms. This comes after calls from the crypto community for transparency to let users know if there is any risk. Tether’s Chief Technology...
decrypt.co

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Scoops Up Another $21.4M in Coinbase Stock

Cathie Wood’s investment house took another opportunity to buy the dip, snapping a sizeable amount of Coinbase stock on Tuesday. Ark Invest, the investment firm run by long-time Bitcoin bull Cathie Wood, purchased 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN) worth little under $21.4 million, according to the firm’s daily trade brief.
u.today

XRP Trading Volume up 1,500%, 847.9 Billion SHIB Moved as Influencer Shows Support, Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, SHIB and Other Coins: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. According to CoinMarketCap data, yesterday, XRP saw a sudden 1,500% surge in trading volume. However, this did not affect the token’s price anyway, which made the crypto community speculate. Higher trading volumes are mainly caused by increased volatility as seasoned traders buy and sell large amounts of crypto to capture profits. But this was not the case for XRP this time because the token has been consolidating in a range since Oct. 20. The most likely reason for the surge may have been investors wanting to buy XRP at its current range in anticipation of a major move in price. At the moment of writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.4878, up 7.2% over the past 24 hours.
SFGate

Crypto World Is Rocked as World's Largest Exchange Rescues Rival

The cryptocurrency world was rocked on Tuesday as one of the largest exchanges for digital currencies, seemingly on the verge of collapse, was bailed out by a major rival in a deal that underlined the perils of the industry’s volatility. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said that it...
