TechCrunch
Doola nurses new capital for its ‘business in a box’ tool targeting global founders
The new investment comes less than one year after the company secured $3 million in seed funding. This gives the company just under $12 million in total funding since the company was founded by Arjun Mahadevan and JP Pincheira in 2020. Mahadevan did not disclose the company’s new valuation but did say this round increased it.
thenewscrypto.com
Creator Royalties Will Stay on NFT Marketplace OpenSea
OpenSea said on Saturday that it was reviewing its approach towards royalty payments. The NFT artist or creator determines the royalty rate. OpenSea, the most prominent NFT marketplace, has declared that despite strong community resistance, it would continue to demand creator royalties on NFTs. Following a spate of competing marketplaces...
thenewscrypto.com
Bybit Puts Crypto Transparency in the Spotlight
VICTORIA, Seychelles, 10th November, 2022, Chainwire. Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has said that recent market volatility is a wake up call for the industry and that customer confidence and market stability should be top priority for every exchange. Bybit also highlighted that the recent uncertainty had shone the spotlight on fund safety, custodianship, and transparency, and the industry would have to tackle this head on.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance’s Proof-Of-Reserve Promise Gained Traction Following FTX Crisis
CZ, announced that his exchange would soon launch a Proof-of-Reserves audit mechanism. The Twitter community supported the concept of increased Proof-of-Reserve audits. The CEO of Binance, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, announced that his exchange would soon launch a Proof-of-Reserves audit mechanism to enable verification of its holdings of digital assets in the wake of the liquidity issue and the acquisition of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
accessinternational.media
InTempo integrates with online marketplace
DOZR, the North American online marketplace for heavy construction equipment, is now integrated with InTempo’s ERP software for rental companies. The integration, which DOZR said was the first of its kind for an online marketplace, will give DOZR’s rental partners “convenient e-commerce solutions that work seamlessly with their core rental software”.
thenewscrypto.com
KuCoin lists AirDAO’s $AMB token with a $USDT pair
Lausanne, Switzerland, 9th November, 2022, Chainwire. KuCoin has announced it will list AirDAO’s $AMB token with a USDT pair on November 9th. The announcement gives KuCoin’s 25 million global users the opportunity to participate in AirDAO’s up-and-coming DeFi ecosystem, boosting its rapidly growing international community and marking another exciting exchange listing for AirDAO. KuCoin is running a Net Holding competition as part of the events surrounding the listing, with $30,000 in $AMB tokens up for grabs for participants. Also, KuCoin will launch a Twitter airdrop and a participation reward campaign to promote the listing.
thenewscrypto.com
Cathie Wood Led Ark Invest Buys Coinbase Shares Worth $21.4M
The Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) received an extra 54,466 Coinbase shares. At Tuesday’s end, COIN was down $10.78%, trading at $50.83. 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN) were acquired by Ark Invest, an investment company led by protracted Bitcoin advocate Cathie Wood, for just around $21.4 million, as reported by the firm’s daily transaction brief.
itsecuritywire.com
Okta Launches Okta Customer Identity Cloud to Help Businesses Grow User Bases Without Compromising Security
Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today at Oktane22, unveiled Okta Customer Identity Cloud, an easy-to-implement and customizable customer identity solution that helps organizations resolve the tension between security, privacy, and user experience for their customers. Two differentiated use cases for Consumer Apps and SaaS Apps, and several product innovations for modern app builders make it possible to accelerate growth with a better user experience, reduced risk, and greater developer productivity. Okta Customer Identity Cloud is Auth0 technology, and reinforces Okta’s commitment to free everyone to safely access any technology, so customers can focus on innovation.
salestechstar.com
Jetson Launches Amazon Connect into Its Khoros Agent Desktop to Realize Omnichannel Customer Service Vision
The integration expands Khoros’ partnership with Jetson to offer a streamlined service across social, chat, email, and now voice all on one platform. Khoros, a global leader in digital-first customer engagement software, announced an expanded partnership with Jetson, a leading innovator in e-mobility products, including electric bikes, electric scooters, and hoverboards. With today’s agreement, Jetson completes its omnichannel customer service vision by using the Khoros platform for its digital contact center, combined with the Amazon Connect integration. The company now has the advantage of seamless digital and voice channel orchestration and out-of-the-box reporting within one agent desktop interface.
crypto-academy.org
Web 3.0 Adoption in Japan to Be Facilitated Through Mobile Operators
NTT Docomo, the biggest mobile operator in Japan, plans to be the catalyst in Web 3.0 adoption in Japan. NTT Docomo, which has more than $40 billion in revenues annually, has recently unveiled plans for Web 3.0 adoption in Japan. The company partnered with Astar Network, which is a multichain smart contract platform. Through this partnership, NTT Docomo aims to provide citizens of Japan the freedom to use digital assets for governing purposes.
thenewscrypto.com
Japanese Regulator Orders FTX Japan To Cease Operations
As per the order, FTX Japan will not resume operations until December 9, 2022. The authority has expressed uncertainty over FTX Japan’s well-being. Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) has reportedly ordered the local branch of FTX to shut down, according to a statement issued on Thursday. The decision states that effective immediately, FTX Japan is to discontinue all operations as a cryptocurrency exchange. Including the acceptance of new customers, and will not resume operations until December 9, 2022.
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
protocol.com
Kai-Fu Lee wanted to teach the US about Chinese AI. Instead he provoked a rivalry.
Contributing to a $6 million investment in a fledgling AI startup may not be a headline-grabbing move for Sinovation Ventures, the Chinese venture capital firm led by legendary AI technologist Kai-Fu Lee. But those 2021 and 2022 investments in U.S.-based HPC-AI Tech could serve a greater purpose for the celebrity...
thenewscrypto.com
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 7
As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Claims No Exposure to FTX, FTT Token and Alameda
Crypto exchange Binance is all set to acquire rival FTX. The acquisition does not include the American branches of either company. Following Binance’s announcement that it will acquire FTX, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong went to Twitter to address customers’ worries about the exchange’s impact on his company. Armstrong began by expressing his empathy for everyone affected by the present FTX issue. In a series of Twitter threads, Armstrong cleared out a few things. The CEO stated Coinbase does not have any material exposure to FTX, FTT token, or even Alameda Research.
fintechfutures.com
Standard Chartered and UpSwot launch pilot for SME business analytics solution
Standard Chartered and US-based fintech UpSwot have launched a pilot initiative in Singapore designed to help the bank’s small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers. Described by the firms as a “first-of-its-kind” initiative, the solution aims to provide Standard Chartered’s SME clients with data-driven insights and forecasting capabilities on a single digital platform.
crowdfundinsider.com
BankiFi, MX to Enable Account Connectivity for Financial Institutions Serving SMBs
BankiFi, a provider of embedded banking solutions, has partnered with MX Technologies, Inc., a key player focused on open finance, “to enable secure data sharing and account connectivity for businesses using BankiFi’s platform.”. Through this collaboration, financial institutions will be able “to leverage MX’s open finance APIs to...
thenewscrypto.com
Allianceblock Adds On-chain Identity Verification To End-to-End Infrastructure With Launch of TIDV
AllianceBlock, whose goal is to provide frictionless entry points into DeFi, has announced the release of its Trustless Identity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet, with the first integration occurring through the Fundrs platform. The issue of exchanging verified information without compromising security is addressed by Trustless Identity Verification (TIDV), a...
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto.com to Release Cold Wallet Addresses After Proof-Of-Reserve Pledge
Crypto.com to publish the list of cold wallet addresses and balances for major assets. The exchange’s CEO recently announced the publishing of its audited proof of reserves. Crypto.com, the Singapore-based crypto exchange firm, has made a recent announcement after it pledged to publish “audited proof of reserve.” According to a recent tweet from Kris Marszalek, the CEO of Crypto.com, the platform will publish the list of cold wallet addresses and balances for major digital assets within 24 hours, by denoting “full transparency.”
fintechfutures.com
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Ping, Agent IQ, Atlar and more
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. Ping, a global payment platform...
