Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
NASDAQ
Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ
What's Next For CVS Health Stock After A Solid Q3?
CVS stock (NYSE: CVS) is up 15% in a month, outperforming the broader S&P500 index, up 6%. The rise in CVS stock can be attributed to the solid Q3 results it reported last week. Its top and bottom line were well above our estimates, driven by continued growth in total membership and a favorable medical cost ratio (improving 230 bps y-o-y). The company took a one-time charge of $5 billion to settle all opioid-related litigation.
NASDAQ
Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Celularity, Inc. (CELU) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Here's a Bank Stock I'd Buy Before SoFi
SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) recent third-quarter results were strong, beating analysts' expectations and prompting the company to raise its full-year forecast. Its better-than-expected results, especially in today's challenging environment, have put this once-hot stock back on the radar for many investors. While SoFi could be a good buy over the...
NASDAQ
3 Elite Dividend Stocks Down 13.5% to 31% to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income
This year has been a challenging one for investors. The S&P 500 is down more than 21%. It could decline even further if we head into a recession. However, challenges bring opportunities. One of those is that dividend yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices. Because of that, this year's sell-off is providing income investors with the opportunity to lock in higher yields in some of the best dividend stocks.
NASDAQ
Better Buy: Coke or Pepsi
In today's video, I will break down both The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) stock and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) stock to determine which is the better buy right now. Both stocks are consistent dividend payers, being Dividend Kings, but one is trading at a more reasonable valuation. Check out this short...
NASDAQ
ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -57.14%. A...
NASDAQ
Should iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market? You should consider the iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF (IJT), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $5.36 billion, making it...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Silvergate (SI) is Tumbling on Binance-FTX Led Chaos
A leading provider of capital and banking services to cryptocurrency exchanges, Silvergate Capital Corporation SI has lost more than 35% so far this week as the Binance-FTX drama continues to shake the cryptocurrency market. The stock also hit a 52-week low of $32.25 yesterday, even as the broader market sentiments turned bullish on better-than-expected inflation data.
NASDAQ
Marathon (MRO) Moves Up Since Q3 Earnings Beat: Here's Why
The stock of independent energy explorer Marathon Oil Corporation MRO has gained 6.2% since its third-quarter results were announced on Nov 2. The positive response could be attributed to the company’s comfortable earnings beat and its continued shareholder return initiatives. What Did Marathon Oil’s Earnings Unveil?. Marathon Oil...
NASDAQ
Livent Corporation (LTHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Livent (LTHM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned +12.9% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
XLP, MDLZ, PM, MO: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $614.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 214,870,000 to 223,320,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) is up about 0.1%, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is up about 0.1%, and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is lower by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Here's Why This Red-Hot Growth Stock Is a Strong Buy
When you hear the term "growth stock," what comes to mind? Many investors would probably first think about some well-known tech stocks out there. And while it's true that many growth stocks are to be found in the technology sector, there are just as many compelling growth stocks making names for themselves in other economic sectors too.
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:. Monroe Capital MRCC: This non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Is SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 06/19/2006, smart beta exchange traded fund SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) provides investors broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market,...
NASDAQ
Renewed Support Expected For Taiwan Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Thursday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 650 points or 5.2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 13,500-point plateau although it's expected to break significantly higher again on Friday. The global forecast for...
NASDAQ
SPDR S&P Bank Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KBE
In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (Symbol: KBE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.18, changing hands as high as $49.64 per share. SPDR S&P Bank shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ): Reasonably Valued after Stock Price Slice
Shares of popular pizza chain Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) have been under significant selling pressure for most of the year. The stock nearly got sliced in half, falling more than 45% from peak to trough before its recent relief bounce. Undoubtedly, Domino's was one of the pandemic-era winners that surrendered most of its 2020-21 returns. Unlike most other pandemic heroes, Domino's Pizza looks more like a "growth at a reasonable price" (GARP) play. Further, the high-growth pizza chain is more than capable of seeing new highs within the decade.
NASDAQ
3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
While the stock market may have taken investors for a wild ride over the past year, the trajectory of innovation isn't slowing down. With that comes abundant opportunity for long-term-minded investors with a buy-and-hold strategy to consistently invest in great companies -- even in a down market. Here are three...
Comments / 0