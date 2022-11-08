A true-up argument will be included on the utility company’s final bill after your solar billing cycle. Because the solar billing term is generally one year, you will typically receive your first true-up notification after your first year as a solar client since the solar billing period is normally one year. The true-up statement is used to reconcile all the accumulated energy costs, credits, and any compensation you may be entitled to throughout the whole solar billing cycle. If there is still a sum owed to you after all of the charges and credits have been reconciled, then that amount will be included on your true-up statement. If you have unused credits, your solar energy provider will either return them to their original value of zero (this is the industry standard) or carry them over to the following solar billing cycle, depending on the interconnection agreement you have in place. Now you have the answer of what is true up pge.

