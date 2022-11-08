Read full article on original website
Tobacco Companies Sue California Following Flavor Poll
Tobacco companies filed a lawsuit against California in federal court over the state’s ban on flavored tobacco one day after voters backed the ban in a Nov. 8 referendum, reports the Courthouse News Service. Though more than half the state’s ballots have yet to be counted, media outlets have...
Health Minister Open to Generational Tobacco Ban
Hong Kong Health Minister Lo Chung-mau confirmed that banning tobacco sales for future generations will be on the table as a tool to further reduce youth smoking, according to the South China Morning Post. Earlier news reports suggested authorities were considering a lifetime ban on anyone born in or after...
Green Hypocrisy Hangs Over This Year’s U.N. Climate Meeting
Minutes into the opening ceremony for the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, a speaker greeted the audience of world leaders as they filtered into the plenary session, a speaker: “We welcome you to COP27, meeting for the first time in Sharm el-Sheikh, the first green city.”This honorific has already shaped the way attending delegations are talking about the conference, including, bizarrely, by prompting ostentatious photoshoots of some of the most powerful people in the world posing with bicycles. Notably absent was climate activist Greta Thunberg, who last week called COP27 an opportunity for leaders to engage in “greenwashing, lying...
Businessman Buys Share in Imperial’s Russia Subsidiary
Russian businessman Sergei Katsiev has acquired a 15 percent stake in International Tobacco Group, the former Russian subsidiary of Imperial Brands, reports Interfax, citing data from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities (USRLE) showed. In March, Imperial Brands announced that it was suspending operations in Russia, including production at...
Egypt: COP27 focus should be climate, not jailed activist
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt’s foreign minister said Thursday that the focus of the UN climate talks being hosted in his country should be efforts to tackle global warming and not a jailed Egyptian activist who is on a hunger strike. Prison authorities intervened medically on Thursday in the case of Alaa Abdel-Fattah, who stopped eating or drinking in protest over his imprisonment. Asked about his fate, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry made clear that as chair of this year’s COP27 climate talks the issue was not a priority. “I concentrate on highlighting the importance of the COP and trying to focus the attention of the parties and the international community and the civil society on the existential challenge related to climate change,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I think it is beneficial for achieving our objectives that we continue to focus on this issue. This is why we are here.” Numerous foreign leaders including Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, President Emmanuel Macron of France and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have raised the case with Egypt during their visit this week.
KT&G to Release New HnB Products in Korea
KT&G Corp. will launch new heat-not-burn products in South Korea to strengthen its electronic nicotine devices lineup, reports the Yonhap News Agency. The South Korean cigarette manufacturer will release Lil Able and its premium version, Lil Able Premium, on Nov. 16. KT&G’s third-quarter net profit jumped 29 percent from a...
Juul Secures Funding to Stay in Business
Juul Labs has secured a cash infusion that will keep the e-cigarette maker stay in business while it appeals the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s marketing denial order related to its vapor products, reports The Wall Street Journal. Juul Labs reportedly has stopped bankruptcy preparations. As part of a...
Illegal Cigarettes Seized in Germany
German authorities seized around 10.4 million undeclared cigarettes in Lubeck-Travemunde, reports Xinhua, citing a statement by the customs investigation office in Hamburg. The discovery was made when customs officers performed a routine check on a trailer arriving by ferry from Latvia . The truck had declared a consignment of peat, but instead officers found cartons each containing 10,000 cigarettes.
Scottish government back in court over definition of 'woman'
A campaign group has taken the Scottish government back to court over its definition of "woman" in legislation promoting gender balance on boards. A judge ruled in February that ministers should not have "conflated" women and trans people in the bill, as they have separate protections in law. But the...
South Africa: Illicit Trade Persists After End of Sales Ban
The illicit cigarette trade continues to thrive in South Africa despite recent enforcement actions, according to a new Ipsos study. According to Ipsos’ latest study, shops nationwide are still flooded with illegal tobacco products more than two years after the unconstitutional tobacco sales ban was imposed by the government as part of their response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Macron urges France’s big polluters to cut emissions by half
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged the country’s most climate-damaging industries to double their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions within the next decade, one day after his call for action at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt. Macron convened a meeting Tuesday at...
Ukraine: Companies Urge Crackdown on Illicit Trade
Tobacco companies have called on the government of Ukraine to crack down on the illegal cigarette trade, reports Interfax Ukraine. Speaking during a roundtable discussion organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, Philip Morris Ukraine General Manager Maksym Barabash noted that war, inflation and the associated drop in consumer incomes had accelerated the growth of the illegal tobacco market in Ukraine.
Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction
On November 14, 1994, by Executive Order 12938, the President declared a national emergency with respect to the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States posed by the proliferation of nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons (weapons of mass destruction) and the means of delivering such weapons. On July 28, 1998, by Executive Order 13094, the President amended Executive Order 12938 to respond more effectively to the worldwide threat of weapons of mass destruction proliferation activities. On June 28, 2005, by Executive Order 13382, the President, among other things, further amended Executive Order 12938 to improve our ability to combat proliferation. The proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and the means of delivering them continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. For this reason, the national emergency declared in Executive Order 12938 of November 14, 1994, with respect to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and the means of delivering such weapons must continue beyond November 14, 2022. Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 12938, as amended.
Aluminum maker Zhongwang files for bankruptcy
Aluminum producer and extruder China Zhongwang, which in 2017 the United States government turned down as a potential buyer of the former Aleris, reportedly has filed a bankruptcy petition in its home province of Shenyang, China. The bid for Aleris failed after the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United...
Study: Evidence on Heating Products is Substandard
The quality of evidence available about heated tobacco products (HTPs) is substandard and policymakers should be wary of claims made about their role in harm reduction, say the authors of a new study published in Tobacco Control. HTPs have gained popularity in recent years, with proponents insisting they are less...
Environment Agency has ‘no idea’ how much water is taken, says whistleblower
Exclusive: most extraction points for rivers and groundwater not metered, so government relies on users’ honesty
