SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt’s foreign minister said Thursday that the focus of the UN climate talks being hosted in his country should be efforts to tackle global warming and not a jailed Egyptian activist who is on a hunger strike. Prison authorities intervened medically on Thursday in the case of Alaa Abdel-Fattah, who stopped eating or drinking in protest over his imprisonment. Asked about his fate, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry made clear that as chair of this year’s COP27 climate talks the issue was not a priority. “I concentrate on highlighting the importance of the COP and trying to focus the attention of the parties and the international community and the civil society on the existential challenge related to climate change,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I think it is beneficial for achieving our objectives that we continue to focus on this issue. This is why we are here.” Numerous foreign leaders including Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, President Emmanuel Macron of France and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have raised the case with Egypt during their visit this week.

1 DAY AGO