Ukraine: Companies Urge Crackdown on Illicit Trade
Tobacco companies have called on the government of Ukraine to crack down on the illegal cigarette trade, reports Interfax Ukraine. Speaking during a roundtable discussion organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, Philip Morris Ukraine General Manager Maksym Barabash noted that war, inflation and the associated drop in consumer incomes had accelerated the growth of the illegal tobacco market in Ukraine.
Tobacco Companies Sue California Following Flavor Poll
Tobacco companies filed a lawsuit against California in federal court over the state’s ban on flavored tobacco one day after voters backed the ban in a Nov. 8 referendum, reports the Courthouse News Service. Though more than half the state’s ballots have yet to be counted, media outlets have...
KT&G to Release New HnB Products in Korea
KT&G Corp. will launch new heat-not-burn products in South Korea to strengthen its electronic nicotine devices lineup, reports the Yonhap News Agency. The South Korean cigarette manufacturer will release Lil Able and its premium version, Lil Able Premium, on Nov. 16. KT&G’s third-quarter net profit jumped 29 percent from a...
Businessman Buys Share in Imperial’s Russia Subsidiary
Russian businessman Sergei Katsiev has acquired a 15 percent stake in International Tobacco Group, the former Russian subsidiary of Imperial Brands, reports Interfax, citing data from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities (USRLE) showed. In March, Imperial Brands announced that it was suspending operations in Russia, including production at...
Health Minister Open to Generational Tobacco Ban
Hong Kong Health Minister Lo Chung-mau confirmed that banning tobacco sales for future generations will be on the table as a tool to further reduce youth smoking, according to the South China Morning Post. Earlier news reports suggested authorities were considering a lifetime ban on anyone born in or after...
Study: Evidence on Heating Products is Substandard
The quality of evidence available about heated tobacco products (HTPs) is substandard and policymakers should be wary of claims made about their role in harm reduction, say the authors of a new study published in Tobacco Control. HTPs have gained popularity in recent years, with proponents insisting they are less...
