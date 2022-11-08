Read full article on original website
tobaccoreporter.com
Mativ Sales Up 76 Percent
Sales of Mativ Holdings increased 76 percent to $674.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, with 12 percent constant currency organic sales growth, or 7 percent organic growth including negative currency impacts, the company announced in a press note. Strong sales growth in release liners, protective solutions, filtration, and...
Disney planning hiring freeze, possible layoffs
Cost-cutting measures, including a hiring freeze, limited travel and possible layoffs, are coming to Disney, according to a memo sent Friday by the company’s CEO. Days after Disney posted lower-than-expected profit and revenue for its fourth quarter, CEO Bob Chapek sent a memo to executives detailing cost-cutting initiatives at the company.
KT&G to Release New HnB Products in Korea
KT&G Corp. will launch new heat-not-burn products in South Korea to strengthen its electronic nicotine devices lineup, reports the Yonhap News Agency. The South Korean cigarette manufacturer will release Lil Able and its premium version, Lil Able Premium, on Nov. 16. KT&G’s third-quarter net profit jumped 29 percent from a...
Juul Secures Funding to Stay in Business
Juul Labs has secured a cash infusion that will keep the e-cigarette maker stay in business while it appeals the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s marketing denial order related to its vapor products, reports The Wall Street Journal. Juul Labs reportedly has stopped bankruptcy preparations. As part of a...
