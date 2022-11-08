Californians voted to uphold a state law ending the sale of most flavored tobacco products, including flavored e-cigarettes, menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. Proposition 31, the ballot referendum to uphold the law, was ahead by a margin of 65 percent to 35 percent on Nov. 9. The Associated Press called the race, though official results will take longer to finalize. The state mailed ballots to all active voters. Ballots postmarked by election day have a week to arrive.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO