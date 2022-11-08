ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Minister Open to Generational Tobacco Ban

Hong Kong Health Minister Lo Chung-mau confirmed that banning tobacco sales for future generations will be on the table as a tool to further reduce youth smoking, according to the South China Morning Post. Earlier news reports suggested authorities were considering a lifetime ban on anyone born in or after...
Tobacco Companies Sue California Following Flavor Poll

Tobacco companies filed a lawsuit against California in federal court over the state’s ban on flavored tobacco one day after voters backed the ban in a Nov. 8 referendum, reports the Courthouse News Service. Though more than half the state’s ballots have yet to be counted, media outlets have...
Californians Uphold Flavored Tobacco Ban

Californians voted to uphold a state law ending the sale of most flavored tobacco products, including flavored e-cigarettes, menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. Proposition 31, the ballot referendum to uphold the law, was ahead by a margin of 65 percent to 35 percent on Nov. 9. The Associated Press called the race, though official results will take longer to finalize. The state mailed ballots to all active voters. Ballots postmarked by election day have a week to arrive.
Study: Evidence on Heating Products is Substandard

The quality of evidence available about heated tobacco products (HTPs) is substandard and policymakers should be wary of claims made about their role in harm reduction, say the authors of a new study published in Tobacco Control. HTPs have gained popularity in recent years, with proponents insisting they are less...

