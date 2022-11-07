Read full article on original website
Everything Tennessee sportsmen should know about gun hunting season for deer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The 2022-2023 gun hunting season for deer opens this month. Here's everything hunters should know before hitting the deer stand. Tennessee's season opens Nov. 19. Bag limits across the state for antlered bucks is two. Wildlife agents say no more than one antlered deer may be taken per day.
Georgia election division: How did northern counties vote on Tuesday?
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — It’s no surprise that North Georgia counties have a much different voter makeup than Atlanta and other big cities in the state. Wednesday we dug into just how red our Georgia counties ended up. "Its pretty close to what I thought it'd be," says...
Tracking "Nicole" & locally rainfall potential
A fair sky overnight and also a little bit cooler with temperatures by sunrise in the 40s. Sunny for Wednesday with afternoon temperatures still above average for early November with upper 60s to lower 70s. "NICOLE" COULD BRING SOME MUCH NEEDED RAIN. Our next weather maker could involve "Nicole" which...
Tennessee Republican lawmakers hold onto majority
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Republican lawmakers were poised to maintain majority control inside the state's General Assembly. All 99 House seats and 17 of the Senate's 33 seats were on the ballot. Republicans control every top statewide elected position, with Democrats having strongholds in Nashville and Memphis. That means...
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill that would ban youth gender transitioning procedures
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers submitted legislation Wednesday to ban gender transitioning procedures and treatments in children. The bill prohibits a healthcare provider from performing or administering any medical procedure if the purpose of it is to enable the minor to live with or as an identity inconsistent with the minor's birth sex.
Changes to license plate readers help identify new Tennessee plates
Earlier this year, we reported on law enforcement complaints that new, blue Tennessee license plates were hard to read at night by license plate readers, creating some safety concerns. After months of having issues with the license plate readers, the company that makes the readers says it's getting better. One...
Weather Alert: Rain from "Nicole" locally Thursday Night and Friday
Nicole will make landfall in Florida overnight and Thursday Morning. The northerly inland track should mean some rain for the Tennessee Valley starting Thursday Night and into Friday. While severe storms are not expected, there could be some rumbles of thunder at times. And, rainfall amounts could be in the 1"-3" range as some heavy downpours are possible especially Friday Morning. The inland track and local rainfall potential could still change, so please keep checking back on this page for forecast updates. Breezy conditions through this time as well with gusts in the 20-30mph range during the predawn hours Friday and into the day. Higher elevations could have some gusts up to 40mph especially in our eastern mountain locations (Blue Ridge Mtns)
Weather Alert through Friday, then much colder for the weekend
Nicole made landfall in Florida this morning. The northerly inland track will usher in some much needed rain for the Tennessee Valley through tonight and into Friday. While severe storms are not expected, there could be some rumbles of thunder at times. Rainfall amounts could be in the 1"-2" range as some heavy downpours are possible especially Friday Morning. Breezy conditions through this time as well with gusts in the 20-30mph range during the predawn hours Friday and into the day. Higher elevations could have some gusts up to 30-40mph especially in our eastern mountain locations (Blue Ridge Mtns)
Georgia secretary of state's race chosen for required audit
ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that state election officials will conduct an audit of his own race to satisfy an audit requirement in state law. The audit stems from a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about any problems or the integrity...
