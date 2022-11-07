ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WTVCFOX

Tracking "Nicole" & locally rainfall potential

A fair sky overnight and also a little bit cooler with temperatures by sunrise in the 40s. Sunny for Wednesday with afternoon temperatures still above average for early November with upper 60s to lower 70s. "NICOLE" COULD BRING SOME MUCH NEEDED RAIN. Our next weather maker could involve "Nicole" which...
FLORIDA STATE
WTVCFOX

Tennessee Republican lawmakers hold onto majority

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Republican lawmakers were poised to maintain majority control inside the state's General Assembly. All 99 House seats and 17 of the Senate's 33 seats were on the ballot. Republicans control every top statewide elected position, with Democrats having strongholds in Nashville and Memphis. That means...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Changes to license plate readers help identify new Tennessee plates

Earlier this year, we reported on law enforcement complaints that new, blue Tennessee license plates were hard to read at night by license plate readers, creating some safety concerns. After months of having issues with the license plate readers, the company that makes the readers says it's getting better. One...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Weather Alert: Rain from "Nicole" locally Thursday Night and Friday

Nicole will make landfall in Florida overnight and Thursday Morning. The northerly inland track should mean some rain for the Tennessee Valley starting Thursday Night and into Friday. While severe storms are not expected, there could be some rumbles of thunder at times. And, rainfall amounts could be in the 1"-3" range as some heavy downpours are possible especially Friday Morning. The inland track and local rainfall potential could still change, so please keep checking back on this page for forecast updates. Breezy conditions through this time as well with gusts in the 20-30mph range during the predawn hours Friday and into the day. Higher elevations could have some gusts up to 40mph especially in our eastern mountain locations (Blue Ridge Mtns)
FLORIDA STATE
WTVCFOX

Weather Alert through Friday, then much colder for the weekend

Nicole made landfall in Florida this morning. The northerly inland track will usher in some much needed rain for the Tennessee Valley through tonight and into Friday. While severe storms are not expected, there could be some rumbles of thunder at times. Rainfall amounts could be in the 1"-2" range as some heavy downpours are possible especially Friday Morning. Breezy conditions through this time as well with gusts in the 20-30mph range during the predawn hours Friday and into the day. Higher elevations could have some gusts up to 30-40mph especially in our eastern mountain locations (Blue Ridge Mtns)
FLORIDA STATE
WTVCFOX

Georgia secretary of state's race chosen for required audit

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that state election officials will conduct an audit of his own race to satisfy an audit requirement in state law. The audit stems from a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about any problems or the integrity...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy